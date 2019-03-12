Skip to Main Content
In this Musicians of the Midnight Sun, Pat Braden speaks with David Evalik. Evalik grew up in an outpost camp 320 kilometres south of Cambridge Bay, NU. He was raised on the old time country music his father called at square dances in his community and traditional Inuit drum songs.
