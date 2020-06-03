Gas leak that forced evacuation of downtown Montreal buildings now repaired

Montreal's fire department says a ruptured gas line near the corner of Guy Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard West in downtown Montreal has now been repaired. The gas leak forced the evacuation of 500 to 1,000 people from nearby buildings late Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were checking each building early Wednesday evening before giving occupants the go-ahead to return.

The power was cut to around 12,000 Hydro-Québec clients as work crews rushed to repair the line. A spokesperson for Hydro-Québec says the electricity should be restored by about 7 p.m.

With traffic lights out of operation in the vicinity of the gas leak, Montreal police have been on the site all afternoon, directing traffic.