Uber driver's racist slur caught on video after passengers refuse to end trip early

It was supposed to be a fun night out but the Uber ride to get there turned ugly when the driver hurled a racial slur at Helin Turk's friend, who's Black — calling him the N-word.

"I was shocked," the Toronto university student told Go Public. "I was saying, 'How can you even say that?' Then he told me to shut up when I was defending my friend."

Turk, 22, complained and sent Uber the video, then repeatedly followed up asking what the company was doing about it, and if the driver was still with the ride-hailing company.

WATCH | Uber driver's racist outburst: (Warning: Video contains the N-word) Racial slur caught on video Duration 2:09

She says — instead of answers — she got charged $282 on her credit card for damage allegedly done to the driver's car.

"It doesn't make sense," she said. "I didn't damage a [side] mirror and it's ridiculous to charge me out of the blue like that two weeks later."

On its website, Uber has a detailed zero-tolerance policy on racism and discrimination. It says customer support agents get special training on handling cases like this. It also says it's made its reporting system easier.

But the company failed to "walk the talk" in this case, said Colleen James, CEO of Divonify, a company that provides equity, diversity and inclusion training for individuals and businesses.

"The problem that started everything was never addressed [with the passengers]. Instead, the company was quick to impose this $300 charge," James said. "I mean, who's the perpetrator and who's the victim here?"

Uber never told Turk what action, if any, it was taking and never asked to speak with her friend. It later told Go Public it suspended the driver from the app as soon as it heard about the incident, saying it then completed an investigation "following a review of the full, unedited version of the video by our specialized safety team."

But asked when, exactly, it suspended the driver — Turk had to report him several times (via phone, email, the app and Twitter) because, she says, the company had not responded — Uber refused to provide details. It's also not clear if the driver has been suspended permanently. Read the full story here.

Mariupol evacuee reunited with family

(Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters) An Azovstal steel plant employee, right, hugs her sister as they are reunited at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne in Eastern Ukraine on Sunday. About 100 civilians were rescued from a labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers under the steelworks in the city of Mariupol yesterday. Evacuees continued to trickle out of the besieged city on Monday. Read more on the evacuation here.

In brief

The Archbishop of Canterbury says he will ensure any residential school-related records held by the Anglican Church in England are released. The church is facing calls from survivors who attended the former Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ont., to disclose any records held overseas in hopes they may shed light on the true number of children who died at the residential school and where they are buried. "Anything in the possession of the archives of the Church of England will be made available," Justin Welby said. He was initially scheduled to visit the old site of the Anglican-run institute, which is now the Woodland Cultural Centre, during his trip through Canada, which runs from April 29 to May 3. The meeting was cancelled, however, after survivors from Six Nations of the Grand River, a Haudenosaunee community near Hamilton, Ont., said they would not participate unless the Anglican Church committed to financing Indigenous language revitalization and releasing all records held in England. Read more on this story here.



After nearly two years as the public face of the province's COVID-19 response, François Legault has pulled a U-turn. Since Feb. 1, the Quebec government has held a total of 15 news conferences about COVID-19. The premier has attended only two of them. His last appearance at a standard COVID-19 news briefing was on Feb. 8, nearly three months ago. That's when he told Quebecers it was time to learn to live with the virus. "The population is fed up. I'm fed up. We're all fed up," the premier said that day. "Right now, we can take a calculated risk and finally turn the page." Since then, not only has he turned the page on strict public health restrictions, he's also relinquished the province's pandemic spotlight, after months of having it pretty much to himself. Experts CBC News spoke to agree on one of the major reasons why. "We have elections coming in Quebec in early October," said Prof. Daniel Béland, a political scientist and director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada. "They don't want this coming election in Quebec to be about the pandemic." Read the full story here.

