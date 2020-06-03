Gas leak that forced evacuation of downtown Montreal buildings now repaired
More than 12,000 Hydro-Québec clients whose power was cut most of the day due to a gas leak near Guy Street at René Lévesque Boulevard West should have their power back by about 7 p.m., says a Hydro-Québec spokesperson.
Power should be back in affected areas by about 7 p.m., says Hydro-Québec
Montreal's fire department says a ruptured gas line near the corner of Guy Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard West in downtown Montreal has now been repaired. The gas leak forced the evacuation of 500 to 1,000 people from nearby buildings late Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were checking each building early Wednesday evening before giving occupants the go-ahead to return.
The power was cut to around 12,000 Hydro-Québec clients as work crews rushed to repair the line. A spokesperson for Hydro-Québec says the electricity should be restored by about 7 p.m.
With traffic lights out of operation in the vicinity of the gas leak, Montreal police have been on the site all afternoon, directing traffic.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story included information from the Montreal police that Hotel Espresso, located close to the gas leak, is housing COVID-19 patients. In fact, the hotel's guests are clients of the Cree Health Board, and the board confirms there are no patients with COVID-19 staying there.Jun 03, 2020 3:48 PM ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.