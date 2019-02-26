Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Elsie Justus-Burger
In the second episode of season 2 of Musicians of the Midnight Sun, Pat Braden speaks with Elsie Justus-Burger. She is a Metis-Cree musician from High Prairie, Alberta who settled in Pine Point where she played Bass and Guitar for the band the Pinetones. They were regulars at the Pine Point Hotel in the 1970's.
