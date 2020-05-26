Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Military report reveals what sector has long known: Ontario's nursing homes are in trouble

Jacqueline Mitchell hasn't been able to hug her 94-year-old mother since March, and now, in the face of a shocking Canadian Armed Forces report into the state of five Ontario long-term care homes, she is aghast.



Mitchell's mother has Alzheimer's disease, and has been a resident at Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Ont., since 2017. That's one of the homes listed in the report, which details disturbing observations made by military members who were called in to help after some of the province's long-term care facilities were overrun by COVID-19 outbreaks.



The report outlines instances in which members spotted equipment used on both infected and non-infected patients without being disinfected. It also mentions the presence of rotten food, cockroach infestations and a startling disregard for basic cleanliness.



"It is scandalous. It is shameful. It is shocking," Mitchell said. "Our senior generation is living in that, and that is a national atrocity."

Watch | Calls for Ottawa to take action on long-term care after military report:

A report about conditions in Ontario long-term care homes during the pandemic is increasing calls for Ottawa's involvement in them to not end with the current military mission or the pandemic. 2:03



There are many signs the provincial government knew, or should have known, what's happening inside these homes, but it took military intervention to bring the details to light. For weeks, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been saying the province's long-term care system is "broken." And yesterday, he said that he saw firsthand the limitations of the system when his brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, was in palliative care before his death in 2016.



Mitchell said that signalled an acknowledgement on the premier's part that something was very wrong with the system. "That should have alerted him on a personal basis to what was happening in these homes," she said. "He should not be surprised."



Ontario Nurses' Association president Vicki McKenna said the long-term care sector needs help immediately. "Government must act now to halt these outbreaks," she said. According to McKenna, the association has contacted the Ministry of Labour about working conditions in long-term care homes, but the ministry has written few orders and has "rarely been on site to conduct physical inspections." Read more on this story here

A different kind of social circle

(Bob Murphy/CBC)

Halifax's Dr. Stephen Workman has taken to walking around the city with what looks like a giant hula hoop suspended from his shoulders to show people what staying two metres apart looks like. The plastic circle, 12 metres in circumference, is attached by string to a backpack and bobs around Workman's knees as he manoeuvres tree-lined sidewalks trying not to get caught on anything. "I think it's a funny visual gag and I hope it makes people laugh and smile. And, a little more seriously, I think it's easy to overlook just how far apart two metres is," Workman, an internal medicine specialist, recently told CBC. Read more about Workman and his "hoopinator" here.

In brief

No matter how the ruling goes today in the case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, it will have an impact on the fraught relationship between Canada and China. A B.C. court is expected to rule on the question of so-called "double criminality" in Meng's extradition case — whether what Meng is accused of in the United States would be a crime in Canada. Lynette Ong, director of China initiatives at the University of Toronto's Munk School, said Chinese officials seem genuinely to believe that the facts of the case, and Canadian law, favour Meng. "I think they are expecting a favourable outcome," she told CBC News. On the other hand, Ong said, a ruling against Meng would be sure to renew Chinese allegations that Canada's courts are not independent. Read more about the potential impact of the court ruling.



Canada's vibrant and busy events industry has been shut down because of COVID-19. Convention centres, caterers, event planners, keynote speakers and others have seen their business grind to a halt. Close to 229,000 people are employed in Canada's conference and event sector, which generates $33 billion a year, according to a study done by Oxford Economics. And while virtual conferences come on strong, they don't do much for local economies. Clark Grue, this year's chair of Meetings Mean Business Canada, a coalition of major players in the field, says that previously, virtual events were seen as the "ugly stepchild" of the industry. "Nobody really wanted to do them, and they weren't necessarily as effective. That's changed a lot with this." Read more from CBC's Dianne Buckner about the pandemic's impact on Canada's event industry.



Not long after oil prices started their plunge in March, the calls for financial aid for Canada's oilpatch began — and continued as the sector shed $8 billion in spending and more than 700,000 barrels per day of production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the oilpatch may have wanted the help to arrive sooner, Ottawa has now unveiled programs for seemingly every size of oil and gas company. However, not all of the money is yet available, and some of it comes with strings attached. Debate over whether the programs are sufficient — and whether the federal government should help the oilpatch at all amid climate change concerns — will continue for months to come. Read here for a closer look at the aid programs and how they've been received.



The contagiousness of diseases is represented by a seemingly simple figure: the number of other people a single infected person infects. This is known as the reproduction number. Tracking COVID-19's changing contagion is a key to knowing when we're really past the peak of the epidemic, when to continue to gradually return to "normal" and when to reimpose restrictions if necessary. Check out our interactive on how the tracking is done and what that means.



NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league and its players have agreed on a return-to-play format in the event the 2019-20 season can resume. On Tuesday, Bettman unveiled a 24-team playoff format. The announcement doesn't guarantee a return to action for the NHL, which suspended play on March 12. It still needs permission from government and health officials, and to determine timing, the location of hub cities and testing procedures, and ensure the safety of everyone involved. B.C. health officials have already said they won't bend the rules to let the NHL play in the province. The league hopes to have players at team facilities early next month under strict health and safety guidelines, hold training camps sometime after July 1 and begin playing games by early August. Read more about the NHL playoff plan.

Watch | CBC Sports' Jamie Strashin breaks down NHL news on The National:

CBC Sports' Jamie Strashin reports on NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's announcement that includes a straight-to-playoffs format involving 24 teams. 2:04

Now for some good news to start your Wednesday: For Reham Abazid of Saint John, the staff at the Saint John Regional Hospital hold a special place in her heart. Yesterday, she thanked them for their work the best way she can — by preparing and delivering almost 100 home–cooked traditional Syrian meals to staff at lunchtime. "They are our heroes in this hard situation," said Abazid. "I would love to thank them in my way. And this is a good way to thank them." Since coming to Saint John five years ago, Abazid has become known in the community for her skills in the kitchen. For her, it's a very personal thank you. Three months ago, staff at the hospital helped her deliver a new baby. Read more about Abazid's culinary thank you here. If you want some more good news, check out CBC News' daily good news video compilation here.

Front Burner: Military exposes disturbing conditions in Ontario's pandemic-struck nursing homes

Cockroaches, rotten food, improper feeding of patients. These are just a few of the disturbing details emerging from a military report into five long-term care facilities in Ontario that were hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks. Today on Front Burner, CBC News correspondent David Common, who has investigated long-term care facilities since before the pandemic hit, walks us through the report.

Today in history: May 27

1873: Prince Edward Island votes for union with Canada.



1949: The Liberals win the first general election held in Newfoundland as a province of Canada. Joey Smallwood — known as the last Father of Confederation — becomes premier and governed until January 1972.



1968: Montreal is awarded a National League baseball franchise at a cost of $10 million. The Expos began play the following April. The franchise moved to Washington for the start of the 2005 season.



1977: Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau announces that he and his wife, Margaret, are separating and that he would have custody of their three sons.



1999: Canadian astronaut Julie Payette begins an 11-day mission aboard the space shuttle Discovery, becoming the first Canadian to work on an assembly and re-supply mission for the International Space Station.



2012: Victoria native Ryder Hesjedal wins the Giro d'Italia, becoming the first Canadian to win one of cycling's three major tour races.