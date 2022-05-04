Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

The surprising resiliency of Russia's economy (and why it won't last)

Russia's economy has been isolated, its billionaires have been sanctioned and hundreds of foreign companies have either left the country or cut back on operations there.

And yet the Russian economy has emerged surprisingly resilient; its currency has bounced back and this week found a way to avoid defaulting on its foreign debt.

"All things considered, it's holding up better than initially expected," said Art Woo, a senior economist with the Bank of Montreal.

The Russian economy is still projected to fall into a recession later this year, Woo said. But so far, it has managed to blunt the harshest economic consequences of the Western sanctions, brought in amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

However, if Europe follows through on threats to ban Russian oil and gas, that would severely limit Russia's ability to blunt the blow of Western sanctions.

And it comes as Russia's central bank was already warning that the country was headed for the worst economic downturn it has seen in decades.

"The sanctions imposed against Russia affected the situation in the financial sector, spurred the demand for foreign currencies, and caused fire sales of financial assets, a cash outflow from banks and surging demand for goods," Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the central bank, said last week.

For the second time in less than a month, Nabiullina slashed the country's interest rates by three percentage points. She further warned consumer prices could soar by as much as 23 per cent this year. Read the full story here.

Mariupol evacuees reach safety

(Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

A boy evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant arrives at a registration and processing area for internally displaced people in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 230 kilometres northwest of Mariupol, on Tuesday. The UN said 101 civilians — including women, the elderly, and 17 children, the youngest six months old — were "successfully evacuated" from the besieged and battered Ukrainian port city in a joint effort with the Red Cross. Read more here on the latest from Ukraine.

In brief

A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting that the justices might overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assure Canadian women that their rights are well protected. "Every woman in Canada has a right to a safe and legal abortion," he tweeted Tuesday, a day after the document was first published by Politico. And while there are no laws barring women in Canada from having an abortion, it's also not considered an enshrined right in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as it has been in the U.S. Constitution since their top court's 1973 ruling. "That's going too far," Bernard Dickens, a professor emeritus of health law and policy at the University of Toronto, said about Trudeau's use of the word "right." That's because, technically speaking, no Supreme Court in Canada has ever said in a majority decision that a woman has the constitutional right to an abortion, said Daphne Gilbert, a University of Ottawa law professor who specializes in criminal and constitutional law. Scrapping Roe v. Wade would mean that, in regards to abortion, Canada and the U.S. would, on the surface, be similar — in that neither country would have a Supreme Court case enshrining the right to abortion. But Gilbert said jurisprudence involving Canada's charter cases "has evolved so much" over the years, that if the question of abortion was taken up by the top court, "it would be impossible for me to imagine that they say there's no right." Read the full story here.

WATCH | Impact of changing U.S. abortion laws could ripple into Canada: Impact of changing U.S. abortion laws could ripple into Canada Duration 1:52





The federal government is making changes to two of its biggest housing programs in the hope the move will speed up the construction and repair of badly needed affordable rental units. Last year, a CBC News investigation found many of the "affordable" housing projects under one of those programs had projected rents that were higher than the average in the local area. And critics called for a revamp of the other flagship, multi-billion-dollar initiative. Now, housing advocates who have criticized the two programs in the past are taking a wait-and-see approach to the changes. "I think that they're hearing from the public that the general public are very concerned, very upset about the lack of affordable housing across the country, no matter where you are, no matter where you fit on the housing spectrum," said Jeff Morrison, executive director of the non-profit Canadian Housing and Renewal Association. The 2022 federal budget announced changes to the rental construction financing initiative and national housing co-investment fund programs, which together account for more than half of the money in the $72-billion National Housing Strategy. Read more on this story here.



Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest says he'll address Canada's housing affordability crisis by boosting the supply of new homes — essentially the same pitch being offered by his main leadership rival and the Liberal government itself. That strategy is outlined in Charest's housing plan, being released today. The plan's stated goal is to "help all Canadians achieve home ownership" by reversing a years-long trend of price gains that have made it hard or impossible for many Canadians to afford a home. The former Quebec premier said Ottawa can help resolve that crisis by giving better support to the municipal and provincial governments that hold jurisdiction over things like zoning, development approvals and the construction of affordable housing. The topic of housing affordability is primed to play a central role in the Conservative leadership contest that will run for most of the summer. Pierre Poilievre, arguably Charest's main competitor in the race, almost immediately pushed the topic of housing affordability to the forefront of his leadership campaign. Read more here.



