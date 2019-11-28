Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Consumer complaints soar against Canadian telecos

Consumers lodged a record-breaking number of complaints against Canada's telecom companies in 2018-19 — nearly 19,300, up 35 per cent, an industry mediator says. Billing and contract disputes continue to top the list. Now, a consumer advocacy group is calling for more price protections.



The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) released its annual report today. It said the volume of gripes it received between Aug. 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019, rose 35 per cent over 2017-18, an all-time high in the organization's 12-year history.



CCTS said the greatest share (over 40 per cent) of the complaints related to billing errors. That was followed by contract disputes (over 30 per cent) and dissatisfaction with service delivery (over 20 per cent).



David Marco of Vaughan, Ont., filed a complaint in October. He says Bell Canada convinced him to sign on as a customer by misrepresenting the true cost of a two-year deal for internet, TV and home phone. "It's outrageous. It's patently wrong. It's deceptive," Marco told CBC Go Public. He says he will find another provider when his contract is over.



Consumer advocate John Lawford says what's needed is a ban on price increases for internet and TV during the life of a contract — the same way companies aren't permitted to jack up prices during a cellphone contract. The executive director of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, Lawford doesn't think the telco giants will lock in prices for internet and TV contracts unless the federal regulator, the CRTC, demands it. Read more on consumer complaints against the telecos here.

No-fly zone? Strong winds may ground Macy's Thanksgiving parade balloons

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

A Ronald McDonald balloon is kept under a net during the inflation process yesterday in New York City. Sixteen giant helium-filled balloons are due to be part of today's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but high winds could ground them. According to city regulations, the balloons won't take to the air if sustained winds exceed 37 km/h and gusts exceed 55 km/h.

In brief

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters admitted to using "offensive language," and apologized in a statement issued to team general manager Brad Treliving last night. The status of Peters has been in question as the NHL and the team investigate allegations he directed racist slurs at Nigerian-born player Akim Aliu when they were in minor hockey 10 years ago. Read more about Peters's apology here.



Residents of Asbestos, Que., are being asked to suggest a new name for the community, which is looking to change it next year. It's something that's been discussed on and off since 2006, as the town grapples with being connected to the once-popular material for insulating buildings. Asbestos has been banned widely because inhaling the fibres has been shown to cause cancer. Read more here about the debate over the town's planned name change.



Jamaica was the 10th Caribbean country to formally sign on to China's Belt and Road Initiative. China's investments have brought much-needed infrastructure, such as roads, to the region, but some locals say it has come at a price. Read more of the CBC News report from Jamaica here.



The popular video-sharing app TikTok has apologized to a teenager for taking down a video that shows her criticizing China for detaining members of its Uighur minority. But as CBC technology reporter Thomas Daigle writes, there's been growing suspicion and accusations that TikTok's Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, censors content on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, including topics such as the recent unrest in Hong Kong. Read more on the concerns over TikTok here.



The party most likely to unseat U.K. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a serious problem: The popularity of its own leader. Ahead of the Dec. 12 election, Labour Party head Jeremy Corbyn may have enthusiastic grassroots support from people yearning for drastic change, but he's struggling to hold on to mainstream Labour voters — and even some of his own MPs. Labour is trailing the Conservatives in opinion polls, and some have Corbyn far behind Johnson when it comes to likability. Read more here on Corbyn's personal popularity and his party's prospects.



Canadian-Taiwanese actor and model Godfrey Gao is being remembered as a pioneering entertainer whose short career bridged the divide between the Asian and North American industries. Gao, who died suddenly on Tuesday, is also being remembered for shattering stereotypes about Asian men. Read more here on the tributes to Gao.



Now for some good news to start your Thursday: Saul Fenster, 92, was all smiles after he got his hair cut by Lenny White in Côte Saint-Luc, Que., this week. White came over from his Northern Ireland home to provide his barber service to men with dementia. He offers his mobile cuts to nursing homes, hospitals, day centres and community groups. In his shop, White sets up a sensory experience by playing music and applying old-fashioned aftershave to jog clients' memories. Read more about the "dementia barber" here.

Today in history: November 22

1797: The North West Company, a major force in the fur trade, begins building the Sault Ste. Marie Canal. It was destroyed by American troops in 1814 when they attacked the company's nearby trading post during the War of 1812-1814.



1895: The first U.S. car race, from Chicago to Waukegan, Ill., is won by J. Frank Duryea, who maintains a speed of 12 km/h.



1979: Billy Smith of the New York Islanders becomes the first NHL netminder to score a goal. It wasn't enough, though, as the Islanders lost to Colorado Rockies 4-3.



1999: New Brunswick-based McCain Foods, one of the world's largest buyers of potatoes, bans all genetically altered spuds from its production line.



2011: After being stymied by minority Parliaments, the Harper Conservatives use their majority to pass legislation stripping the Canadian Wheat Board of its monopoly on prairie wheat and barley crops.