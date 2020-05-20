Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Thousands of volunteers come forward to offer mental health support during COVID-19

As Canadians continue to grapple with an unprecedented level of stress as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, thousands of volunteers have come forward to offer emotional support to others — a move experts say could benefit their own mental well-being as much as the people they're helping.



"All of us are in this process of figuring out, 'What is the new normal?'" said Alisa Simon, senior vice-president of innovation at Kids Help Phone. Her other title — chief youth officer — reflects the fact that for more than 30 years, Kids Help Phone has been a national helpline for children and young adults.



But with the onset of COVID-19, the service has been deluged with calls and texts from grown-ups feeling overwhelmed. "They started with, 'I'm so sorry. I'm not a kid. Can I still use this?'" Simon told Dr. Brian Goldman, host of CBC podcast The Dose, in a recent episode about COVID-19 and mental health.



Although there are helplines and distress services for adults in Canada, there's no single national line, so services tend to be "fragmented," Simon said. Kids Help Phone was also dealing with a huge jump in COVID-19-related calls from children and young people.



In response, the organization launched a texting service specifically for adults and put out a call for volunteers. After screening and training, those volunteers could provide desperately needed support from their homes in this time of physical distancing. More than 8,000 people have applied to fill those roles, in which they serve both children and adults, according to Simon.



That's a prime example of "empathic response " — a behaviour that has been shown to help people preserve their own mental health during mass crises, said Dr. Anita DeLongis, a psychologist and professor at the Centre for Health and Coping Studies at the University of British Columbia. "This is a moment in time when our empathy is really important." Read more on this story here.

Back in business

(Dave Chan/AFP/Getty Images)

Boutique shop owner Pat Phythian stands in the door way as she waits for customers on Tuesday in Ottawa. Yesterday, Ontario joined the list of provinces that have allowed stores with street access to reopen, along with hospital surgery rooms, dog parks and golf courses. Phythian, owner of the clothing store Frou Frou, said she was "eager to get back to work" after two months off.

In brief

Police officers have made nearly 2,200 home visits to make sure Canadians are complying with the 14-day self-isolation rule when they come back into the country — a small percentage of the more than one million travellers who have returned home since the start of the pandemic. The Public Health Agency of Canada says there have been no arrests under the Quarantine Act since the pandemic restrictions began — although one person in Richmond, B.C. was fined $1,000. A spokesperson for the RCMP said PHAC is only asking for police help in certain cases, after the health agency has run initial checks on people in self-isolation by phone, text or email. Read more on this story here.

Watch | Mandatory 14-day quarantine a 'cornerstone' of pandemic response: Dr. Tam





What will happen next for Canada's economy is anyone's guess, but forecasters think the path forward will probably look like one of a few familiar shapes. One of the best ways economists have come up with to lay out the options is based on letters of the alphabet. Will the recovery look like a V or more like a U? What about a Nike "swoosh" or something wobbly like a W? Or the worst-case scenario — will we take the dreaded L?



Over the past two weeks, as restrictions on businesses and public spaces have begun easing, off-leash dog parks have reopened too. That's a good thing, says Dr. Scott Weese, a veterinary microbiologist at the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph, Ont., in terms of people getting out and dogs getting exercise again, while still maintaining physical distancing measures. But he says the reopening should come with some precautions. For the past two months, he's been recommending people physically distance their dogs. "If I wouldn't go up and shake someone's hand or give them a hug, do I want them interacting with my dog and then me doing that to my dog?" He says it would be no different from a handshake.



We're answering your questions about the pandemic. Send yours to



A fragment of a meteorite that landed in northern B.C. 20 years ago may be shedding some light on how life may have started on Earth. While astronomers know that there was a lot of water in the early solar system, they have very little understanding of its chemical composition and specifically, how it led to the creation of amino acids, essential building blocks of life. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests the meteorite was sodium-rich, with high pH conditions, a potentially ideal environment for the formation of these amino acids. If the early solar system contained similar compositions, it may have helped trigger the development of microbial life on Earth.



