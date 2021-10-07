Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Ottawa urged to crack down on Facebook after bombshell whistleblower testimony

Startling testimony delivered this week by a former Facebook employee should spur Ottawa to rein in the social media giant with tougher and more comprehensive regulations, say technology experts and people fighting against online hate.



Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, told U.S. senators on Tuesday that Facebook knowingly operates products that "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy." She implored the U.S. government to take action, saying that stronger oversight has become the only viable solution since the company has chosen profit over the safety of its users.



Haugen's testimony has some observers saying the government needs to completely rethink how it could regulate companies like Facebook.



"The discussion has to be that much bigger in terms of regulation," said Ramona Pringle, a Ryerson University professor who studies social media. "If we don't see new legislation, the concern is that things get very dark."



"This new information only reinforces research that's already been out there for a long time," said Fareed Khan, founder of the advocacy group Canadians United Against Hate. He has been pushing the government to fight hate speech on social media through strict regulation. He would like that legislation to include fines and the possibility of criminal charges against tech executives.

In an email, a Facebook Canada spokesperson repeated the company's message from earlier this year that it would welcome government regulation related to the type of content that can be posted, but also rejected Haugen's claim that Facebook knowingly jeopardizes the safety of its users.



The Liberal government has promised to introduce new legislation within its first 100 days to combat online hate speech by holding companies accountable for the content that appears on their platforms.



The office of Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault did not indicate any plans to revamp its approach to Facebook and other social media giants following Haugen's testimony and calls for further government action. A spokesperson for Guilbeault pointed to other planned legislation related to social media, including a plan to better promote and fund Canadian content and rules that would force companies to pay Canadian news outlets when their content appears on social media platforms. Read more on this story here.

Royal smile for Canadian troops

Queen Elizabeth smiles as she meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. For the first time, the Canadian regiment is performing public guard duty at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, St. James's Palace and the Tower of London.

In brief

No one in the federal government is saying who made the final decision to relieve the Catholic Church of its financial responsibilities to residential school survivors. But a source with direct knowledge of the controversial 2015 case told CBC News that then-minister of justice Jody Wilson-Raybould wasn't consulted, even though a lawyer in her department signed the final release. "This is stunning. It's just unbelievable that the first Indigenous minister of justice was frozen out of a decision like this," said Tom McMahon, a former general legal counsel for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission who also spent 17 years as a lawyer in the Department of Justice. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, director of the University of British Columbia's Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, said she was also alarmed to hear that Wilson-Raybould was left out of the loop. "This was a critical file on one of the most important issues facing the country," said Turpel-Lafond, a former Saskatchewan provincial court judge and member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation. Read more on this story here.



The country's pandemic early warning system has issued only a handful of alerts — most of them unrelated to deadly variants of COVID-19 — since facing intense public scrutiny and criticism from Canada's auditor general, new federal documents show. Records obtained by CBC News under access to information reveal that between January 2020 and May 2021, the Global Public Health Intelligence Network delivered only five infectious disease alerts to its nearly 900 subscribers worldwide. The early warning system had stopped issuing bulletins and was largely silent throughout 2020 — just prior to and during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic — but resumed in the fall of last year following widespread criticism. Read more about the early warning system.



Nadia Chaudhri, a Montreal neuroscientist who gathered a worldwide following while sharing her journey in palliative care with ovarian cancer, has died. She was 43. Chaudhri was renowned for creating scholarships for underrepresented young scientists and raising awareness about ovarian cancer amid her terminal diagnosis. Her friend and colleague, Krista Byers-Heinlein, tweeted confirmation of her death Wednesday afternoon, saying Chaudhri had died the previous evening. "She leaves behind her Sun and Moon, a loving extended family, colleagues and students, friends around the world, and so many others who have been touched by her and her story," Byers-Heinlein wrote, referring to Chaudhri's six-year-old son and husband, whom she called her Sun and Moon. Read more about Chaudhri.



NHL forward Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks is reported to be under investigation by the NHL over allegations he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. Front Office Sports first reported about the investigation. Using a fake card is against NHL rules, and illegal in the United States and Canada. Kane was cleared by the league last month after his estranged wife, Anna Kane, alleged that he bet on NHL games, including some wagers against the Sharks. Anna Kane has also alleged he was physically and sexually abusive, a charge that Evander Kane denied through his attorney. Kane and his team agreed he would stay away during those investigations. Read more on the allegations against Kane.



With South Korean post-apocalyptic drama Squid Game holding down the No. 1 spot on Netflix in over 90 countries, it seems non-English shows have firmly arrived for English-speaking audiences. But as content subtitled and dubbed by a variety of sources takes its place in the mainstream, it has raised the question — are we all even watching the same thing? Questions around the show's translation first rose a few weeks after it premiered. Comedian and Feeling Asian podcast co-host Youngmi Mayer took to Twitter to voice her complaints, saying that much of the closed-caption subtitles were "botched" in their English translation. "I'm fluent in Korean and I watched Squid Game with English subtitles," Mayer wrote, "and if you don't understand Korean you didn't really watch the same show." Read more about the hit show.



Now for some good news to start your Thursday: "Bitey" is the lawn mascot for one London, Ont., family's campaign to feed hungry people this Halloween. Sarah Appleby and her husband, Tom, built the 7.6-metre-long shark with their kids and they're using their homemade monster to collect food donations for the London Food Bank. "My heart goes out to people who are struggling with food costs rising and things being hard with work," said Appleby. "With the foot traffic we've had in previous years, I'd be silly to turn down this kind of opportunity." Bitey is the third installment in a series of hair-raising lawnscapes that the family has designed and built around Halloween. They built the shark to match the average size of a female Great White. Check out of the photos of Bitey and read more here.

Opinion: Women in agriculture are more than just 'farm wives'

When you hear the word "farmer," what is the image that comes to mind? Is it of a man out in the fields or in front of his barn or working with animals? How about a picture of a woman, who's often out there doing the same work? Megz Reynolds says it's worth examining why women are still being seen as an extension of their husband's work, instead of as farmers in their own right. Read Reynolds's column here.

Front Burner: Pandora Papers reveal 'shadow economy' of the rich and powerful

Dubbed "the Panama Papers on steroids," the millions of leaked financial documents known as the Pandora Papers provide new insights into the secretive world of tax havens. And they expose how the wealthy and powerful — including many world leaders — are able to benefit from this system, while keeping billions of dollars out of public coffers.



Today, Zach Dubinsky, a senior writer with CBC's Investigations Unit, will take us through some highlights from the leak. Then we'll speak to Toby Sanger, executive director of the advocacy group Canadians For Tax Fairness, about whether Canada is doing enough to rein in this problem.

Today in history: October 7

1913: Oil is discovered west of Okotoks, Alta., 45 kilometres from Calgary.



1931: Desmond Tutu is born. The Anglican church leader in South Africa won the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize for his work fighting apartheid.



1997: Frank McKenna announces his intention to resign as premier of New Brunswick after 10 years in power.



2000: A Slovenian ski instructor becomes the first person to ski non-stop down Mount Everest. It took 38-year-old Davo Karnicar five hours to travel the 3,500 metres from the summit to base camp.