Racism at Quebec hospital reported long before troubling death of Atikamekw woman

From the moment she was admitted to the hospital in Joliette, Que., Joyce Echaquan started filming her interactions with staff. It was an impulse, friends and family say, driven by long-held concerns about the way Indigenous people are treated at the hospital 70 kilometres north of Montreal.



Ultimately, two days after she walked in with stomach pains, she would broadcast her final pleas for help, capturing insulting and foul language directed at her by attending staff. Echaquan died Monday in hospital.



Sebastien Moar, Echaquan's cousin, said she had several health problems, and felt she didn't receive adequate care at the hospital. Echaquan used her phone, Moar said, to make sure her experience was documented.



Mistrust in the health services provided at the Joliette hospital, the Centre hospitalier de Lanaudière, is widespread in Echaquan's Atikamekw community of Manawan. It was flagged as a problem in the September 2019 release of the report of the Viens commission, a provincial inquiry into the discrimination faced by Indigenous people.

Paul-Émile Ottawa, chief of Conseil des Atikamekw de Manawan, said he has started advising people to seek services elsewhere, for example Trois-Rivières or La Tuque, where signs in the hospitals are translated in Atikamekw. "The racism problems at [the Joliette] hospital did not start yesterday," he said. "Even during the commission we came to devote a whole week to listen to the testimonies of the people of Manawan who suffered discrimination in this hospital."



With no clear directives coming from the Quebec government following numerous recommendations and reports that have identified systemic racism, including the Viens commision, Constant Awashish, Grand Chief of the Atikamekw First Nation, wants change. "We're in 2020. I think we need the government to step up on this and we need them to work on mitigation," he said.



With pressure mounting on provincial authorities, Echaquan's death is now the subject of three investigations: a coroner's inquest, an investigation by the local health authority into her treatment, and a broader investigation by the same organization into practices at the hospital. One of the nurses involved has been fired. Read more on this story here

Locked down

A man takes part in an anti-mask rally in Montreal on Wednesday. Quebec Premier François Legault says police in the province's red zones — regions where COVID-19 cases are surging — will be issuing $1,000 fines to those who violate newly strengthened public health rules. With fees, those fines will top $1,500 and can be issued for gathering in private residences or protesting without a face covering.

In brief

The federal government is offering to send the Canadian Red Cross into COVID-19 hot spots as case numbers rise and parts of the country slip into a second wave, according to sources. A senior government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the government has been reaching out to hard-hit regions recently experiencing outbreaks and surges. Depending on an individual region's needs, the Red Cross could provide logistical support for testing centres and long-term care homes, help in isolating infected individuals, assist with feeding and caring for the sick and offer psychological aid, said the official. So far, the government has made contact with British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec, and with Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor-Essex and Peel Region in Ontario, with plans to talk to Winnipeg today, the senior official said. It falls to the provinces to make an official request for a Red Cross deployment. Read more on this story here.



Just weeks into the new school year — and as some provinces see a rise in COVID-19 cases — a growing number of families are looking to make the switch between in-person and virtual learning where it's offered. But with boards still working out the kinks for online schools — including the assignment of teachers and reorganization of classrooms — a fresh wave of remote students is expected to spark yet another major reorganization of classes later this fall. The Toronto District School Board, Canada's largest with roughly 250,000 students, has already seen more than 70,000 of its students choose virtual school this fall — a vast number that pushed it to delay the start of its online offering twice. Some students and teachers are being matched up just this week. "It is an absolute mess," Elementary Teachers of Toronto president Jennifer Brown said of the virtual school start so far. Read more on the parents looking to shift their children to virtual learning.



On any given day, the 24 NDP Members of Parliament could represent the difference between a Liberal minority government passing legislation or falling on a confidence vote. As a result, the NDP can have a direct and meaningful impact on public policy. The NDP used the parliamentary math to its advantage this week when it persuaded the government to expand federal sick leave and implement a more generous income support program for unemployed workers. Those changes were demanded in exchange for the NDP's support for the throne speech. But as Aaron Wherry of CBC's Parliament Hill bureau writes, there is no guarantee that the party will be any better off for that whenever the next election comes. Read more analysis here.



After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sounded the alarm in March that it was time for Canadians abroad to "come home" as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Megan Stewart found herself faced with a difficult decision. While her loved ones were back home in Canada, it had always been her dream to live and work in London. Having arrived in the U.K. in November after spending hundreds of dollars to obtain a visa, she was desperate to stay. Not long after making the decision to remain in the U.K., however, Stewart, who is from Midland, Ont., faced another hurdle: she became one of millions of people in the U.K. to be put on furlough during the pandemic. While Stewart was able to return to work over the summer, the threat of another lockdown in London, where coronavirus cases are on the rise, has left her facing a decision shared by other Canadians living in Britain: should she stay put or think about returning home? Read more about the decisions facing expat Canadians in the U.K.



COVID-19 cases in Italy are on the rise from the summer, but the increase is not as steep as in neighbouring countries. As daily infections have recently flared as high as 12,000 in Spain and 16,000 in France, those countries have had to renew restrictions and urban lockdowns. But Italy, the first European country to be devastated by COVID-19 with almost 35,875 deaths, now has among the lowest infection and death rates in Europe. An average of 1,700 people a day tested positive in the past week, up from low hundreds in July. As CBC Rome correspondent Megan Williams reports, Italy's leaders attribute that to a quick, long lockdown, gradual easing of restrictions and mandatory masks. Especially important to Italy's success, experts say, has been its testing and tracing system, where everyone within the social network of an infected person gets tested, whether or not they've been exposed, which has uncovered thousands of asymptomatic cases. Read more on the situation in Italy here.

Watch | Early pandemic disaster motivates Italy to keep COVID-19 under control:

Early pandemic disaster motivates Italy to keep COVID-19 under control 2:18

Now for some good news to start your Thursday: Since the onset of the pandemic, B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has not only led the province in its COVID-19 response, but she has also become a muse for some. There have been shoes, there have been murals, there have been songs, and now there are Bonnie and Henry, a pair of Labrador puppies named in honour of her. B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs announced the birth this week. The puppies — along with their eight siblings — will soon begin training to become guide dogs for people who are blind or visually impaired, or who have profound autism or post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in the military or as first responders. "Our organization felt that it was a fitting tribute to name these little puppies after her, as they will one day grow up to provide those same qualities of guidance and support to someone in need," said Bill Thornton, CEO of the organization. Read more here for Henry's reaction to the pups' names.

Front Burner: Will Ontario's second wave become a tsunami?

Like many places in Canada, summer felt a bit more normal in Ontario, at least by pandemic standards. But as Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week, the province is officially in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Today on Front Burner, CBC's Ontario provincial affairs reporter Mike Crawley on what led us to this second wave of COVID-19 cases, the government's response, and what it might take to stop it from becoming a tsunami.

Front Burner 21:25 Will Ontario’s second wave become a tsunami?

Today in history: October 1

1951: Charlotte Whitton becomes mayor of Ottawa, making her the first female mayor of a Canadian major city. She was mayor from 1951 to 1956, and again from 1961 to 1964.



1988: Super-heavyweight Lennox Lewis wins Canada's first Olympic boxing gold medal in 56 years at the Summer Games in Seoul.



2010: University of Waterloo president David Johnston is sworn in as Canada's 28th Governor General, taking over from Michaëlle Jean, who embarked on a new career as United Nations envoy to Haiti, her earthquake-battered homeland.



2011: Alison Redford wins the Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership race, becoming the province's first female premier.