WATCH | 'Politically savvy' for Legault to distance himself from pandemic, expert says: 'Politically savvy' for Legault to distance himself from pandemic, expert says Duration 1:04





Hasmukh Patel and his wife thought a brand new townhouse in Richmond Hill, Ont., would be the perfect place for them to retire in a few years. But within a year of signing a pre-construction purchase agreement, the couple's plan, which included borrowing $250,000 through a line of credit to pay for their deposit, has turned into a nightmare. The 72-townhouse project from Ideal Developments was cancelled last fall after the developer was charged by Ontario's Home Construction Regulatory Authority for operating without a licence and was later refused a licence by the provincial oversight body. Since then, the secured lenders for the project have started a receivership proceeding to sell the development land to recoup their loans. If the sale is approved by the court Tuesday, Patel and other freehold townhouse purchasers were told there likely won't be any money left over to pay back their deposits. "I'm basically killed, because what will I do now?" said Patel. "All of my life with my pension money, with my wife's pension money, everything will be going to the bank." Read more here.



Jurors will be chosen Monday to examine whether former U.S. president Donald Trump and some of his allies committed criminal offences in trying to deny Georgia's electoral votes to Joe Biden. Those votes helped tip the 2020 presidential election in Biden's favour. What would happen if a former president was indicted has never been tested in the U.S. Richard Nixon was pardoned by his successor before he could have faced any criminal consequences related to Watergate. "It's hard to think of anyone, even Nixon, who has tried to interfere with the actual conduct of an election. Certainly we don't have any examples in modern times like this," Rick Hasen, a professor specializing in election law at the University of California, Irvine, said. "And there's an audio recording, which provides a kind of strong evidence that makes looking into this potential criminal activity more realistic." Read the full story here.



The Stanley Cup playoffs begin Monday, with two of the three Canadian teams that made the postseason in action. The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the two-time defending Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Edmonton Oilers open at home against the Los Angeles Kings. The Calgary Flames will begin their first-round series against the Dallas Star on Tuesday. Check out our playoff previews for the Leafs, Oilers and Flames. Read here for game times and where you can watch.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: Every Wednesday at 6 a.m., northern Alberta teacher Vikki Presakarchuk logs onto Zoom to teach drama to students in war-torn Ukraine. Presakarchuk is one of four teachers from the Peace River School Division volunteering time to give Ukrainian students lessons online. "It is a challenging experience," she told CBC. "We have a lot of fun. We do a lot of activities. The challenging part comes just being aware of the situation that they are in right while they're doing these lessons." Presakarchuk has led four sessions since April 6, typically for about 30 students ranging in age from nine to 17. Some have been displaced from their homes since the Russian invasion began in late February. The lessons focus on happy and positive discussions, she said. Read more on this story here.

Opinion: Eating as brothers again, out of the same pan. An open letter to the next British monarch

As Queen Elizabeth celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, Anishinaabe writer Waabishkigaabo extends an open letter to the next occupant of the British throne. Read the column here.

First Person: Merry Eid! Here's how I try to hold onto my Canadian traditions in Pakistan

As a first-generation immigrant, Aysha Imtiaz grew up with Canadian traditions. Now that she's returned to Pakistan, she wonders how she can pass on these memories to her Pakistani-born kids. Read her column here.

Front Burner: Live music is back, but touring is risky

Touring is often an essential aspect of a musician's career — perhaps now more than ever. Some bands rely on performance income because streaming plays net fractional pay, while for others it might be the only way they grow their audience.



And while many COVID-19 restrictions have ended and music fans are flocking to stages, the virus is still making this very exposed way of life even more challenging.



Today on Front Burner, producer Derek Vanderwyk speaks to independent musicians — including Charlotte Cornfield, Daniel Monkman and Zack Mykula — about the challenges of going on tour in 2022.

Front Burner 23:58 Live music is back, but touring is risky

Today in history: May 2

1670: King Charles II of England signs the charter of the Hudson's Bay Company, which received trading rights over all lands draining into Hudson Bay.



1962: The Canadian government, in co-operation with the International Monetary Fund, sets the par value of Canadian money at 92.5 cents U.S.



1964: Northern Dancer becomes the first Canadian horse to win the Kentucky Derby.



1967: The Toronto Maple Leafs win their last Stanley Cup, beating Montreal 3-1 to take the NHL final in six games.