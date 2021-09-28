Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Ottawa should allow use of status register to find lost residential school children, survivors say

The discovery this summer of suspected unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools across Canada was a stark reminder that the actual number of child deaths at these institutions is a dark unknown.



A true accounting remains elusive because over the years, key residential school files were destroyed during periodic federal government-wide document purges. The historical record of the schools remains fragmented and incomplete — the names of thousands of students and how they died have been pulped and erased.



But there's one place no one has looked outside of the residential school record, said Mike Cachagee, 82, who attended three residential schools, including Shingwauk residential school near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. It's a database called the Indian status register.



"Each one of those children had a mother, each one of those children had a father, each one of those children had grandparents, they had ... aunts and uncles," said Cachagee.



That's why the federal government needs to allow the Indian status register to be used to locate the lost names of First Nation children, he said.



The Indian status register is used to determine who qualifies as a status First Nation person. It was established in 1951 and centralized identifying information about every individual deemed by the government to have status under the Indian Act. It contains genealogical information on First Nations people dating back to the 1800s.

Inside efforts to find the names of residential school children:





According to a 2003 internal federal government document outlining the workings of an early compensation system for residential school survivors, the federal government considered the status register — along with treaty paylists — as potential primary sources in determining who attended which schools.



"The Registered Indian Record contains information about the claimant if they are registered as a status Indian. It gives information about their name, band, and band number when they were a child," says the document, which was provided to CBC News by researcher Edward Sadowski, who has worked with Shingwauk survivors over the past 30 years.



Like Cachagee, Sadowski said the status register should be searched. The reason it is so valuable, he said, is that it drew from files such as treaty annuity and treaty paylists — yearly payments to First Nations covered by treaties — that date back to the 1850s. Read more on this story here.

How a day for truth and reconciliation inspired these Indigenous artists

Tim Moore created Erasure is Futile for National Truth and Reconciliation Day. The sculpture is part of a series by the Swift Current, Sask., artist about the erasure of Métis culture. Check out more of the art and read about the artists behind it.

In brief

Jody Wilson-Raybould said she's well aware of the importance of symbolism as Canada marks its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. But while the former justice minister and attorney general agreed the first statutory holiday to reflect on the painful legacy of the residential school system is "incredibly important," she said that symbols and words alone will not be enough to push forward true reconciliation. "It's one thing to see flags being flown at half-mast or taking a knee and, you know, recognizing the tragedies that we have across the country in terms of the history of residential schools," Wilson-Raybould told The Current's Matt Galloway. "Those symbols are important. But when we speak words, speak rhetoric, or just take symbolic stances and not translate those into actions, that's hugely problematic and the country suffers for it." Read more from The Current's interview.



A former server at a Gibsons, B.C., restaurant has been awarded $30,000 after a B.C. Human Rights Tribunal decision found they were unfairly terminated for asking management and co-workers to call them by their proper pronouns. The decision, by the tribunal's Devyn Cousineau, found that Jessie Nelson, a non‐binary, gender fluid, transgender person who uses they/them pronouns, was terminated because of "how they responded to discrimination" from their employer and a colleague. In 2019, Nelson was hired as a server at Buono Osteria, a restaurant run by Michael Buono and Ryan Kingsberry in Gibsons, on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast. The 42-page decision describes a work environment where some colleagues respected Nelson's pronouns, while others were unhappy when they raised issues about inclusion. Read more here on the tribunal's decision.



Members of Parliament returning to work in the coming weeks could be doing so without a firm COVID-19 vaccination requirement — a rule that's expected to be introduced for hundreds of thousands of federal public servants and workers in federally regulated sectors. If such a requirement is not introduced, it would mean that politicians deciding on vaccination protocols for much of the Canadian public wouldn't necessarily have to get vaccinated themselves. But with the House of Commons scheduled to resume at some point this fall, there is already pressure to create a similar rule for returning MPs. "They get fully vaccinated or they stay home," Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Wednesday. "[If] the price to be paid for this Parliament to start working fully and rapidly again is to force everybody walking in the building to be fully vaccinated, then let's do that." Read more on this story here.



