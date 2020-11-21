Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Toronto man's bank raided his TFSA to cover payment made to scammers

Justin Smith has been hit with a one-two punch of bad luck. First, the Toronto man was duped by a job scam that made off with $3,000. Then his longtime bank, Tangerine, helped itself to money Smith had in his tax-free savings account (TFSA) to recoup what it had lost in the scam.



Smith had applied to work from home as a data entry clerk for the grocery chain Sobeys. He was offered the job, and was excited to receive an employment contract along with a cheque from his new employer for $3,495 to purchase a laptop, phone system, headphones and various other office equipment. When he received an invoice from a firm called Tech Insight Services for the office equipment, and was instructed by the Sobeys hiring manager to make a $3,000 payment right away, he promptly sent an e-transfer.



However, the entire process was a sophisticated scam. The website where he'd applied, the supposed hiring managers, the cheque — all were fakes. He had fallen into a snare set to swindle eager job seekers. The cheque even fooled Tangerine; the bank instantly deposited it to Smith's account.



Shortly after the fake Sobeys cheque bounced, leaving Smith's account short, Tangerine took just over $3,000 from his TFSA.

Deep in the fine print of the agreements many customers receive when they open a bank account is a clause known as the "right of setoff," also sometimes referred to as the right of "offset." It states that the bank has the legal power to seize funds from a debtor or guarantor of a debt. Although that right may vary depending on the product or plan, it's in most agreements; RRSPs and registered retirement income funds are typically exempt.



This means if the bank accepts a cheque or another type of deposit that doesn't go through as expected, and a customer withdraws or transfers the funds, the bank has effectively made a bad loan. It then has the right to access money in other accounts it holds for that customer, in order to recover its loss. There is no need to get authorization, or even alert the customer beforehand.



After being contacted by CBC's Go Public team, Tangerine said it will refund the $3,000 to Smith, and also pay $250 for a credit monitoring service for him.



Doug Hoyes, an insolvency trustee in Kitchener, Ont., said all Canadians should be aware how common it is for banks to access customer accounts to recover their own losses. "It blindsides people," Hoyes said. "I've seen it happen thousands of times." Read more on this story here.

A look inside an Alberta ICU as health-care workers struggle with COVID-19 surge

ICU physician Dr. Simon Demers-Marcil calls a family to tell them a loved one died of COVID-19 at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary. (Submitted by AHS/Leah Hennel)

Dr. Simon Demers-Marcil, a physician in the intensive care unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary, calls a family to tell them a loved one died of COVID-19. The photo was posted online by Alberta Health Services and has been shared thousands of times. Demers-Marcil said he hopes that the photo can help to connect those outside hospitals and those working within. "If people are able to feel some of the emotion I felt when I made that call, I think it also helps them understand what's going on," Demers-Marcil said. See more photos here from inside the hospital.

In brief

AstraZeneca on Monday became the latest drug developer to report some positive interim results from late stage trials of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company, which developed its vaccine in conjunction with Oxford University, said one of the dosing regimens it tested may be around 90 per cent effective. "This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said. Last week, Pfizer and Moderna said preliminary results from late-stage trials showed their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95 per cent effective. Read more on the vaccine trial here.



CBC News reached out to provincial workers' compensation boards across the country and found that more than 26,000 claims have been filed by people who contracted COVID-19 at work. More than 20,000 of those claims have been approved. Statistics on workplace compensation claims are the first concrete indication of how many people are getting COVID-19 at work in Canada, but it's an incomplete picture.There is no standard accounting of how many people have fallen sick while at work due to a patchwork of provincial and federal tracking. What's more, the system does not capture COVID-19 cases among workers who are ineligible or simply don't submit claims. Read more about the claims here.

