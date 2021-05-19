Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Canadians who cross border for vaccine must quarantine on return, Ottawa says

Canadians looking to drive across the border to the United States for the sole purpose of getting a COVID-19 vaccine are not exempt from mandatory quarantine upon their return.

The Public Health Agency of Canada told CBC News in a statement Wednesday evening that Canada's quarantine exemptions currently in place are not intended for those travelling abroad to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

"Testing and quarantine exemptions for travellers returning to Canada after receiving essential medical services in a foreign country was not intended to be used for those seeking to receive a COVID-19 vaccination," a PHAC spokesperson said in an email.

"This provision is in place to allow Canadians who are seeking life-saving medical treatment outside of Canada."

The statement attempts to clarify reports earlier this week that the vaccine may be considered an essential medical service and Canadians crossing the border could be exempt from the 14-day quarantine when they return.

Earlier this week, Albertans who attended a Montana vaccination clinic were told they were exempted from having to quarantine for 14 days.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. Non-essential travellers entering Canada through the land border need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before arrival, in addition to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for returning non-essential travellers.

But since February, patients undergoing essential medical treatment can skip those requirements only if they have a written statement from a licensed health-care practitioner in Canada — and from a practitioner in the country where they are receiving the treatment. Read more on this story here.

NYC, 'the city that never sleeps,' awakens again as more people get vaccinated

(Kathy Willens/The Associated Press)

Emily Baumgartner, left, and Luke Finley, second from left, join friends from their church group in a birthday toast to one of the members during their weekly gathering at the Tiki Bar on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Monday. Midnight curfews for bars and restaurants will be gone by month's end. Check out more images of New York City emerging from its pandemic restrictions and watch the report from The National.

In brief

All Alberta K-12 students will return to their classrooms next week, except those in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, says the province's education minister. Students in that region, which includes Fort McMurray, will continue learning online until at least May 31, Adriana LaGrange said at a Wednesday news conference. "As the chief medical officer of health has stated many times, the safety protocols we have in our schools are effective; they are limiting the risk of widespread in-school transmission," LaGrange said. Those protocols, including mask requirements, cohort screening for symptoms and seating arrangements, will continue, creating another layer of protection on top of vaccinations for teachers, school staff and students 12 and older, she said. Read more on the province's plan for students.

WATCH | Alberta resumes in-class learning for most students:

Alberta resumes in-class learning for most students The National 2:04





Toula Zouzoulas, 44, who has Down syndrome, spent the past year terrified of catching COVID-19, according to her sister Olga Zouzoulas. Now, Toula is on a ventilator, fighting for her life in the ICU of Montfort Hospital in Ottawa after testing positive. Olga said she feels all this could have been avoided if her sister had been vaccinated, arguing that Toula and others with Down syndrome should have qualified sooner. Under Ontario's vaccine rollout program, those with intellectual or developmental disabilities are considered high risk under Phase 2, but didn't become eligible until May 3 — too late for Toula, who contracted COVID-19 a week earlier. "The government didn't see them as the highest risk and they failed. They failed my sister," said Olga. Read more on the family's story.

WATCH | Ottawa family asks why residents with Down syndrome weren't prioritized for vaccines:

Ottawa family asks why residents with Down syndrome weren’t prioritized for vaccines CBC News Ottawa 0:59





Vancouver's police chief publicly apologized to retired B.C. Supreme Court Justice Selwyn Romilly this week after his officers detained and handcuffed the province's first Black judge while looking for another Black man half his age. It wasn't the first time the department has had to make amends for wrongfully detaining a Black member of B.C.'s legal community. It wasn't even the first time the VPD have had to apologize to a Romilly. Nearly half a century ago, Selwyn Romilly's brother — Valmond — won a judgment against three Vancouver police officers who falsely imprisoned him by hauling him into custody while searching for a Black suspect who looked nothing like him. Read more on this story from CBC's Jason Proctor.



Rory Armstrong of Edmonton got an AstraZeneca-Oxford shot at a hospital's pop-up clinic on March 15. His wife got her first shot, too. What's been a concern in the months since, Armstrong says, is that the pair feel stuck in "limbo." So far they haven't received any information on when they'll get a second dose. Canadians across the country have shared similar experiences with CBC News, citing a lack of information from local health officials, struggles trying to book second-dose appointments and confusion over a patchwork of different booking systems and access points — from pop-up clinics to mass immunization centres to pharmacies. Read more here about the concerns over second doses.



The mixed city of Lod, in central Israel, is under a state of emergency after uncharacteristic violence broke out last week between Jewish and Arab Israelis in response to fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Five synagogues were set on fire while Arab Israelis reported firebomb attacks on their homes. Mobs took over the streets, and the unrest quickly spread to other mixed cities in Israel. People who once called each other neighbour are now frightened of each other. Read more on the situation in Lod from CBC's Margaret Evans.

WATCH | Ongoing conflict amplifies tensions in Israel's mixed cities:

Ongoing conflict amplifies tensions in Israel’s mixed cities The National 5:37





The Winnipeg Jets kept Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl off the scoresheet last night as they claimed a 4-1 win to take the first game of their North Division playoff series. On the day he turned 28 years old, Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves. "Today has been an exciting day for me," Hellebuyck said. "Everyone around the rink has been making me feel real happy about my birthday. This is the perfect way to celebrate it." Game 2 of the series goes Friday night in Edmonton. Read more from the match here.



Now for some good news to start your Thursday: Picture this: you're walking into the bank with your income tax refund cheque, when a gust of wind blows the cheque out of your hands. OK, no big deal — you'd just chase after the cheque and get it back, no problem. But what if the wind blew the cheque high into the air, until it got stuck in the sign of a Subway restaurant? At this point you may be thinking, is this a real story or a Mr. Bean skit? But James Murphy of Bay Roberts, N.L., swears it happened to him one recent windy day in Mount Pearl. Watch the video created to go along with Murphy's story.

Front Burner: A mother and a doctor in Gaza

Najla Shawa is getting her young daughters to count the sounds of bombs at night — turning it into a game to try to soothe their fears. Dr. Mohammed Abu Mughaiseeb is navigating rubble-strewn streets to deliver medical aid — made harder now that one of his clinics was damaged in an airstrike. Today, a view from the ground in Gaza.

Front Burner 23:31 A mother, and a doctor, in Gaza

Today in history: May 20

1927: Charles Lindbergh takes off from Roosevelt Field in Long Island, N.Y., aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic transatlantic solo flight to France.



1979: The Winnipeg Jets win the last World Hockey Association championship, beating the visiting Edmonton Oilers 7-3 to take the series in six games. The Jets, Oilers, Quebec Nordiques and New England Whalers joined the NHL the following season.



1980: Almost 60 per cent of Quebec voters reject a referendum proposal that would have allowed Quebec to negotiate sovereignty-association with the rest of Canada.



2003: Canada's beef industry is plunged into crisis when it's revealed that a cow in Alberta had been found with bovine spongiform encephalopathy, known as mad cow disease. The United States and dozens of other countries subsequently closed their borders to Canadian beef imports.