Skip to Main Content
Music Mondays give students a chance to connect, 'let loose'
Audio

Music Mondays give students a chance to connect, 'let loose'

Reporter Melanie Ferrier visits a group of special education students at Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School who are connecting over karaoke.
Reporter Melanie Ferrier visits a group of special education students at Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School who are connecting over karaoke. 3:55
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|