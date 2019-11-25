Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Classified documents show China tracked members of its Uighur population around the world

Newly released secret documents (which have been verified by intelligence experts) offer a look at China's efforts to track members of its Uighur population living around the world. The documents also reveal the country's attempts to arrest Uighurs who hold foreign citizenship upon their return to China — including Canadians.



Uighurs, a Muslim minority native to China's Xinjiang region, have long been monitored by Beijing. But recent investigations by journalists and human rights groups have pointed to escalating persecution, including reports that one million Uighurs and other minority Muslim groups have been detained in internment camps.



The highly classified internal government documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists came from a confidential source within China. They date from 2017 and show that Chinese officials were actively monitoring 1,535 Uighurs who had obtained "foreign nationality" and applied for Chinese visas at consulates worldwide.



"[China is] afraid that Uighurs living abroad will tell the facts about what is happening in Xinjiang to the foreign media or foreign peoples," a Uighur student living in Canada told CBC News. He spoke on condition that his identity remain confidential.



The student said the Chinese government has threatened his parents and used them as leverage in order to monitor his activity in Canada. "They control everything in China," he said. "They can find out anything." Read more on the release of the documents here.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers end 29-year Grey Cup drought

(Todd Korol/Canadian Press)

Hometown hero Andrew Harris scored rushing and receiving TDs as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stunned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 last night in Calgary for their first Grey Cup victory since 1990. Harris rushed for 134 yards and caught five passes for 35 yards on his way to becoming the first player ever to be named the game's top player and most valuable Canadian. Read more about Harris' performance in the Blue Bombers' victory here.

In brief

A rise in the number of surgical items being left inside patients is tied to systemic problems that are causing medical teams to rush through operations, says a longtime surgical nurse who has reviewed operating room mistakes for legal cases. "The faster you go in any procedure, no matter how good you are as a team, there's always the risk that you're going to take a shortcut or that you might miss a step, or you're doing two steps at the same time," Bev McLean told CBC's Go Public. Read more here on the rise in the number of objects being left in patients after surgery.



A federal government appeal of a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling that Ottawa says could cost up to $8 billion goes to court today for a two-day hearing. In September, the tribunal ordered the federal government to pay at least $40,000 to each First Nations child affected by the on-reserve child welfare system since 2006. Ottawa is seeking a stay of the tribunal's ruling, pending a judicial review. Read here for the story of one family hoping the tribunal's ruling is upheld.



Pharmacists in Ontario are seeking the ability to prescribe drugs for so-called "minor ailments." If the move goes forward, it would follow changes that have already been made in some other provinces. For example, in Nova Scotia, pharmacists can prescribe for minor ailments like acne and cold sores. In B.C. they can give strep throat tests, and in Saskatchewan they can prescribe birth control and treatment for bladder infections. The Ontario pharmacists hope to have the new prescribing power in place by summer. Read more on the changing role of pharmacists here.



Federally owned Trans Mountain Corp. is monitoring pipeline opponents and designating some as "persons of interest" who warrant closer scrutiny, according to internal records provided to CBC News. CBC's Jorge Barrera reports that the documents show company security officials recorded the names of individuals who posted anti-pipeline videos and statements on social media, along with the names of those tagged in the posts or who shared the content. Read more about the monitoring here.



Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition won a big victory in local elections. The results are being seen as a rebuke to city leader Carrie Lam over her handling of months of protests. Pro-democracy candidates won nearly 90 per cent of 452 district council seats, which will help them take unprecedented control of 17 out of 18 district councils. The councils have little power, but the vote is widely seen as a referendum on public support for the protest movement, which is now in its sixth month. Read more here about the results of the voting in Hong Kong.



Now here's some good news to start your Monday: The idea came to Adam Butler in a dream — in it, beer cans kept floating up out of his ice fishing hole. That led him to invent The DipStick — a collapsible plastic tube that lowers into an ice-fishing hole and keeps drinks cool, while preventing them from floating off. Thanks in part to a social media post that went viral, the product has now sold nearly 10,000 units. Read more about Butler's invention here.

Today in history: November 22

1885: Rocky Mountains Park is established at Banff, Alta. It was the first national park in Canada and only the third in the world. It is now called Banff National Park.



1986: The Iran-Contra affair, in which profits from secret arms sales to Iran were diverted to Nicaraguan rebels, erupts in the United States.



2009: Canadian Amanda Lindhout and an Australian are freed 15 months after they were abducted in Somalia.



2012: The host Toronto Argonauts defeat the Calgary Stampeders 35-22 to win the Grey Cup, in the 100th edition of the CFL championship.



2016: Former Cuban president Fidel Castro dies at age 90. His death came 10 years after a life-threatening illness led him to turn over power to his younger brother Raul.