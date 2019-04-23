News · Audio

Musicians of the Midnight Sun - John Sigvaldason

John Sigvaldason's family moved to Yellowknife in the summer of '69. Since he was the new kid in town and with school on its summer break, he didn't know any other young folks to hang around with. Sigvaldason had just been given his first guitar and he got himself a Creedence Clearwater revival song book. He spent that summer teaching himself how to play, and the rest is Yellowknife music history.

