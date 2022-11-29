Content
Prince Rupert residents grieve murder-suicide that shocked the community

More than 100 people gathered on the lawn of the Prince Rupert courthouse Sunday to grieve the shooting that claimed the lives of Patty Forman last week. 

Patty Forman, 52, was shot and killed inside Ocean Centre Mall in Prince Rupert

Matt Allen · CBC News ·
More than 100 residents laid flowers at the entrance to the Ocean Centre Mall on Sunday, Nov. 27. They were grieving the murder-suicide that took place there a week earlier. (Matt Allen/CBC)

"Whether you are close family and friends to the victims or 10 degrees removed, we're all feeling it, and we all have some form of grief to process," said North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice, who organized the gathering and a community walk of healing. 

Forman was killed in a murder-suicide at the city's Ocean Centre Mall on Monday, Nov. 21. The family has identified Shawn Yeung, Forman's ex-fiancé, as the shooter who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

RCMP officers restricted access to the Ocean Centre Mall for the rest of that day

The incident left many residents in the tight-knit community in shock.

"Anger, sorrow, confusion, numbness, those are just some of the words that I've heard people sharing amongst themselves in our community for the past few days," said Prince Rupert Mayor Herb Pond.

Those who knew her described Forman as a dedicated mother and beloved member of the city's arts scene.

Shortly after her death, tributes were shared on social media from friends, family and local dignitaries. A mask with a tear was projected onto the outer wall of the Lester Centre of the Arts, and a GoFundMe campaign in her honour raised more than $12,000 in less than a week.

After a few words from Rice and Pond, the group was led by police escort from the courthouse to the Ocean Centre Mall entrance, where flowers and other tributes were laid. The procession then continued to the city's waterfront for prayers and drumming. 

"To come collectively as a group has been very exciting to see," said Salvation Army Capt. Dawn Butt. "It just reminds us that we are all one."

Matt Allen

Matt Allen

Associate Producer

Matt Allen is a journalist with CBC in Prince Rupert, British Columbia

