Huawei funding of Canadian university research worries national security, tech experts

Chinese telecom giant Huawei has been called a Trojan horse and a threat to Western nations. Believed by many to be linked to the Chinese government, the company is regularly accused of spying and intellectual property theft. It also funds millions of dollars in technology research in Canada, and that has some tech and national security experts alarmed.



CBC News has found Huawei's financial ties to Canadian universities total more than $56 million. But there are no federal guidelines on how these investments should be managed and disclosed, raising questions about who will own the findings of the research and the resulting patents.



"Frankly, the government of Canada has fallen down catastrophically," says Christopher Parsons. He's a senior research associate at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, which studies the way information is used, and misused, across technologies.



Without guidelines, universities are being asked to play the roles of the intelligence and security communities, export development agencies and policymakers, says Parsons.



Huawei's vice-president of corporate affairs, Alykhan Velshi, says fears and concerns about Huawei are "overblown and not really based on fact."



A national security expert says we simply can't talk about Huawei the way we talk about other companies. "The Chinese state has taken two Canadians hostage on behalf of Huawei," says Stephanie Carvin, an assistant professor from Carleton University, referring to Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. Their detention in China is widely speculated to be in retaliation for Canada's arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. Read more here about Huawei's research funding in Canada.

Black Friday targeted by anti-consumerism demo in Madrid

(Susana Vera/Reuters)

Black Friday, the start of the holiday shopping season, is upon us again. With U.S. Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November, this year's shopping season is six days shorter than last year. While some people use the day to hit the shops and malls, others hold demonstrations against consumerism. Greenpeace activists unveiled a banner in Madrid that reads Consumerism=Climate Crisis. Some protesters chained themselves inside stores while others held up banners in shop windows.

In brief

Some Muslim women affected by Quebec's ban on religious symbols say they are tempted by an offer to move to Manitoba. The prairie province's ad campaign is aimed at Quebecers who feel limited by the secularism law, which prohibits public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols such as the hijab, skullcap and turban. Seeba Chaachouh, a third-year law student at Montreal's McGill University, says she felt her options shrink under the new law, and relocation is something she would seriously consider. Read more about reaction to Manitoba's offer.



Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett wants Sen. Lynn Beyak to remove letters on her website that support Indigenous assimilation and claim residential schools saved First Nations people from "squalor." Beyak was suspended in May over her refusal to pull other letters described as racist by Senate Ethics Officer Pierre Legault. The suspension ended on Sept. 11. Her lawyer said the five letters identified as racist have been removed from the website, and if the Senate believes Beyak needs to do more, the issue should be taken up with Legault and the Red Chamber's ethics committee. Read more about the letters on Beyak's website.



Allegations of racism and bullying against several current and former NHL coaches have led some in the business to say it's time for the process of hiring coaches to change. As Jonathan Gatehouse writes, some say professional hockey — a $4.5-billion US-a-year business — needs to abandon its Original Six-era hiring practices and behave more like major corporations or political parties, which routinely do deep dives into prospective employees' pasts. Read more here about the calls for change in hockey's hiring practices.



The 1919 Winnipeg General Strike may seem an unlikely setting for a musical romance movie, but just such a film hits theatres across Canada this weekend. Stand! takes place against the backdrop of the six-week strike. It tells the story of Stefan and his father Mike, who leave Ukraine for Canada and want to earn enough money to reunite their family. Stefan falls in love with his neighbour, Rebecca, whose own family opposes the union. "What I hope people get is an eye-opener about our world today," says Danny Schur, the Winnipeg-based co-writer and co-producer. Read more about the new film here.



Ever wanted to run your own newspaper? Here's your chance. The Davidson Leader has been in business in south-central Saskatchewan for more than 115 years, but owner-publisher Tara de Ryk plans to retire. She's essentially willing to give the newspaper away — to the right person. To apply, people need to write a 500-word essay on why they would be a good fit for the newspaper and submit it with $1. Read more about the hunt for someone to take over the paper.



Now for some good news to start your Friday: Young students in Winnipeg are getting some reading help from a four-legged audience. In the Winnipeg Humane Society's See Spot Read program, dogs provide comfort to the kids, giving them a chance to read to a listener without feeling judged. "[The students'] anxiety levels go down. The first day that they come in, they're kind of reserved," says Danisha Jarrett of the Winnipeg Humane Society. "When they come in for the second, the third, fourth session, you can really see a difference." Read more about the reading program here.

Today in history: November 22

1798: The legislature of St. John's Island votes to change its name to Prince Edward Island, in honour of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who was stationed with the British army in Halifax at the time. It was felt the change was necessary because the Island was being confused with Saint John, N.B. and St. John's, N.L.



1924: In the first hockey game played at the Montreal Forum, the Canadiens beat the Toronto St. Patricks 7-1.



1947: Canada votes with 32 other countries in the United Nations in favour of the partition of

Palestine into Jewish and Arab states.



1994: Guelph, Ont., becomes the first Canadian city to pick a female police chief with the appointment of Lenna Bradburn.



1999: Wayne Gretzky is named Male Athlete of the Century in The Canadian Press/Broadcast News survey of newspaper sports editors and broadcasters.