Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read.

Afghan women brace for rise in domestic violence under Taliban

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, Diba, a 27-year-old medical student in Kabul, soon found herself confined at home under her husband's control.



"My heart is broken, my body is in pain. I am a servant in my own home," said Diba, adding she now fears her husband more than the Taliban. CBC News is not using her real name out of concern for her safety.



Since the Taliban took over, Diba has ventured outside of her home only once to visit her mother — and only after her husband gave her permission. From her mother's home, she spoke in Farsi to CBC News through a translator over Zoom.



Her husband had "patriarchal" views, she said, but grudgingly allowed her to continue her medical studies. But when the country reverted back to Taliban control, her husband changed, and began beating her out of frustration after losing his government job.



"One of my ears doesn't hear properly because of his slaps. He threatened to call the Taliban and throw me out on the street without anything, even without my daughter," she said, adding that the threats and beatings are increasing in frequency and growing more violent.



While in medical school, Diba said she worked at a health clinic and earned the equivalent of $150 US a month — more than four times the average income in Afghanistan. Now the banks aren't functioning and without a job, the walls are closing in.

Not only has Diba lost the financial resources to escape, the organizations that could have helped her are no longer functioning. The approximately 30 shelters that existed in the country have been forced to close. Women for Afghan Women, a non-governmental organization that operates a network of safe houses for women fleeing abuse, said that as "per the Taliban's strict orders," no shelters can currently accept any clients. It has suspended its services indefinitely.



Human rights advocates are concerned about increasing domestic violence directed toward women and girls in Afghanistan, as the few institutions and laws that once provided some protection have disappeared under the Taliban.



"[The Taliban] is giving licence to every misogynist who was feeling grumpy about their daughters who were going to school, or their wives who insisted on working or [were] insufficiently obedient," said Heather Barr of Human Rights Watch, whose work involves monitoring human rights abuses in the country. Read more on this story here.

Old-growth protesters gather outside B.C. premier's office

(Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

A slice of old growth blocks an entrance outside the west wing of the British Columbia Legislature on Monday. Protesters opposed to old-growth logging gathered outside Premier John Horgan's office on the first day of the six-week fall session. Read more on the protest and the start of the legislative session here.

In brief

The Canadian Armed Forces needs to explain why it has assigned a senior leader who once wrote a positive reference letter for a sex offender to a role helping the military respond to sexual misconduct reviews, survivors of sexual assault and former soldiers say. Maj.-Gen. Peter Dawe has been tasked with reviewing recommendations from an ongoing investigation into military sexual misconduct. In 2017, Dawe submitted positive character references to a judge ahead of the sentencing of Maj. Jonathan Hamilton, who earlier that year was found guilty of sexually assaulting a retired military officer and physically assaulting her husband. "The people who are genuinely hurting, who have lost a lot of faith in the system, they can look at this and just see how potentially tone-deaf it comes across," said Annalise Schamuhn, who was sexually assaulted by Hamilton. Read more on this story here.

The trajectory of Manitoba's fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic puts it on a path to potentially see hundreds of new daily cases and dozens of patients in intensive care units by the end of the year. Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said current trends in daily case numbers and hospitalizations are in line with the "severe" scenario set out in pandemic modelling released in August. "Our fourth wave was more delayed than what early projections had shown, but we're certainly on the trajectory of the severe outcome," Roussin said. "We're in a trajectory right now that could take us to a place where we'll see quite a significant amount of strain on our health-care system, unless we change it." Read more on Roussin's warning here.

The head of Ontario's Science Table says the province should provide rapid tests for elementary school students in hot spot communities, but only if COVID-19 cases double current levels. Dr. Peter Juni, the advisory table's scientific director, is recommending the province deploy rapid targeted testing for students under the age of 12, who are too young to be eligible for vaccination, when daily case counts in Ontario hit between 1,000 to 1,500. The province then should look at communities where case rates are the highest and focus the rapid testing on schools that are struggling with outbreaks, he said. These schools should take a "test to stay" approach, where kids complete two rapid tests a week and can continue learning in class as long as long as they're negative, Juni said. Read more about rapid testing here.



