Musicians of the Midnight Sun: John Telgen

In this episode of 'Musicians of the Midnight Sun' Pat Braden explores the career of musician John Telgen better known as J.T. Telgen was a highly respected musician and mentor to many young players in Yellowknife through the 1970s. Telgen grew up in a musical family in Prescott, Ont. He moved to Toronto in 1967 where he played in bands surrounded by the vibrant music scene in Yorkville and on Yonge Street. Telgen knew a couple of musicians who moved north and sent back word that there was lots of work and music in Yellowknife. 7:00.

