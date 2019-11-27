Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Xi Jinping's rise from village life explains China's ambitions

CBC News begins a new series today exploring China's expanding influence, and how Canada and other countries are contending with its growing power. The series opens with CBC Asia correspondent Saša Petricic's look at the cult of personality that has grown up around Xi Jinping, China's president.



Xi Jinping arrived at age 15 in the tiny village of Liangjiahe, 850 kilometres southwest of Beijing, as part of Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution, which saw millions of young people from cities sent to the countryside for re-education.



Now, about 50 years later, in the wake of Xi's rise to the top of power in China, political pilgrims travel to Liangjiahe to tour the village, see the cave where Xi slept, and hear lectures on his thoughts and principles.



Xi became "Paramount Leader" in 2012. That involved first becoming chair of the Communist Party, then the Central Military Commission, and finally a president who did away with term limits so he could rule as long as he wants. He also made national pride his rallying cry.



"As soon as he came to power, he promoted the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of our nation," said Liu Ming Fu, a former instructor of political thought at China's military college and one of 90 million Communist Party members. "He seized the hearts of all of us."



Xi's aim is to reintegrate lost territories like Hong Kong, despite any local resistance, and to retake the self-ruled, democratic island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers a wayward Chinese province — possibly by force. Beijing also wants to reclaim the entire South China Sea, despite the protests and claims of China's neighbours



Xi also wants to make China the world's top economic power. He has an ambitious project to build a half-trillion-dollar global network of roads, railways and sea links throughout Asia to Africa and Europe to allow Chinese exports to flow to even more places, more efficiently.



This Belt and Road Initiative would also spread Chinese influence — and potentially control —around the world. Read more about the rise of Xi and China's global ambitions here.

Trump pardons turkeys, cracks impeachment jokes

(Tom Brenner/Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump, centre, with wife Melania by his side, yesterday pardoned two 72nd national Thanksgiving turkeys. Trump joked the North Carolina-bred birds, raised by Wellie Jackson who's shown here, were groomed to "remain calm under any condition," a trait he said will be "very important because they've already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff's basement on Thursday." Schiff is chair of the House intelligence committee, which has been holding hearings in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

In brief

Commuters in the Vancouver area are waking up to some good news today. The union representing thousands of transit workers and Coast Mountain Bus Company reached a tentative deal early this morning, narrowly avoiding a suspension of bus service in Metro Vancouver that would have left about 350,000 passengers and commuters scrambling to get places. Read more about the tentative deal here.



Senator Lynn Beyak is back on the public payroll as a full-fledged member of the upper house after her suspension ended with the dissolution of the last Parliament. However, Beyak's long-term position is still an open question: senators are expected to debate soon whether to suspend her a second time. She was removed in May for refusing to take down letters from her website that have been widely condemned as racist and for refusing to apologize for posting them. Read more here about Beyak's return to the Senate.



A little more than a third of the federal Conservative caucus represent ridings where party members backed Andrew Scheer on the first ballot of the 2017 leadership race. An even smaller number of Conservatives from those ridings endorsed Scheer's initial bid for the leadership. As CBC's Éric Grenier writes, this raises the question of how many Conservative MPs would go to the wall for Scheer if calls for his resignation from within the party continue to grow. Read more about Scheer's caucus support here.



Would you be willing to pay for social media services such as Facebook and Google to have a better experience? Columnist Ramona Pringle writes that experts say there's little indication users might be willing to pay for Facebook or an equivalent, even if it means they could control their own data or curb the spread of misinformation. However, some startups seem to be trying to leverage the popularity of the subscription model to build a more genuinely user-friendly social media experience. Read more about paying for social media.



Now here's some good news to start your Wednesday: Bunny has been found. The stuffed good-luck charm disappeared two weeks ago when it tumbled out of Hamilton's WW II Lancaster bomber during a flight. Jim Maginnis took the family treasure up in the bomber and lost it out a small opening when the aircraft made a turn. His daughter, Victoria, had "zero" hope Bunny would be found. But the stuffed critter was discovered sitting on the roof of a Burlington long-term care home when technicians Kevin Vanderwal and Rob Pearce climbed up to do a service call. Read here for more on Bunny's return.

Today in history: November 22

1895: Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel establishes his prizes for achievement in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace.



1896: Minister of the Interior Sir Clifford Sifton launches Canada's first immigration drive. Offers of free land in Western Canada helped attract settlers from the U.S., Britain and, most controversially, Central and Eastern Europe. In 1897, 32,000 settlers took up the offer.



1898: A severe storm near Yarmouth, N.S., sinks the SS Portland, killing 190 people.



1995: Keeping his Quebec referendum promise, Prime Minister Jean Chrétien announces proposals to recognize Quebec as distinct, give Quebec, Ontario, the East and the West region a constitutional veto, and hand all provinces more control over job training.



2009: The Supreme Court of Canada rules Wal-Mart Canada Corp., was within its rights when it shut down a store in Jonquière, Que., in 2005 that had been unionized seven months earlier.