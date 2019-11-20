Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trudeau's new cabinet to be sworn in today

Justin Trudeau will unveil his new cabinet today. The prime ministers front bench is expected to be larger than his last 34-member cabinet. Trudeau has confirmed his new cabinet will have gender parity, mirroring the decision he made when forming his cabinet in 2015.



What's not clear is exactly how this cabinet will represent Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Liberals were shut out of those provinces in the Oct. 21 election.



CBC/Radio-Canada has confirmed some of the appointments:

François-Philippe Champagne will become Canada's new foreign affairs minister.

Jonathan Wilkinson will be the new environment minister.

Pablo Rodriguez will be named government House leader.

Steven Guilbeault will be the new heritage minister.

Chrystia Freeland is moving out of the foreign affairs portfolio. She could be tasked with a key domestic file, such as intergovernmental affairs — taking the lead with premiers during a period of rising national discord could test Freeland's diplomatic skills, CBC's Kathleen Harris writes.



The cabinet swearing-in ceremony will take place at Rideau Hall beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Australia faces outbreak of more wildfires

(Dean Lewins/AAP Image/via Reuters)

A New South Wales Fire and Rescue officer protects a school from a wildfire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, in this photo taken yesterday. Blazes in Australia so far this month have killed at least four people, burned about 1 million hectares of farmland and bush, and destroyed more than 300 homes. Today, 50 fires sprung up in the state of South Australia as temperatures passed 42 C.

Industry groups are calling on the federal government to get back to Ottawa early and end a strike by CN Rail workers. Leaders in sectors like agriculture and manufacturing are tallying up potential losses resulting from the work stoppage, and raising concerns about the harm caused to the country's reputation abroad. About 3,200 conductors, trainpersons and yard workers walked off the job yesterday after contract negotiations were unsuccessful. Read more about the impact of the strike here.



Canada's most important new trade deal has turned into a political football in Washington's impeachment clash. As the impeachment hearings make news around the world, some Republicans (including the president) have been pointing to the not-yet-ratified Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement as what Congress should be working on. The Democrats contend that they are getting word done. Stuck in the middle of the partisan fighting? A trade deal that would govern that would govern more than three-quarters of all Canada's exports.



Academic institutions across Canada are facing skyrocketing mental health needs, forcing them to grapple with the complexities of providing more support. CBC News surveyed 30 Canadian universities, asking each school nine questions — about everything from suicide on campus, mental health services, the budgets for the services, and how long it takes students to access them — to try to get a national picture of what is happening with campus support systems. Many schools declined to say how long their waiting lists for mental health services are or how many students are on those lists. Read more here about student mental health issues at the University of Toronto.



An Ontario man who was detained for three months in Turkey is now living under more than a dozen court-ordered conditions, limiting his movement and interactions with others, because of "fear of [a] terrorism offence." Ikar Mao, 22, of Guelph, Ont., and his wife were travelling in Turkey in July when they were detained near the border with Syria on suspicion of terror-related activity. They were released without charge and returned to Canada in mid-October. Mao's lawyers had no comment, and RCMP also declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation. Read more here about the conditions imposed on Mao.



The Trump impeachment hearing will hear from the U.S. Ambassador to the EU today. Gordon Sondland will be the first witness with a direct line of communication to Trump to testify in public. He is likely to face tough questions about Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Read more and watch the full hearing live on CBCNews.ca beginning at 9 a.m. ET.



Some anti-government protesters trapped inside a Hong Kong university tried to flee today through the sewers, but firefighters prevented the escape by blocking a trapdoor into the system. Reuters witnesses said fewer than 100 protesters remained inside the Polytechnic University, which is surrounded by police. Read more about the latest developments in Hong Kong here.



Now here's some good news to start your Wednesday: It was a desire for Freezies that led Sam Mercier into the coffee shop of Lisa Kiecker in Winnipeg Beach, Man. Their meeting eventually led Mercier, a talented young artist with autism, into a colouring book collaboration with Kiecker. She supplied the story and Mercier did the illustrations. Drawing "relaxes me ... it is how I can talk about things I see," he says. Their new book Exploring with Sam is now on sale. Read more here about the duo's book came to be.

Today in history

1841: Wilfrid Laurier, Canada's seventh prime minister, is born. He was Canada's first prime minister of French ancestry, serving from 1896-1911.



1946: Alberta's oil boom begins as the initial drilling is done at the famous Leduc well south of Edmonton. Leduc begins producing on Feb. 13, 1947.



1947: The future queen, Princess Elizabeth, marries navy Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.



2002: The RCMP announced the results of its five-year investigation into the tainted-blood scandal of the 1980s, the worst public health disaster in Canada in which contaminated blood and blood products infected thousands of patients with HIV and hepatitis. Four doctors, the Canadian Red Cross Society and an American drug company were criminally charged.



2002: The federal government and the Anglican Church of Canada reach a deal that would see the religious group pay up to $25 million to those abused in residential schools for Indigenous children.