While the British government sends in the army to help deliver fuel to gas stations, Canada's trucking industry is watching the crisis unfold with concern as it grapples with its own shortage of truck drivers. Marc Cadieux, the president of the Quebec Trucking Association, said between 2,000 and 3,000 truck drivers are needed in Quebec alone. "Our carriers are complaining that they have the work but they don't have the workers," he said. In the second quarter of 2021, there was a vacancy rate of 18,000 truck drivers in Canada, according to the latest report from Trucking HR Canada, an organization that focuses on addressing workforce issues and challenges in the trucking and logistics sector. The labour shortage crisis in the United Kingdom came from a perfect storm of factors — the combination of Brexit immigration rules and the impacts of COVID-19, on top of other underlying issues such as an aging workforce and poor working conditions. Brexit aside, Canada's trucking industry is struggling with some of those same issues. Read more about Canada's shortage of truck drivers.



Some alumni from the University of Guelph track and field team want an investigation into what they say are systemic issues within the running program that have come under public scrutiny following the firing of coach Dave Scott-Thomas in 2019. The university hired a consulting firm to review policies within its athletic department following Scott-Thomas's firing, but the alumni say this review was limited in scope and didn't include the perspectives of former athletes. "We are deeply disappointed in the responses from the University of Guelph thus far, and are concerned that the systems that enabled the health and well-being of many athletes to be harmed by individuals in positions of power are still in place," said the alumni in an open letter published on iRun.ca late last month. Read more about the call for an investigation.



Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: A Calgary caterer is still trying to process the level of support she has received after putting out a call to thank health-care workers for their tireless efforts in fighting COVID-19. "Awe-inspiring, completely overwhelming but in the most positive way. Just seeing this huge wave of gratitude and appreciation, and a deep desire from people who want to connect and express their support," J'Val Shuster said of the support. "It's beyond what I could have imagined." Last Wednesday, Shuster announced the program in her catering company's newsletter. Folks can donate $15 for a hot meal delivered to staff at intensive care units in Calgary's four main hospitals. Since the newsletter slid into people's inboxes, more than $55,000, or 3,700 care packages, have been donated. Read more about Shuster's way of saying thanks.

Opinion: Canadian government's proposed online harms legislation threatens our human rights

More can be done to limit the prevalence of harmful content online, but the proposed legislation reads as a collection of the worst policy ideas introduced around the world in the past decade, writes law and business student Ilan Kogan. Read his column here.

Front Burner: The wild saga of Ozy Media

In 2013, former TV news contributor Carlos Watson promised to shake up the media landscape by launching a new company, Ozy Media.



Over the years, Watson's company struggled to connect. Then a week ago, a bombshell New York Times investigation brought Ozy a tidal wave of attention — exactly the wrong kind. It revealed that Watson's right-hand man, Samir Rao, impersonated a YouTube exec on a high-stakes call with investment bank Goldman Sachs.



Today on Front Burner, we talk to Ben Smith, the New York Times journalist behind the story that almost led to the company's collapse and even pointed out a potential case of securities fraud.

Front Burner 15:23 The wild saga of Ozy Media

Today in history: October 5

1970: What becomes known as the October Crisis begins when the FLQ kidnap British Trade Commissioner James Cross from his Montreal home. The kidnappers demand $500,000 and the release of 23 FLQ members being held for terrorist activities.



1984: Marc Garneau becomes the first Canadian in space. He joined six Americans aboard the space shuttle Challenger, and travelled 6.4 million kilometres in orbit around the Earth. Garneau conducted various experiments, including a Canadian-designed one on human physiology in space.



2006: Premier Rodney MacDonald announces his government would not appeal a Nova Scotia Supreme Court decision striking down regulations aimed at stopping two grocery chains from opening seven days a week, ending years of heated debate in the province on a Sunday shopping ban.



2011: Steve Jobs, the co-founder and former CEO of Apple, dies at age 56 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.