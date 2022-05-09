Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trudeau says Canada backs Ukraine in seeking justice for Putin's 'heinous war crimes'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a surprise visit to Kyiv on Sunday, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, touring a blackened, bombed-out suburban community and pledging enduring support for the embattled country.

He also reopened the Canadian Embassy and welcomed the ambassador back to the capital. Trudeau was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and an armed security detachment.

WATCH | Trudeau reopens Canadian Embassy in Kyiv during surprise visit:

As Trudeau met with Zelensky on Sunday, air raid sirens sounded in the district near the presidential palace, an area of neatly trimmed hedges and gardens that are now cut with giant, jagged trenches and sandbagged barriers.

Trudeau said it was clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for "heinous war crimes" and that Canada would support Ukraine in seeking justice. At a news conference, he also announced military aid in the form of additional drone cameras, satellite imagery, small arms and more artillery shells for the M-777 howitzers Canada has provided.

"I don't think it much matters what Putin says anymore," Trudeau said in an exclusive interview with Reuters. "He has demonstrated that he does not have a clear understanding of what's going on.

"He so profoundly miscalculated by not understanding the extent to which Ukrainians would fight like the heroes they are to defend their language, their identity, their territory. Nor did he understand the resolve with which Western countries would come together to stand up for our democracy and give Ukraine the tools needed to win this war against Putin." Read the full story here.

More Ukrainian civilians rescued from besieged city of Mariupol

A boy looks out a bus window as people evacuated from the battered Ukrainian city of Mariupol arrive at a registration and processing area for internally displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday. Eight buses carrying 174 Mariupol civilians, including 40 evacuated from the Black Sea port's besieged Azovstal steelworks, arrived in the city. The 40 were evacuated on Saturday from the steel plant, where the last Ukrainian soldiers in the city are holed up and surrounded by Russian troops. Read more on this story here.

In brief

In every Ontario election poll that's publicly available, the number one concern of voters is the rising cost of living. Affordability has rocketed past the perennial top issues of health — even after two years of a global pandemic — and jobs, with the unemployment rate at record lows. While the Ontario party leaders are often talking on the campaign trail about making life more affordable, it's a wonder that they're not hammering the issue even harder, given how strongly it's resonating with voters. "The smart politicians won't just talk about [the cost of living] as an issue, they will understand it's a character test," said Greg Lyle, a veteran pollster and president of Innovative Research Group. "People want to hear them talk about the issue in a way that says that those politicians understand the problem that the voters are facing," Lyle said in an interview with CBC News. Recent polling by Lyle's firm, as well as by Earnscliffe Strategies, Ipsos and Abacus Data, clearly shows cost-of-living concerns mattering most to Ontario voters right now. Read the full story here.



When the pandemic hit, Channing Qian knew he would have to do something extra to keep customers safe and his business afloat. His three coffee shops in Victoria were being impacted by provincial restrictions. He purchased geodesic domes from a manufacturer in China to put over individual tables on the patio of one of his cafes. Qian and two friends created an account on the e-commerce platform Shopify to sell the domes as the Wigloo Tent Company. In May 2021, Wigloo sold 10 domes for $18,113.90 to a buyer in Ontario, but the pandemic delayed delivery for months. So the customer initiated a chargeback — a consumer protection tool similar to a refund — with his bank, thinking the domes weren't coming. They arrived in late September, but the chargeback was approved. It shouldn't have been. Once Bank of Montreal started its investigation, Qian and his partners sent Shopify ample evidence the domes had been delivered. But Shopify didn't send that evidence, or enough of it, to BMO, nor did it question the bank's decision. After hearing from Go Public, Shopify admitted fault and credited Wigloo the full amount. "Shopify should have been the one in their corner, helping them to sort of dispute this," said industry expert Corinne Pohlmann of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses. Read more from CBC's Go Public.

