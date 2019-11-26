Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Earth set to warm 3.2 C by 2100 without drastic action, new UN report finds

Earth is headed toward warming of 3.2 C in less than 100 years unless drastic action is taken, according to a new report from the United Nations. In its annual Emissions Gap Report, the UN Environment Program called for a major cut in emissions over the next decade to limit global warming to 1.5 C or 2 C by 2100.



"By now, we know all we need to know. The science is pretty clear, and very frightening," said Anne Olhoff, head of strategy, climate and planning and policy at UNEP. "But we also know we have the technological options that are needed, at least to the short to medium term."



Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) have gone up at a rate of 1.5 per cent annually over the past decade, the report finds — with no sign emissions will peak in the next few years.



The executive summary of the report notes that every year "of postponed peaking means that deeper and faster cuts will be required."



The question of how to tackle climate change was a central question of the recent federal election campaign, as the Liberals made ambitious promises but offered few details on how major cuts would be achieved. In fact, the report notes, Canada is not currently on track to meet its existing 2030 target.



Gabriel Filippelli, a professor at the Purdue School of Science in Indianapolis, Ind., who was a senior science adviser for the U.S. State Department from 2013 to 2014, said that the difference between 2 C and 3.2 C warming may seem minor, but that's anything but the case.



"It's frankly terrifying to me largely because, once again, it'll be a case where those countries that are the least responsible for the root cause of this … who will be first impacted, and in a major way." he said. Read more on the UN's latest climate change report here.

Search for survivors after quake rattles Albania

(Gent Shkullaku/AFP via Getty Images)

Emergency workers in Albania clear debris at a damaged building in Thumane, 34 kilometres northwest of the capital, Tirana, after an earthquake hit. At least nine people died and some 300 were slightly injured after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake, the strongest in decades, rocked the country. In nearby Bosnia, a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck southeast of the capital and rattled Sarajevo.

In brief

Two Canadian fertility supplements are among those facing criticism from an influential U.S. watchdog. An estimate from the Public Health Agency of Canada puts the number of couples who experience infertility at 1 in 6, a number that has been on the rise since the 1980s. Now a U.S.-based center is calling for enforcement action against companies that sell over-the-counter fertility supplements after their researchers "reviewed the medical literature to find evidence that particular ingredients work, but in the end we came up empty." Read more on the efficacy of fertility supplements here.



A new survey has found that the vast majority of Canadians who've changed careers say they're happier since making the switch. Conducted on behalf of job site Indeed Canada, the research polled 1,023 randomly selected full-time workers from a variety of industries and education levels and found that 38 per cent had made a complete career change at some point. Better pay and growth opportunities were cited as the main reasons for the change. Of those respondents who made a career pivot, 87 per cent said they are happier for it. Read the stories of some career changers here.



As a middle power, there are limits to what Canada can do to influence global machinations that turn on the say-so of major powers, many of them in flux, writes Nahlah Ayed, the host of CBC Radio's Ideas. But experts believe Canada can do more — and better. A growing chorus is calling on Ottawa to urgently review Canada's role in the world, given the shifting international terrain. Read more on Canada's position, and the possibility of a 'citizens' foreign policy review' here.



A second day of arguments unfolds before the Federal Court today over Ottawa's efforts to quash a Human Rights Tribunal order to compensate First Nations children impacted by the on-reserve child welfare system. The federal government wants a stay amid broader legal wrangling over the tribunal's compensation order. Read more on the court proceedings here.



Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: Shopping malls can be noisy, busy places at this time of year. That's why Autism Connections Guelph organized this year's Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience so families with autistic children could take pictures with the jolly man in the red suit before the doors of Stone Road Mall opened to the general public. Jennifer St. Pierre says the event provides a positive experience for her daughter and her family. "She gets really excited about Santa now," said St. Pierre. Read more about the program that gives kids some quiet time with Saint Nick.

Today in history: November 26

1917: The National Hockey League is founded in Montreal. Its first teams are the Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Wanderers, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators and Quebec Bulldogs (although the Bulldogs went on hiatus for two seasons before starting to play in the league.)



1986: 42-year-old Ann Harrison of Toronto becomes the world's first double-lung transplant recipient.



1998: The Supreme Court of Canada rules that education authorities must be permitted to carry out warrantless searches of students.



2013: The NHL and Rogers announced the largest TV deal in NHL history, a 12-year, $5.2-billion pact giving Rogers sole national multimedia broadcast rights to all games. A sublicensing agreement preserved Hockey Night in Canada on CBC for another four years but Rogers retained editorial control and revenues.