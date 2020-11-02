Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

A man died in RCMP custody while a report that might have saved his life sat on a desk

The sisters of a man who died in RCMP custody say they want to remember their younger brother as a gentle guy who loved to joke around, not lying on the cold floor of an RCMP drunk tank even though he had no drugs or alcohol in his system.



They say his life might have been saved if Mounties had acted on recommendations made in the aftermath of a similar case — at the same detachment in Alberta — years before. Instead, those recommendations have languished on the desk of RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki for two years, kept from public view, while loved ones struggle to get answers about Michael Mullock's death.



Officers picked up Mullock outside a mall for public intoxication on May 24, 2019. Hours later, when he started vomiting in the cell, paramedics were called in to assess him. But instead of taking the 50-year-old Airdrie, Alta., man to hospital, they decided he was "fit for incarceration" and left him there. Mullock died a few hours later.



"He died alone on the cement floor like that. That's pretty hard to swallow," Mullock's sister, Carla Asselin, told Go Public.



He had been arrested near a car, but the RCMP say a breathalyzer test wasn't done because the car was parked and Mullock was standing outside. Officers say they saw empty medication and alcohol bottles inside. But the coroner's report found no alcohol or drugs in Mullock's system. Instead, it found he died of a stroke.



Mullock's other sister, Dawn Gallant, said the paramedics should also "have to take some responsibility for this."



A nagging question for the family is — could all this have been avoided? Following a similar incident in 2015, the RCMP's civilian watchdog made recommendations to the force that could have changed how such situations are handled. But after more than two years, the RCMP commissioner has yet to respond. Until she does, the report remains confidential.



An RCMP spokesperson in Ottawa told Go Public the "response has been prioritized," and that the commissioner will provide "a thorough and well-founded response … as soon as feasible." Read more on this story here.

Machu Picchu lit for reopening

The Machu Picchu archaeological site in the Andes is seen during a reopening ceremony on Sunday. After being closed for eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic, which severely affected Peru's tourism sector, the ancient Inca citadel has reopened with major restrictions on admissions. Only 675 tourists per day will be allowed into the UNESCO World Heritage site, down from the usual 3,000 to 5,000 before the pandemic.

In brief

A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after allegedly attacking seven people with a sword in the historic district of Quebec City while dressed in a medieval outfit on Halloween night. Court documents identify the accused as Carl Girouard. He appeared before a judge by video conference on Sunday, and is expected back in court on Thursday. The documents do not reveal Girouard's home address, but Radio-Canada has learned he is from Sainte-Thérèse, Que., a town located about 20 kilometres northwest of Montreal. Police issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday afternoon saying that the coroner had identified the two victims who lost their lives as François Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61. The court has ordered a publication ban on any information that could identify the other five victims in this case, according to a spokesperson for the director of criminal and penal prosecutions. Read more on the attack here.

More than 50 people from multiple government departments are voluntarily taking part in an external review of Rideau Hall's workplace culture in the wake of claims that Gov. Gen. Julie Payette harassed employees and her second-in-command bullied staff, CBC News has learned. Interviews are underway and the list of participants is continuing to grow beyond what the government anticipated, according to multiple sources. Sources also tell CBC News the atmosphere at Rideau Hall remains tense. Another five employees have gone on leave, given their final notice or departed altogether last month — some in response to what they see as a toxic workplace culture — say multiple public servants and former employees. Instead of trying to make it work with public servants, sources claim Payette is building up a cabinet of staff from outside of the government hired to protect her personal interests. Read more on the review here.



A legal challenge against Quebec's secularism law will be heard in court Monday, more than a year after the law came into effect. Those who oppose the law — known as Bill 21 — argue it disproportionately targets Muslim women and is therefore unconstitutional. In the days and weeks after the Quebec government invoked closure to push the law through the National Assembly in summer 2019, four separate lawsuits challenged the legislation. The challenges are expected to be heard together in Quebec Superior Court at the Montreal courthouse. When the government passed the law, it invoked the notwithstanding clause to override sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The law bans public school teachers, government lawyers and police officers, among other civil servants, from wearing religious symbols at work. Those include large crucifixes, turbans and yarmulkes, but the groups challenging the law say it overwhelmingly affects Muslim women who wear the hijab. Read more on the court challenge here.