The president of the Conservative Party says party national council member Bert Chen's sponsorship of a petition "attacking" Leader Erin O'Toole puts him at risk of being dropped from the council. "When you hold an office in the party, there's an expectation that your conduct is such that it doesn't detract or harm the interests or the reputation of ... the national council on which you serve ... the party and ... the leader," Rob Batherson, president of the Conservative Party of Canada, told CBC News. Only hours after the Conservatives' election loss was confirmed, Chen, who represents Ontario on the Conservative party's national council, publicly challenged O'Toole's leadership. Chen started an online petition calling for O'Toole to face an earlier leadership review. The current one is scheduled for two years from now, in 2023. Read more on Batherson's comments here.



Climate scientist Saleem Huq says the world should prepare for a big letdown when the UN climate conference gets under way next month in Glasgow, Scotland. A major accomplishment of the 2015 Paris climate conference was the promise that the world's richest nations would contribute to a $100 billion US fund that developing countries could tap to help speed up their transition from fossil fuels. However, that pot of money still doesn't exist. "They just failed to do it," said Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ahead of the start of the 26th Conference of the Parties, host Britain has delegated the difficult task of trying to wrangle the missing billions to Canada — and Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson in particular. Re-elected in the Sept. 20 federal election, Wilkinson says he doesn't know if he'll be re-appointed to the environment portfolio in the upcoming cabinet. Regardless, he's made the decision to head to Europe this week to try to twist some arms. Read more on this story from CBC London correspondent Chris Brown.



Britney Spears scored a major win yesterday when a judge in Los Angeles suspended the singer's father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. "The current situation is untenable," Penny said. "It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears." Fans of the singer were elated by the ruling. "My heart's racing out of my chest," said Lorin Sisco, of Hawaii, who flew to Los Angeles for the hearing and said she's been at the courthouse for every proceeding for the past year. "I am so excited for what she has to do with the rest of her life." Read more on the court ruling here.



Now for some good news to start your Thursday: While British Columbians developed new hobbies over the pandemic, one Surrey man decided to jazz up three pianos destined for the dump, and turn them into a canoe. George Klassen, who has been a piano technician for over 40 years, says he found himself with an unplanned two-month break from work when the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented last year. Coming across some cedar strip canoes listed on Facebook ended up prompting an odyssey of discovery for Klassen and his family. "Every day old pianos are just going to the dump. Nobody wants them, and they take up a lot of room," he said. "I just wondered whether it'd be possible to use the wood [from old pianos] and meld them into strips." After more than 350 hours in his workshop in the course of 15 months, Klassen's canoe was ready for its first voyage in Pitt Meadows on Saturday. The canoe was christened Middle Sea, a reference to the middle C note on a piano. Read more on the pianos given new life on the water.

First Person: On Sept. 30, I hope people will do more than just take the day off

Andrea Johns, a member of the Mohawk Nation living in Toronto, says while it's an important step for survivors of residential schools and their families to have National Day for Truth and Reconciliation recognized, meaningful action is needed, too. Read more on Johns' column here.

Andrea Johns on the importance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation:

Front Burner: Renamed, shamed. Searching for an Indigenous boy's true identity

On a ceremonial cloth inscribed with thousands of names of children who died at residential schools, one stands out: "Dummy Bad Boy."



Beginning with only this derogatory nickname and the Manitoba school where he died, an Indigenous-led CBC News investigative team set out to piece together the true story of this boy's identity.



On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, producer Jillian Taylor and reporter Ka'nhehsí:io Deer tell us what they learned about who he was — and what the difficulties they encountered illustrate about the challenges that lie ahead, as First Nations across the country work to uncover and identify thousands of children believed to be buried at residential schools.

Renamed, shamed. Searching for an Indigenous boy's true identity

Today in history: September 30

1907: Alexander Graham Bell forms the Aerial Experiment Association at Baddeck, N.S. The group built several successful gasoline-powered biplanes. John McCurdy made the first manned flight in Canada there on Feb. 23, 1909.



1981: The International Olympic Committee chooses Calgary as the site of the 1988 Winter Olympics.



1993: Canada's Supreme Court rules 5-4 to deny a Victoria woman's bid for a doctor-assisted suicide. The high court says Criminal Code sanctions against assisting in a suicide did not infringe on the rights of Sue Rodriguez. The following February, Rodriguez — who had Lou Gehrig's disease — died by suicide with the help of an unidentified doctor.



2009: Guy Laliberte, the creator of Cirque de Soleil, becomes Canada's first space tourist aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Laliberte paid $35 million US for the privilege and hoped his 12-day stay aboard the International Space Station would raise awareness of drinking water problems around the world. He hosted the first multimedia event from the station on Oct. 9 to highlight the crisis.