Now for some good news to start your Wednesday: As people across Canada find creative ways to pass the time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one Ontario couple has found a new hobby that has both humans and critters going nuts. Daryl Granger and his wife, Karen, are both photographers who own and operate RoseLe Studio in Simcoe, Ont. "We spend a lot of time in the backyard and we noticed, 'Gosh, there's a lot of squirrels.' So we thought, 'Why not set up a photo shoot?'" Granger told CBC News. In the span of four weeks, he has built two outdoor sets to attract squirrels to the yard, and a third one is in the works. One of them, dubbed Nutzy's Country Market, features an assortment of nuts, including almonds, peanuts, and walnuts, while the peanut butter factory is filled with — you guessed it — peanut butter. The couple spends hours in their backyard each day watching the creatures explore and snack on the treats. One of the best ways economists have come up with to lay out the options is based on letters of the alphabet. Will the recovery look like a V or more like a U? What about a Nike "swoosh" or something wobbly like a W? Or the worst-case scenario — will we take the dreaded L? Read more on the shape that economic recovery may take That's a good thing, says Dr. Scott Weese, a veterinary microbiologist at the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph, Ont., in terms of people getting out and dogs getting exercise again, while still maintaining physical distancing measures. But he says the reopening should come with some precautions. For the past two months, he's been recommending people physically distance their dogs. "If I wouldn't go up and shake someone's hand or give them a hug, do I want them interacting with my dog and then me doing that to my dog?" He says it would be no different from a handshake. Read more on precautions you might want to take when you go back to the dog park Send yours to COVID@cbc.ca , and we'll answer as many as we can. With many provinces entering reopening phases, Canadians like Jeremy S. are wondering if they can invite their cleaning service back into their homes. While cleaning people may be allowed in your home, there are some precautions that clients and cleaning staff can take to make sure everyone stays safe, including maintaining physical distance. "If you can avoid sharing airspace while someone is in your house, and everyone avoids going out when they're ill, it should be reasonable," said Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta. "Especially if you can be out of the house when [they] come in and you don't spend time in the same area, it seems reasonable to me to have that happen." Read more of our Q&A here While astronomers know that there was a lot of water in the early solar system, they have very little understanding of its chemical composition and specifically, how it led to the creation of amino acids, essential building blocks of life. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests the meteorite was sodium-rich, with high pH conditions, a potentially ideal environment for the formation of these amino acids. If the early solar system contained similar compositions, it may have helped trigger the development of microbial life on Earth. Read more about the meteorite here As people across Canada find creative ways to pass the time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one Ontario couple has found a new hobby that has both humans and critters going nuts. Daryl Granger and his wife, Karen, are both photographers who own and operate RoseLe Studio in Simcoe, Ont. "We spend a lot of time in the backyard and we noticed, 'Gosh, there's a lot of squirrels.' So we thought, 'Why not set up a photo shoot?'" Granger told CBC News. In the span of four weeks, he has built two outdoor sets to attract squirrels to the yard, and a third one is in the works. One of them, dubbed Nutzy's Country Market, features an assortment of nuts, including almonds, peanuts, and walnuts, while the peanut butter factory is filled with — you guessed it — peanut butter. The couple spends hours in their backyard each day watching the creatures explore and snack on the treats. Check out their photos and read more here

Front Burner: A practical guide to Canada's slow reopening

Across Canada, the economy is slowly reopening. This week, with physical distancing measures in place, restaurants can resume dine-in services in B.C., retail shops with street entrances in Ontario can open, and in some parts of Alberta, you can get a haircut again. But as restrictions loosen, Canadians will be asked to use their judgment to limit the spread of COVID-19. Today on Front Burner, infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch with some advice on how to navigate those complications.

Today in history: May 20

1859: George Barstow is elected mayor of Nanaimo, B.C. Only one vote was cast in the election.



1932: U.S. aviator Amelia Earhart sets off on her solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean, travelling from Newfoundland to Ireland.



1979: The Winnipeg Jets win the last World Hockey Association championship, beating the visiting Edmonton Oilers 7-3 to take the series in six games. The final WHA goal was scored by Edmonton's Dave Semenko with 12 seconds left. The Jets, Oilers, Quebec Nordiques and New England Whalers join the NHL the following season.



1980: More than 58 per cent of Quebec voters reject a referendum proposal that would have allowed Quebec to negotiate sovereignty-association with the rest of Canada.



1986: Sharon Wood and Dwayne Congdon — both of Canmore, Alta. — reach the top of Mount Everest, making Wood the first North American woman to reach the summit of the world's highest mountain.



2009: GM Canada begins notifying 245 of its 709 Canadian dealers that they would not have their sales and service agreements renewed when they expired in October 2010 under the company's plans to reduce its network by 40 per cent.