More than three years after Barbara Kentner's death, her sisters are hoping for justice in a case that hundreds of First Nations chiefs from across the country see as a test of Canada's commitment to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Kentner, a 34-year-old mother and member of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, died nearly six months after being struck by a trailer hitch thrown at her from a passing car. The charge against Brayden Bushby, 21, was reduced from second-degree murder to manslaughter and aggravated assault earlier this year, sparking outrage from First Nations leaders. There is no mandatory minimum sentence for manslaughter in Canada unless it involves a firearm. If convicted, Bushby could face a sentence ranging from probation to life in prison. "Barb was Barb. It's hard to explain your sister, you know?" Melissa Kentner said. "You fight. You argue. You love each other. She was always a loving, caring person. She always thought about others." Melissa was with Barbara that night in January 2017 and told CBC News at the time that a passenger in a car yelled, 'Oh, I got one,' after throwing the trailer hitch at them. Barbara was hospitalized and required surgery after the blow to her stomach. Melissa said her sister never recovered from her injuries. She died on July 4, 2017. Read more on this story here.



Joe Biden remains the favourite to win the U.S. presidential election — and his chances look better than Hillary Clinton's did four years ago. According to Sunday's update of the CBC News Presidential Poll Tracker, Biden holds an eight-point lead over Donald Trump among decided voters nationwide. However, national support does not decide U.S. elections. Twice in the last five elections, the winner of the popular vote — Al Gore in 2000 and Clinton in 2016 — did not win the presidency. That's because elections are decided by the electoral college, which awards the winner of each individual state (with the exception of Nebraska and Maine) a number of votes equal to the state's representation in Congress. Biden's advantage in the electoral college is not as wide as his lead in national polling, but it is still robust. He is ahead by at least five percentage points in enough states to get him more than the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the election. Read more polling analysis here from CBC's Éric Grenier.

From concession protocol to mail-in ballots and Americans voting from Canada, we're tackling what you want to know about the 2020 U.S. election. Email us your questions to



It all started when Linda Crossley asked her husband, George, if he could build a little house for the bats she loved to watch fly around at night in their backyard in Williams Lake, B.C. George, knowing how much his wife enjoyed her evening activity, was happy to Google bat house building plans and make it happen. Little did they both know their hobby would become a big help to the provincial government. A few years after George installed that first bat house, Linda spotted a notice in the local paper asking for volunteers to participate in the BC Community Bat Program. Participants needed to count bats at the same time, in the same spot, regularly and report those tallies to the provincial government. The count helps bat biologists know how many bats emerge from their roosts each year. Read more about the bat loving couple here

Front Burner: Lessons from Bush v. Gore election debacle

By the end of election night in 2000, the new president of the United States was not clear. The crucial state of Florida was finally deemed too close to call for either George W. Bush or Al Gore. What followed was 36 days of battles in the courts over ballots, whether or not to recount them and how.



In 2020, court battles over the U.S. election have already begun. Today, Leon Neyfakh, host of the podcast Fiasco and co-creator of Slow Burn, on the 2000 U.S. election, and what we can learn from it today.

Front Burner 33:22 Lessons from Bush v. Gore election debacle

Today in history: November 2

1947: Wartime rationing of food, nylon, gasoline and other items ends in Canada.



1970: The federal and Quebec governments offer rewards of up to $75,000 for information leading to the arrest of the kidnappers of James Cross and Pierre Laporte.



1971: Dr. Gerhard Herzberg of the National Research Council of Canada receives the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work on the electronic structure and geometry of molecules, particularly free radicals.



1994: M.G. Vassanji wins the first Giller Prize, Canada's newest and largest award for fiction, for his work The Book of Secrets.



1999: The Alberta government agrees to pay $82 million to 246 people who underwent forced sterilization between 1929-72.