Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Marketplace investigation reveals 'scary' and 'misleading' sales pitches to sell blue light lenses

After a long day at work, our eyes often start to feel dry, tired and strained, and many people are desperate for a solution. Enter blue light filtering lenses. Optical chains say they protect our eyes from blue light emitted from digital screens, and consumers are buying in. And it turns out it's not just eye strain they want to warn us about.



A hidden camera investigation by CBC's Marketplace found sales associates at some of Canada's largest optical chains making "misleading" health claims about blue light from digital screens.



Staff at four leading chains cautioned buyers that digital screens could damage their retinas and could lead to serious eye diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts.



But experts in the fields of optometry and ophthalmology say there's no evidence that blue light from digital screens is harmful. Dr. Rahul Khurana, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, said the idea of blue-light blocking is "flawed on so many levels."



"Blue light fear, paranoia, is really out there," said Khurana. "But there's no evidence to show it's truly dangerous and blocking it has not ever [been] shown to [have] any benefits."



Read the full Marketplace report which includes details about the claims, how the companies responded to the investigation — and what consumers need to know.



(This is a condensed version of a report by Tyana Grundig, Jeannie Stiglic, Makda Ghebresslassie. Get more Marketplace investigations here.)

Tuffy makes his Grey Cup entrance

(Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Tuffy the Horse made his annual Grey Cup trot at a hotel in the host city yesterday — this year it was the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Calgary. Calgarians have been trotting Tuffy through hotels across Canada for years on Grey Cup weekend, even in seasons when they don't make it to the big game — like this year. For more on the upcoming Grey Cup, check out The Buzzer, CBC Sports' newsletter.

In brief

As Canada's new natural resources minister, Seamus O'Regan, arguably, has been handed one of the toughest portfolios. He will meet with Alberta's energy minister and private sector executives in Calgary today. It's expected he'll hear concerns about unemployed oil workers, the need to draw investment to the energy sector, the ongoing CN Rail strike, and other issues. Read more about O'Regan's trip to the West.



Canada's spy agency was warned about "insider threats" years ago, when a watchdog flagged gaps in the way top secret information is accessed in a report that is gaining new relevance as the case against the RCMP's Cameron Ortis proceeds in court. The director general of the RCMP's national intelligence co-ordination centre, Ortis is accused of preparing to share sensitive information with a foreign entity or terrorist organization. Read more here from CBC's Catharine Tunney about the watchdog's report.



Women who ran for the five major parties in the recent federal election were successful less often than men, according to a CBC analysis. In the October vote, 596 women ran for the five major parties. Ninety-eight women were elected (a figure that includes one woman who ran outside the major party system, Jody Wilson-Raybould.) That's compared to 830 male candidates who ran for the major parties, with 240 elected. To break that down — for every 100 women who ran, 16 were elected. For every 100 men who ran, 29 won. What's going on here? University of Calgary political scientist Melanee Thomas says the parties consistently keep nominating women in places where they can't win. Read more of the post-election analysis here.



How Western democracies deal with the conundrum that is China is expected to be a major focus of the annual Halifax International Security Forum, which convenes this weekend. As CBC's Murray Brewster writes, the event comes as Beijing struggles to deal with increasingly violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and reacts angrily at the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act by the U.S. House of Representatives. Read more about the security meeting here.



Police in Hong Kong appealed today to protesters in the city not to disrupt the lowest-tier, district council elections that are due to be held Sunday. The vote carries added significance after attacks on candidates and months of unrest by protesters seeking the freedom to choose their own leader. Read more here ahead of Sunday's vote.



Frozen II slides into theatres today. As CBC's Eli Glasner writes, kids who loved the record-breaking original animated film may already be rushing to see it, but he says the sequel is a calculated attempt to cast a similar spell. Read more about how Disney is playing it safe with sequels and remakes.



Now here's some good news to start your Friday: A Sudbury doctor is pushing hospitals to curb their greenhouse gas emissions — starting with the operating room. Anesthesiologist Sanjiv Mathur said he's encouraging hospitals to adopt sevoflurane in place of desflurane, a gas commonly used in surgery. "Sevoflurane, if you used it for a full day would be equivalent to getting into a car and driving 40 kilometres," Mathur said. "Desflurane is in the atmosphere 10 times longer, and is equivalent to getting into a car and driving 2,000 kilometres if used for a full day." Read more about the push to switch to lower-emission anesthetic gases.

Today in history: November 22

1922: The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair first opens its gates in Toronto. It since has been held annually, except during the Second World War years.



1957: The first ship passes through the Iroquois Lock of the St. Lawrence Seaway at Cornwall, Ont. It is the most westerly of the seaway's seven locks built on the 217-km stretch of the St. Lawrence river between Iroquois and Montreal.



1963: U.S. President John F. Kennedy is shot as he rides in a presidential motorcade in Dallas. He died minutes later in hospital and Lyndon Johnson was sworn in as president.



1969: A group of Harvard scientists chemically isolate a single gene for the first time.



1999: Skier Nancy Greene is voted Female Athlete of the Century in a survey of newspaper editors and broadcasters by The Canadian Press.



2004: The Progressive Conservative party wins its 10th consecutive majority in the Alberta general election, but Ralph Klein's government returns with 11 seats fewer than what they took in a 2001 vote.