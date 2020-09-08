Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Virtual meet-ups, gradual starts, school bubbles: What university life looks like during COVID-19

For many Canadians, continuing on to post-secondary education is a major milestone — a crossover into adulthood away from family, a shift to fuller responsibility and an opportunity to define who you are. This fall, young Canadians are embarking on this momentous journey as the coronavirus pandemic shapes each step of the way.



At Montreal's McGill University, first-year kinesiology student Hana Mitsui Hotz moved into residence in late August and started remote classes in subjects like chemistry, physics and biology on Sept. 1. Though safety amid the pandemic remains a concern, she said she feels McGill has thoroughly communicated protocols with students, including taking a mandatory "mini-course" about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms or test positive.



She said students must also take personal responsibility. "I know people might go out to somewhere that's very populated. I just don't do that."

Watch | University students prepare for online experiences:

With the majority of university classes being moved online, students are preparing for a year of online learning and trying to find ways to connect without being in the same room. 2:15



Anthony Russell envisioned university as finally getting out on his own — away from his hometown of Calgary — to pursue studies that would lead to law school. But the pandemic has meant a delayed start that the first-year student at the University of Alberta never imagined. Still at home for the time being, Russell is taking remote classes for a new law, crime and justice studies program, which is based at his school's Augustana campus in Camrose, Alta.



After having a less-than-ideal experience with remote learning to end high school, Russell said he finds a big difference with the university's live video sessions. "It's easier to ask questions and understand the materials because you have the resources there," he said. "It's not as overwhelming as I thought it would be ... especially because I only have one class at the moment until Sept. 21. It's an easy phase trying to step into the university life, coming out of high school."



Meanwhile, after summer at home in Quebec working with her research supervisor remotely, fourth-year math and physics student Catherine Boisvert is eager to be back at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.



But to re-enter what's now Canada's Atlantic bubble, she had to first manage a tricky quarantine juggling act in her off-campus apartment shared with two roommates. When Boisvert returned in early August, one roommate left to stay with family elsewhere in Nova Scotia to allow her to self-isolate for 14 days. She subsequently decamped to her boyfriend's flat to allow a third roommate — returning from British Columbia — to quarantine.

California faces record-breaking wildfires

(Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

A firefighter douses flames as they push toward homes during the Creek Fire in the Cascadel Woods area northeast of Fresno, Calif., on Monday. Wildfires have burned a record 8,000 square kilometres in California this year, and more than 14,000 firefighters are battling dozens of fire around the state. Read more about California's wildfire situation here.



In brief

Canada's chief public health officer says a steady increase in the average number of new coronavirus cases being reported daily in the country is a cause for concern. Dr. Theresa Tam said an average of 545 new cases have been reported during the past week, up from 435 on Aug. 31 and 390 on Aug. 24. The average daily case count has increased by 40 per cent over the same period. "This summer, Canadians by-and-large followed public health guidance and as a result, nationally, Canada has been able to keep COVID-19 under manageable control, allowing us to carefully resume activities that are important to our social and economic wellbeing," Tam said in a statement on Monday. "As we enter the fall, Canadians will need to be even more vigilant about following public health guidance, particularly as the cold weather shifts activities indoors." Read more of Tam's comments here.

Watch | Canadians at crucial moment to get COVID-19 under control:

With COVID-19 infection numbers creeping up across much of Canada, there is growing concern that we may be heading towards a second wave, especially with schools reopening. Younger Canadians being more likely to let their guard down when it comes to safety protocols as summer winds down. 3:41



A parliamentary e-petition sponsored by Conservative Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner that calls for the federal government to scrap its firearms ban has been certified with more than 230,000 signatures — the most on the online platform since it was introduced in 2015. The petition asks the prime minister to immediately scrap his "firearms confiscation regime," calling it "undemocratically imposed without debate during a pandemic while Parliament is suspended, [and] an assault on Canadian democracy." In May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on 1,550 makes and models of "assault-style" weapons in Canada. A two-year amnesty period was granted before Canadians are required to dispose of the weapons.



