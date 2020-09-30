Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Why some snowbirds are still heading south this winter despite COVID-19 and a closed land border

Despite the U.S. having the world's highest number of COVID-19 cases, Canadian snowbird Elizabeth Evans is determined to head south next month. That's because her only winter home is parked at an RV resort in Williston, Fla.



Evans is one of a number of snowbirds set on going to the U.S. this winter, despite the ongoing pandemic. But getting there may not be easy: To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Canada-U.S. land border remains closed to non-essential traffic until at least Oct. 21. Evans believes the closure will be extended, so she plans to fly to Florida on Oct. 30 — two days before the campground where she's living closes for the season.



The Canadian Snowbird Association — which has more than 110,000 members — said it's hard to gauge at this point what percentage of its members will actually head south this winter. "A significant portion of them are in a holding pattern, just to see what shakes out at the land border," said spokesperson Evan Rachkovsky.



Evans plans to take precautionary measures such as physical distancing and keep to her RV resort. "I will take the risk because I know how to protect myself, and everybody — at least in my resort — follows the rules," she said. "I'm more concerned about falling off my bicycle than I am of COVID."



Travel insurance broker Martin Firestone said so far less than 10 per cent of his snowbird clients have made firm plans to go south this winter. He said those who are going say they will aim to avoid crowds, just as they would in Canada during the pandemic.



"They're going to be prisoners in their developments or their condos," said Firestone, with Travel Secure in Toronto. "They're saying, 'I guess I'd rather sit down in Florida than sit here in Ontario and face the harsh climate.'"



Several travel insurance providers recently restarted selling COVID-19 medical coverage, after dropping it in March as the pandemic spread.



But Firestone said that even with the coverage, snowbirds could face problems if the community where they're living has an outbreak. "The hospitals will get filled, the intensive care units will get filled, and then the fun will begin, regardless of whether you have insurance or not." Read more on this story here.

Trump and Biden face off in bitter presidential debate

(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden squared off last night in their first election debate in Cleveland, Ohio. The 90-minute exchange, punctuated by a regular stream of outbursts and interruptions, covered topics ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, to law enforcement and climate change, to the political records of both candidates. It also touched on the Supreme Court nomination to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the leak of Trump's tax information. Watch The National's panel of U.S. political experts analyze each candidate's performance.

In brief

The Liberal government survived an early morning confidence vote today as its COVID-19 aid bill passed unanimously. The House of Commons passed Bill C-4, which is legislation authorizing new benefits for workers left jobless or underemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote earned the support of the more adversarial parties, the Bloc Québécois and the Conservatives — passing 306-0. The new legislation is intended to replace the $500-per-week Canada emergency response benefit (CERB), which ended last weekend after helping almost nine million Canadians weather the pandemic's impact. Read more on the vote here.



The Canada emergency commercial rent assistance program — the federal program designed to ease the pressure on pandemic-damaged businesses by covering a portion of their rent — expires at midnight tonight, leaving many Canadian businesses in the dark about what Ottawa has planned to replace it. CECRA covered up to six months of rent by extending forgivable loans for up to half the value of the monthly rent, in exchange for the landlord cutting rent. The scheme had its critics from the start — with the main complaint from business being that entry depended on buy-in from the landlord, who was under no obligation to participate. But it was a lifeline meant to allow tenants to stay solvent and to help landlords keep their properties from falling vacant. As September draws to a close, the program is coming to an end with no replacement on the horizon, worrying landlords and tenants alike. Read more about end of the commercial rent program here.



Months after having their babies, some parents are still waiting to receive benefits from Canada's employment insurance program, which has been overloaded during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's been a complete financial change and strain for us," said Alanna Los of Brandon, Man., who had her second child July 1. Normally, people applying for parental benefits should expect to wait only about one month for their first payment, according to the federal government's website. But with millions of Canadians unemployed or under-employed during the pandemic, strain on the employment insurance (EI) system is likely causing delays. CBC News reached out to Service Canada, but the agency declined to answer questions about ongoing service delays. "The department understands the difficulties that any delay in benefit payments can cause to claimants and their families, and is working to address the issue as soon as possible," spokesperson Marie-Eve Sigouin-Campeau said. Read more about why some parents are waiting on their EI benefits here.