Canada will need to make aggressive changes to its electricity systems to meet increased demand, driven partly by the uptake of electric vehicles, according to a new report. The report, released Wednesday by the Canadian Climate Institute, says significant changes are required to every aspect of the provincial and territorial power generation and distribution systems to meet the future demand. Otherwise, there could be consequences ranging from not meeting our climate goals to brownouts. "There could be challenges for reliability," said Caroline Lee, one of the report's authors and a senior researcher at the institute, which researches climate policy. "That means outages and certain technical issues in our grids." The Liberal government has committed to aligning Canada's electricity system with the country's climate goals. But as other reports have warned, in the future, more power generation capacity will be needed to both displace existing fossil fuel generation and meet growing demand while meeting net-zero targets. The federal government has set a deadline of 2035 for achieving net-zero electricity generation. All new car sales will have to be zero-emission by that same time. Read more on this story.



Canada has become one of the first countries in the world to require online crowdfunding platforms to report to its anti-money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, government officials told a special committee examining the truck convoy protest and the steps the government took to end it. Finance department officials said new regulations went into effect last week, adding crowdfunding platforms and some payment processing companies to the list of companies obliged to report large or suspicious transactions to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the country's financial intelligence unit. Barry MacKillop, deputy director of intelligence for FINTRAC, said the regulations close a gap that could be exploited. "Certainly, I do believe that having them as subject to the Proceeds of Crime, Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing Act would at the very least act as a deterrent for anyone who might want to use a crowdfunding platform to advance nefarious activities," MacKillop told MPs and senators on the committee set up to examine the government's use of the Emergency Act. Julian Brazeau, director general of the Finance department's financial crimes and security division, said to his knowledge Canada is the first country to require crowdfunding platforms to report transactions to a body like FINTRAC. Read more here.



Now for some good news to start your Wednesday: When Nimi Nanji-Simard arrived in Canada in 1972, she knew the country would be an "important new home" for her family. Having been stripped of their citizenship and assets in Uganda, Nanji-Simard, her parents and siblings were among thousands of Asians who fled the rule of then-dictator Idi Amin, even though many had lived there for generations. Canada opened its doors to approximately 7,000 of the displaced. "We were received with so much compassion and respect," she told CBC News. The family landed in Montreal before settling in Toronto, where her father and mother, Pyarali and Gulshan Nanji, eventually started the Nanji Family Foundation. Through the foundation, the family made it their mission to give back to a long list of hospitals and organizations — both in Canada and to a myriad of other international causes. Now, to mark 50 years in Canada — and how far they've come as a family — they're providing university scholarships to 50 young refugees across the world. Read more on this story here.

First Person: Leaving my abusive partner was hell but I overcame the system and found freedom

Gale Bryce knew her partner was eventually going to kill her. But when she decided to leave, she found the system is stacked against victims trying to leave abusive partners. Read her column here.

Front Burner: Underground abortion groups in post-Roe America

An unprecedented leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision suggested plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that enshrined abortion rights across the country in 1973.



If Roe v. Wade is reversed, abortion could be banned in as many as 26 states, some starting almost immediately.



Today on Front Burner, we talk to journalist and Nomadland author Jessica Bruder about the networks of underground abortion providers and what comes next for people seeking help.

Front Burner 26:04 Underground abortion groups in post-Roe America

Today in history: May 4

1890: Group of Seven painter Franklin Carmichael is born in Orillia, Ont.



1910: The Royal Canadian Navy is formed.



1966: Jean Sutherland Boggs is appointed as the first female director of the National Art Gallery of Canada.



2012: The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg strikes the final one-cent coin, as it was being phased out after 154 years. The last penny went to Canada's currency museum in Ottawa.