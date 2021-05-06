Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Vaccine etiquette: What's safe to ask others and what's off the table

The advent of COVID-19 vaccines has provided hope that there will soon be a return to something closer to what we remember as being "normal."



But with the shot has come a whole new set of experiences and dilemmas: What kinds of things is it OK to ask people about the vaccine? Is it fair to ask someone how they managed to get the shot before you?



In many countries, including Canada, vaccines have been distributed through a system of defined eligibility. Certain factors — such as being a health-care worker or living in a community deemed to be high risk — put some people at the front of the line. After that, age was often the next factor in determining who could get vaccinated.



"You accept that most people don't abuse [the system]," said K. "Vish" Viswanath, a professor of health communication at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston. "There are always people that do, but most people don't abuse."



He says governments have to be "totally, completely open about how people are eligible for this vaccination."



If you're the one who received a dose earlier than others and someone asks how you qualified sooner, you don't need to feel obligated to explain, says Nancy Kosik, a certified etiquette expert and protocol/event officer based in Montreal.



"You don't need to get into details because, you know, you can't make everybody happy. People are always going to criticize," she said. Read more on this story here.

COVID-19 toll rises in Nepal

(Niranjan Shrestha/The Associated Press)

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen in the corridor of the emergency ward of a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday. Authorities extended lockdown in the city and surrounding districts by another week yesterday as the Himalayan nation recorded its highest daily COVID-19 infection and death tolls. Nepal recorded 8,659 daily infections on Wednesday and 58 deaths.

In brief

Three weeks after Ontario's top doctor said the province could administer "well over" 500,000 vaccinations per day with ample supply, the province is nowhere near that level. Health officials say the daily average in recent weeks is 97,200, while the daily record is 136,695 shots. So, what is the best Ontario could do if vaccine supply wasn't an issue? CBC Toronto reached out to all 34 public health units, which are leading local rollouts, and Ontario's pharmacy association to find out. Our findings indicate the actual top-line number appears to be closer to approximately 373,000 doses per day — though that remains an estimate due to inconsistent data from some public health units. Read more about Ontario's vaccine figures.

WATCH | Ontario to administer first vaccine dose to 65% of adults by end of May:

Ontario to administer first vaccine dose to 65% of adults by end of May CBC News Toronto 1:16





Alberta, Manitoba, B.C. and the Northwest Territories say they will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children 12 and older. The move comes after Health Canada on Wednesday approved the vaccine for use in younger Canadians. The vaccine announcement followed a promising trial out of the United States, which Health Canada's chief medical adviser said shows the shot is both safe and effective for children in that age group. "It will also support the return to a more normal life for our children, who have had such a hard time over the past year," said Dr. Supriya Sharma. The shot had previously only been approved for those aged 16 and up. Read more on this story here.

WATCH | Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for kids 12 and up:

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for kids 12 and up The National 3:28

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has approached the governor of Michigan about the possibility of having essential workers who cross the border from Canada vaccinated against COVID-19 in the U.S. The premier spoke to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer yesterday, and a source with knowledge of the situation told CBC News that she indicated she is open to hearing more on the idea. It's now up to Ontario to propose a plan, to see if an agreement can be reached. The timeline on next steps was not immediately clear and there is no guarantee such a proposal will go forward. Read more on Ford's request to Michigan.



SpaceX's Starship, the rocket that CEO Elon Musk hopes will take people to the moon and eventually Mars, completed a test on Wednesday that marked the first time it successfully launched and landed. The rocket, designated SN15, lifted off from Boca Chica, Texas, at 5:27 p.m. local time. It reached an altitude of 10 kilometres before beginning its descent in the "belly flop" configuration. Then it fired its thrusters, flipped itself in the upright position, extended its landing legs and touched down softly. The four previous tests of the 50-metre Starship launched successfully but ended in spectacular explosions, or "rapid unscheduled disassemblies," as Musk refers to them. Read more about the SpaceX landing.



Since humans began to have a presence in space, only about 550 people have been in orbit around our planet. That's because astronauts are considered the elite: well-educated, in peak physical health and skilled. There has been, however, a group who have been left out of the running, no matter how well-educated, fit or skilled they are: people with physical disabilities. The European Space Agency is aiming to change that. In its most recent recruitment call for four to six astronauts, the agency announced its Parastronaut Feasibility Project aimed at including candidates with some physical disabilities. Read more about the recruitment call.



Now for some good news to start your Thursday: Marlene Ginader was convinced it was a stranger waving at her from Vancouver's Granville Island as she and her partner canoed across False Creek on a recent Sunday afternoon in April. But as the boat got closer, Ginader realized the person calling out was her friend. Moments later, Ginader's friend tossed a pack of M&Ms her way, a celebratory gesture to mark Ginader's 36th birthday. The canoe trip planned by Ginader's partner, Adrian Glynn McMorran, suddenly began to make sense. This was a socially distanced birthday party, with stops strategically planned at various point across the glittering Vancouver inlet. "He fully surprised me," said Ginader, an actor and writer. "And I was pretty slow to catch on." Read more about the aquatic birthday tour.

Front Burner: Big money is buying up big songs. Lots of them

The names include Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Shakira. Over the last year, dozens of music's biggest artists have cashed in the rights to their entire catalogues of songs, netting tens or hundred of millions of dollars.



This week, the Red Hot Chili Peppers became the latest, landing a reported $140 million US for the publishing rights to every song they've ever written.



Today on Front Burner, New York Times music industry reporter Ben Sisario explains why so many artists are selling off now, and why investors are betting billions on music.

Front Burner 20:58 Big money is buying up big songs. Lots of them

Today in history: May 6

1877: Chief Sitting Bull and his Lakota Sioux followers enter Canada at Wood Mountain, Sask., following their victory over Gen. George Custer and the U.S. Seventh Cavalry at Little Bighorn, Mont.



1954: One of the greatest feats in track and field history occurs in Oxford, England, as British medical student Roger Bannister becomes the first person to run a mile in under four minutes, with a time of three minutes, 59.4 seconds.



2010: Lt.-Col. Maryse Carmichael officially takes command of the renowned Snowbirds aerobatic team, becoming the first woman to lead the squadron in its 40-year history.



2019: Prince Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announce the birth of their baby boy. They named him Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.