One of the most prominent designers in B.C.'s Indigenous apparel world is not Indigenous but, rather, licenses designs from Indigenous artists. Vancouver designer Chloë Angus is frequently featured in magazine pieces highlighting Indigenous-owned fashion houses, has applied for at least one grant meant to support Indigenous artists and advertises her company as co-owned with her Métis husband. But corporate records show she alone owns her company, Chloë Angus Design, which has been a sole proprietorship since its founding in 2004. A community of B.C.-based Indigenous clothing designers say they're fed up with Angus misrepresenting her company, and they're accusing her of profiting from watering down their cultures to satisfy the "average white lady" that Angus has said is her target audience. Their concerns raise questions about who has the right to make money from the cultural and artistic traditions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities in Canada. Two of the Indigenous artists who licensed their work to Angus say they have no problem with what she's doing. Read more on this story here.



Alberta hasn't felt the heat of a boom in years, but for the last few months, the town of Oyen and its neighbours have been getting a taste of what, for some Albertans, may feel a bit like the good old days. Roughly 850 workers — skilled trades, engineers and managers among them — have come to work on the Canadian leg of TC Energy Corp.'s Keystone XL pipeline. By the end of October, there will be close to 1,000. "It has been a tremendous boost for this community to have workers," said Wanda Diakow, an economic development officer for the rural municipality. Alberta is a province in need of some boosting, with the unemployment rate pushing 12 per cent. However, the mini-boom in Oyen is underpinned by government investment. The province is taking a gamble on this early construction of Keystone XL, given that U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that he would kill the pipeline if he won the presidency. Read more about the mini-boom here.



Now for some good news to start your Wednesday: Bob Wiseman says it feels "quite wonderful" to have his long-lost guitar back in his hands. Wiseman, a Juno-winning musician and founding member of the country-rock band Blue Rodeo, was reunited with the colourful, hand-painted instrument this month, 28 years after it was stolen from the back of his car. And it was all thanks to the efforts of a truck driver and fellow musician who found the unique item in a pawn shop 23 years ago and travelled the country with it before finally tracking down its original owner. "I really enjoy people that are generous," Wiseman told As It Happens host Carol Off. "Doing meaningful things just makes it more worthwhile." Read more about how Wiseman got his guitar back.

Front Burner: A radical program to address the domestic violence crisis

In Canada, domestic violence has reached crisis levels. But in Saint Paul, Minn., a radical domestic abuse intervention project is showing the way forward, and how to save countless lives. CBC investigative reporter Katie Nicholson joins Front Burner host Jayme Poisson to explain the "Blueprint for Safety" program and how it's protecting victims of domestic violence.

Front Burner 20:32 U.S. President refuses to condemn white supremacists, militias in debate

Today in history: September 30

1907: Alexander Graham Bell forms the Aerial Experiment Association at Baddeck, N.S. The group built several successful gasoline-powered biplanes. On Feb. 23, 1909, its Silver Dart made the first controlled powered flight in Canada.



1947: Canada is elected to the United Nations Security Council to fill one of the two-year terms vacated by Australia, Poland and Brazil.



1981: The International Olympic Committee chooses Calgary as the site of the 1988 Winter Olympic Games.



1993: Canada's Supreme Court decides 5-4 to deny a Victoria woman's bid for a doctor-assisted suicide. The court ruled Criminal Code sanctions against assisting in a suicide did not infringe on the rights of Sue Rodriguez. The following February, Rodriguez — who had Lou Gehrig's disease — died by suicide with the help of an unidentified doctor.