Independent Quebec Sen. Julie Miville-Dechêne is calling for a crackdown on the consumption of online pornography by young people through new legislation that would force porn sites to verify the ages of all users. Miville-Dechêne has introduced a bill, S-203, that would make porn sites like the Canadian-owned PornHub — a video-sharing site that hosts adult content — criminally liable for failing to check a user's age before they browse. Miville-Dechêne said children and teenagers must be protected against graphic material that she said can pollute their minds, and blocking access through the law is the best way to do it. "If you're a minor, you can't see a movie if it's classified 18 years and over. If you're a minor, you can't buy a Playboy. But if you're a minor, you have complete, unfettered access without barriers of any kind to 4.5 million porn sites around the world," she told CBC News. Read more on the senator's bill.



Barack Obama says he's confident that after four turbulent years, Canada-U.S. relations will be restored to a more stable traditional course. In an interview with CBC Radio's The Current, the former U.S. president cast the Trump era as an amendable aberration in cross-border relations. "What we've seen over the last few years is anomalous," Obama told host Matt Galloway. "I'll be honest with you: On my scale of worries, in the aftermath of the Trump administration, the relationship between the United States and Canada is not at the top of the list. I think that is one that actually can be mended relatively quickly," Obama said in a wide-ranging interview following the release of A Promised Land, the first in his two-volume presidential memoirs. "I think we've got some bigger problems, in terms of managing America's role internationally," he said. Read more on Obama's interview here.

More than 140 Canadian former diplomats, aid workers and police officers have signed an open letter urging the international community — Canada included — not to abandon Afghanistan as its tentative peace process drags on. Among the signatories is former Conservative cabinet minister Chris Alexander, who was also the country's ambassador in Afghanistan and a UN representative in the war-weary nation. He was joined by another former ambassador, William Crosbie, and Canada's former head of aid and development Nipa Banerjee. "This letter's signatories wish to remind Canadians that Afghanistan's absence in the recent past from our news headlines should not mean its absence from our hearts," said the letter, a copy of which was obtained by CBC News. "Afghanistan is no longer a topic of political debate in Canada. Yet, we think it is essential to remind our fellow citizens and our political representatives that our continuing engagement does not go unnoticed, and we should remain engaged." Read more on the letter here.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: A Whitehorse woman is trying to lift seniors' spirits this holiday season by asking people to donate gifts for a "wishmas tree" for long-term care residents. "I just thought it was great that seniors finally get a little bit of attention as well," said Paula Dupuis, owner of Marble Slab Creamery. Seniors have put their wishes on cards that hang on the tree. People can take a wish off the tree, then come back with the requested gift. All four Whitehorse long-term homes are participating in the wish tree this year. Dupuis started the wish tree last year with two seniors' homes, and she hopes to expand to communities outside the capital next year. Read more about Dupuis' "wishmas tree" here.

Front Burner: Never mind the deficit?

Canada is spending a tremendous amount of money to get the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, but a growing movement says we can shed our old worries about the federal deficit. Modern monetary theory argues that since we control our own currency, the country can create more money and never go broke. Today, Front Burner examines this controversial idea and how it relates to Canada.

Today in history: November 23

1877: Canada is awarded $5.5 million from the United States for fishing rights and free navigation on the St. Lawrence River.



1963: Ron Lippert of Kitchener, Ont., a CIA agent, is sentenced to 30 years in a Havana jail for flying into Cuba with concealed explosives. He was released in November 1973.



1975: The Grey Cup Game is played in Alberta for the first time. The Edmonton Eskimos edge the Montreal Alouettes 9-8 at Calgary's McMahon Stadium on a day that saw temperatures dip to –15 C with a wind of 25 km/h.



1998: Andy Scott resigns as Canada's solicitor general, following weeks of opposition allegations that he compromised the 1997 APEC inquiry during an in-flight conversation and then lied about it.



1998: The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal overturns Robert Latimer's sentence (two years less a day) in the killing of his disabled daughter and sentences him to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. In 2001, the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the decision. He started serving day parole in March 2008, and was later granted full parole beginning in December 2010.