In 2016, Donald Trump exploited racial tensions and won the U.S. presidency. This time around, even as Trump blows hard on the race-baiting dog whistles, there is evidence they aren't working for him. Voters are coming to a new understanding of racial justice issues, in part because of the 2016 election — what some academics call "trickle-down tolerance" — and choosing the side opposite from him, writes U.S. political contributor Keith Boag.



At Germany's busiest airport in Frankfurt, the longest lineups these days aren't at check-in or security but at the state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing centre just outside the main arrivals hall. Since the facility opened at the end of June, more than 150,000 travellers are reported to have taken a rapid COVID-19 test. Germany is one of the only places in Europe that offers such testing in an airport setting that's convenient for travellers. Canadian air carriers Air Canada and WestJet have both recently started voluntary COVID-19 testing at airports in Toronto and Vancouver in the hopes of convincing the federal government that airport testing is a safe way to get people flying again. The national association that represents Canada's largest air carriers is lobbying Ottawa to consider easing the 14-day quarantine for incoming travellers in exchange for a negative COVID test, much like Germany has been doing all summer.



Two men believed to be deserters from Myanmar's army are in the custody of the International Criminal Court at The Hague after reporting their participation, under military orders, in the 2017 campaign of the killing and rape of countless Rohingya Muslim civilians. Their recent arrival at The Hague in the Netherlands, confirmed by sources to CBC News, is a turning point in the effort to seek justice for Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims. In statements initially made on videos filmed inside Myanmar this summer, the two former privates, 33 and 30 years old, provide often disturbing particulars to previously documented reports — including names of battalions involved in the campaign, the villages they destroyed, as well as the locations of mass graves they say they helped dig and fill with bodies of people they killed. It's the first time Myanmar military members serving at the time have provided a detailed insider's view of the violence, one that closely mirrors the version of events repeatedly told by victims.



Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: An elementary school in B.C. has unearthed a treasure map created by a student 40 years ago, sparking a bit of much-needed joy amid the anxiety leading into the new school year. Revelstoke's Columbia Park Elementary School has been under renovation since March. A few weeks ago, a construction worker discovered a piece of paper hidden behind a mirror in a boys' washroom that was being demolished. It's a treasure map that was drawn and signed on Nov. 26, 1980 by a student named Jimmy Greer. "I have been in this school when it first open[ed] in 1976. I was in Grade 2 then. Now if you look carefully at the map you will find 100 dollars," reads a pencil-written note on the map. The map indicates the money was buried by a "big tree" close to some tire swings located three feet south of where the map was hidden. "Good luck," the note ends. Andrew Pfeiffer, the school's principal, said Greer's treasure map is a "wonderful distraction" from pandemic anxiety.

Front Burner: Race, income inequality, and back-to-school in Canada

The back-to-school season is in full swing this week across Canada. But this year, especially in a province like Ontario where in-class learning is completely optional, returning to school looks different depending on your income and background.



On one end of the income spectrum, some parents are investing in "learning pods." On the other, many are keeping their kids home to study online because of high COVID-19 rates in their neighbourhoods.



Today on Front Burner, Globe and Mail reporters Dakshana Bascaramurty and Caroline Alphonso discuss those disparities and what they might mean for the public education system more widely.

Today in history: September 8

1760: New France passes from French to British control. A force of 20,000 British soldiers surrounded Montreal the day before. Governor Pierre de Rigaud de Vaudreuil surrenders after being assured the laws, property and religion of French-Canadians would be protected. Montreal fell almost a year to the day after British troops captured Quebec City.



1949: Construction begins in Toronto on Canada's first subway line.



1987: Canadian scientists with the federal government confirm that a large hole in the ozone layer had formed above the Arctic in the previous year.



1999: Journalist and author Adrienne Clarkson is appointed Canada's 26th Governor General.