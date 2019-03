Audio

Musicians of the Midnight Sun: April and Stan Mercredi

In this episode of Musicians of the Midnight Sun, Pat Braden speaks with April Mercredi. In her mid 20s April answered an as in a Red Deer , Alta., for a vocalist and joined Ev Ray and The Country Girls in 1996. On a northern tour in 1969, she met Stan Mercredi in Fort Providence, N.W.T., and they both moved to Yellowknife in the late 1970s.

Social Sharing

In this episode of Musicians of the Midnight Sun, Pat Braden speaks with April Mercredi. In her mid 20s April answered an as in a Red Deer , Alta., for a vocalist and joined Ev Ray and The Country Girls in 1996. On a northern tour in 1969, she met Stan Mercredi in Fort Providence, N.W.T., and they both moved to Yellowknife in the late 1970s. 7:51

Popular Now Find more popular stories