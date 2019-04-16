News · Audio

Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Louis Goose

In episode nine of season two of Musicians of the Midnight Sun, Pat Braden speaks with Louis Goose. Louise is a renowned Inuvialuit guitar player, and vocalist from Inuvik, NWT. In 1961, at the age of 10, he started performing at Christmas celebrations with his friend Charlie Furlong. Lousie went on to play music with many delta musicians for decades to come.

Social Sharing