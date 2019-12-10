News · Audio

Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Jim Lawrance

In this episode of Musicians of the Midnight Sun, Pat Braden speaks to Jim Lawrance aka. Lonesome Jim, who relocated to Inuvik to teach in the 1970's and played alongside some of the Delta legends of the time. "I thought the name of the band was Louie Goose. I thought, wow, I wish I thought of that name."

