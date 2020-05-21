Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Maritime provinces with few COVID-19 cases float travel bubble idea

Two Maritime premiers are interested in building a travel bubble like one introduced in Europe to help restart their provincial economies reeling from COVID-19, but it's a move public health experts say needs to be done cautiously. In a travel bubble, anyone who has not travelled in the past two weeks, is not infected and has not been in contact with somebody who has tested positive for the disease may travel freely to other countries or regions participating in the bubble.



Canada's northern territories, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and P.E.I. have reported no new cases for at least a week. The low infection rates have led both New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and P.E.I. Premier Dennis King to raise the possibility of eventually forming a regional travel bubble involving the two provinces.



"It'll be a few weeks out, two months I would say, probably the end of June, July," Higgs said in a recent CBC News virtual town hall.

Watch | Travel bubbles considered for regions with low COVID-19 cases:





Since new cases could occur at any time, public health officials want to ensure testing, contact tracing and physical distancing are maintained before travel bubbles are considered. Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said a travel bubble could only happen once outbreaks are under control and there are no active cases. Even then, the risk looms of travel-related cases being imported from outside the province.



"If you were to include a province that had their numbers under control, then you would treat them like a citizen of your own province," Russell said. "I think we would only really consider relaxing the border measures in jurisdictions that have similar numbers or similar controls like ours right now."



Dinner companions

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Executive assistant Jessie Dawson sits among mannequins dressed in 1940s attire occupying some tables so that diners at The Inn at Little Washington will not feel isolated by physical distancing measures when the Michelin three-star restaurant reopens later this month in Washington, Va. "We wanted the room to look full and fun and I've always loved mannequins," Patrick O'Connell, the chef and owner of the restaurant, told As it Happens host Carol Off recently. Read more here about why the restaurant brought in the silent dinner guests.

In brief

British Columbia's top doctor says that a second wave of COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus is inevitable in Canada, but that the lessons learned over the past few months will help inform future responses. "The optimist in me would like to think that maybe it will go away, and the virus will mutate and won't become worse," said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in an interview with Matt Galloway, host of CBC Radio's The Current. "But you know what? We've never had a pandemic in recorded history that has not had a second wave." Read more from Henry's interview here.



Quebec Premier François Legault used to have approval ratings better than any other leader in the country thanks to his early handling of the pandemic. Not anymore. In early April, Legault's performance was met with near-unanimous acclaim. Polling by Léger for the Association for Canadian Studies put Quebecers' stated satisfaction with his government's management of the pandemic at 95 per cent. Even as the crisis boosted voter support for leaders across Canada, Legault's surge was astonishing. The latest Léger survey, however, now puts satisfaction with Legault at 81 per cent in Quebec — very healthy by any measure, but no longer unusual. In fact, his government's rating is now lower than the ones given by Ontarians and Atlantic Canadians to their provincial governments. Read here why Legault's polling numbers have slipped.



We're answering your questions about the pandemic. Send them to COVID@cbc.ca and we'll answer as many as we can. Mark G. is wondering if it would be safe to have an operation done in a hospital that is simultaneously treating COVID-19. We spoke to some emergency department doctors who said, for the most part, patients shouldn't worry. Right now, there are still some emergency surgeries taking place despite most hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, explained Dr. Alan Drummond, an ER physician in Perth, Ont. "Emergency surgeries and cancer or cardiovascular surgeries that can't be delayed have been ongoing," he said. "These are being done under very strict protective guidelines to minimize the risk of transmission. So if you absolutely need surgery, there should be no concern." Read more from our Q&A here.



Jen O'Malley Dillon advised the Trudeau Liberals as a hired consultant for the 2015 election, spoke at a Liberal party convention and addressed a three-day strategy retreat. Now she's Joe Biden's presidential campaign manager. As the pandemic pushes the campaign online, some Democrats are fretting that digital electioneering is a Biden weakness when compared to Donald Trump. O'Malley Dillon is working to fix that. Read more here from CBC Washington correspondent Alexander Panetta.



Astronomers using European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope have captured the birth of a planet around a star 520 light-years away. The image might not look like much at first glance, but among the swirling clouds of dust and gas is a little twist. That twist, astronomers hypothesize, is evidence of a planet forming as it rotates around its star. The parent star of the developing planet is AB Aurigae, found in the constellation Auriga, a familiar constellation in the Northern Hemisphere. It is about one to five million years old, far younger than our 4.5 billion-year-old sun, and roughly four times more massive. Read more about the discovery here.



Now for some good news to start your Thursday: New York City-based rap collective Wu-Tang Clan is raising money to help three Ottawa charities. The group announced its official partnership with the CHEO, the Ottawa Food Bank and the Ottawa Mission shelter yesterday. The group is selling T-shirts, hand sanitizer and meals through its online 36 Chambers store, with proceeds from all three items going to the charities. The group began supporting the Ottawa Food Bank on April 2, after being tagged in a tweet by Adam Miron, a local businessman. The group replied to Miron's tweet saying they had contributed to the food bank, and encouraging others to join them. The rap group said that led to an additional $280,000 being donated within the next 48 hours. Read more about the group's charity work here.

Front Burner: Alberta beef, outbreaks and the flaws of industrial farming

Cattle farmers are having a hard week. The beef industry was already struggling after deadly, mass outbreaks of COVID-19 hit the heart of Canada's meat-processing industry in Alberta, causing temporary closures, slowdowns in production and a backlog of cattle. Then on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump mused about the possibility of terminating trade deals that allow for imports of live cattle.

Paula Simons is an independent senator from Edmonton and a former journalist who covered Alberta's cattle industry. She was also one of the first to speak out about food inspector safety during the pandemic. Today, she shares her thoughts about Alberta beef, meat processing and why she thinks industrial farming needs to change.

Today in history: May 21

1901: Capt. John Claus Voss leaves Victoria in the Tilikum, a 12-metre Nootkan dugout canoe, on a voyage to England. He sailed via Australia and New Zealand and arrived in England on Sept. 2, 1904.



1932: Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she lands in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.



1953: A tornado hits Sarnia, Ont., killing five people, flattening the downtown area and causing $4 million in damage.



1986: Canada-U.S. free trade talks begin. Even before this meeting, there had been controversy over what might be discussed. External Affairs Minister Joe Clark had repeatedly stressed that social programs would not be on the table, but the Americans had said everything — from the auto pact to programs such as medicare and unemployment insurance — would be raised.



1990: Environment Minister Lucien Bouchard praises the cause of Quebec separation and quits the federal cabinet and Conservative caucus. He later formed the Bloc Québécois, but left to lead the Parti Québécois and serve as premier of Quebec from 1996-2001.



1998: Montreal-based Seagram Company announces it is buying the world's biggest music company, Polygram NV, in a deal worth $10.6 billion US.