WATCH | Mistake by e-commerce platform Shopify nearly costs B.C. business $18K:





A CBC investigation has uncovered a dark history of alleged serial abuse in Toronto-area music programs dating back decades, and has connected victims, witnesses and events that were either missed, ignored or minimized by school administrators, the military and police. The victims say while shame and guilt kept them from coming forward sooner, unsympathetic authorities and antiquated laws left them retraumatized — but also sent them on a search for accountability. An apology would come, belatedly and indirectly, but not before the victims would discover they aren't the only ones to have endured a teacher's abuse. Read the full story here.



You know what they say: Behind every chart-topping hitmaker — Drake, The Weeknd, Rihanna or Ariana Grande — is a Canadian record producer. At least, that's what it feels like ahead of the 2022 Juno Awards, where Canadian talents like WondaGurl are up for Producer of the Year, and Mustafa is nominated twice for his album When Smoke Rises. At last year's awards, Murda Beatz was nominated in the producer category. These three producers alone have had an outsized impact on pop music around the world. But they aren't yet household names in Canada. "I feel like coming from a different country in an American industry, you're coming in a couple of steps back," Murda Beatz, also known as Shane Lindstrom, told CBC News. "So you have to work two times as hard as everyone just to kind of break into that industry." Read more on this story here.

WATCH | 'I'm just grateful to come from a place like Canada,' says Murda Beatz:





As oilsands companies work to meet their climate targets and face an incoming limit on total emissions from the federal government, there has never been as much focus on how the industry in northern Alberta can cut its vast air pollution. The result is a wave of technological innovation, including ideas first conceived many decades ago — like microwaving the oil out of the ground. That's essentially the technology developed by Calgary-based software company Acceleware, which began producing oil at its demonstration facility in the province last month near Lloydminster. Underground, the company uses radio waves to heat up oil, which is then pumped to the surface. The technology remains in development and still faces challenges, but its backers say it has the potential to cut carbon emissions in the sector. Read the full story here.

WATCH | How Acceleware got the idea to use radio waves in the oilpatch:





Now for some good news to start your Monday: As an 18-year-old Jewish refugee during the height of the Second World War, Gerda Cole gave her newborn daughter up for adoption — and 80 years later, the pair finally reunited just in time for Mother's Day. Cole's daughter, Sonya Grist, who lives in England, flew into Toronto on Saturday to reunite with her birth mother — on the latter's 98th birthday no less — after learning she was still alive and living in Canada. Grist, now 80, arrived in Canada with her son, Stephen Grist, on Saturday, to meet Cole for the first time. Cole, who is a resident at Revera Kennedy Lodge Long Term Care Home in Scarborough, said the plan was in the works for several months after the home was contacted by Cole's grandson. The pair held onto each other, not able to let go, as Cole squealed with joy. "Eighty years old," Cole said in shock as she looked at her daughter, who jokingly replied: "Don't emphasize my age." Read more about the reunion here.

WATCH | Mother and daughter reunite after 80 years:

First Person: A bunny helped me reconnect with my aging father

Amy Thai was struggling to have meaningful conversations with her aging father. Then she showed him a photo of her pet bunny, Jay. Read the column here.

Front Burner: Lessons from Ireland's abortion battle

If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, 13 states have already passed what are known as "trigger" bans, which automatically ban abortion. While it is still unclear if the leaked draft opinion represents the court's final word on the matter, as many as half of U.S. states are expected to bring in restrictions in the future should it be struck down.



Meanwhile, some predominantly Catholic countries have recently made moves once thought impossible: legalizing or expanding abortion access.



Today on Front Burner, a look at the long road to legal abortion in Ireland and the tragic impacts bans have had on generations of women. Caelainn Hogan is a freelance journalist based in Ireland and the author of Republic of Shame: Stories from Ireland's Institutions for 'Fallen Women.'

Front Burner

Today in history: May 9

1960: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the first commercially produced birth-control pill — Enovid-10.



1977: A federal royal commission recommends a 10-year ban on pipeline construction in the Mackenzie Valley of Northern Canada because of social and environmental hazards.



1994: South Africa's new parliament chooses Nelson Mandela to be the country's first Black president.



1996: The House of Commons approves a bill adding sexual orientation to the Canadian Human Rights Act.