Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Johnny Landry

In this episode of Musicians of the Midnight Sun, Pat Braden speaks with Johnny Landry. When he was six years old, Landry's family moved to Fort Providence, N.W.T., where he heard traditional fiddle music and popular country music of the time. For decades, he has been writing and performing music in the Dene Zhatié language.

