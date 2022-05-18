Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Mariupol's defenders walk into Russian custody and an uncertain future

They have been a powerful symbol of Ukraine's defiance in the face of Moscow's brutal invasion.

But on Tuesday, most of the remaining defenders of the pulverized Azovstal steel plant in ruined Mariupol stoically walked into Russian custody — some of them carrying their wounded comrades — after nearly three months of ferocious fighting and bombardment.

The event signalled the beginning of the end of a siege which has captured the imagination of Ukrainians and the world.

For the soldiers' families, the moment was marked by a torrent of emotion — fear, relief, confusion, anger, defiance, but mostly hope.

"We didn't know what was going on and waiting is the hardest part," said Lilia Stupina, whose husband Andriy, a regular force soldier, was among the first into Azovstal as Ukrainian defenders fell back into one of the largest steel and iron works factories in Europe.

As the Ukrainian troops — some of them belonging to the far-right Azov Regiment — left the plant, their wives and other family members held a protest in Kyiv to draw attention to their plight.

More than 260 fighters left the steel plant — their last redoubt in Mariupol — on Monday and were transported to two towns controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, officials on both sides said.

An unknown number of other fighters still remain inside the ruins of the fortified steel mill that sprawls over 11 square kilometres in the otherwise Russian-held city.

Oleksandr Danylyuk, Ukraine's former national security adviser, told the BBC early Tuesday that the fate of the captured men is subject to negotiation.

"They need to then be swapped for the Russian prisoners we have kept," he said.

But Ukraine's news agency reported Tuesday night that the Russian parliament intends to ban the exchange of prisoners who defended the plant, saying members Azov Regiment are "Nazi criminals [who] should not be subject to exchange."

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma in Moscow, said Russia "must do everything to bring them to trial." Read the full story here.

Making an entrance

In brief

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will tour Ottawa on this second day of their royal visit to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee — a city Charles recently called "the much-storied capital at the heart of a great nation." The heir to the throne and the future Queen consort are participating in their first visit to Canada in five years. That lengthy absence was largely due to the COVID-19 health crisis bringing this sort of travel to a halt. Speaking shortly after his arrival in Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday, Charles said the tour, like the Platinum Jubilee itself, is "a celebration of people and service to community and country." Charles will today visit the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Ottawa to meet with members of the local Ukrainian-Canadian community, participate in a "sustainable finance engagement" to discuss market solutions to climate change and pay his respects at the National War Memorial. He's also scheduled to meet with a group of women who fled conflict in Afghanistan. Read more about the royal visit here.

A First Nation in Alberta says new archival work has helped explain numerous discoveries of human remains that it now believes are the unmarked graves of residential school students. Saddle Lake Cree Nation revealed on Tuesday that since 2004, there have been numerous discoveries of partial remains that were accidentally excavated while new graves were being dug in the community's cemetery, which is near the former Blue Quills residential school site. Saddle Lake Cree Nation is about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. While community members who discovered the remains were at the time unsure about what they found and reburied them, a team tasked with investigating burial sites connected to the school now believes it's been uncovering the shallow, unmarked graves of children between the ages of four and 10 who perished at the school. "There were children-sized skeleton remains that were excavated. None of these skeleton remains were in caskets," Saddle Lake council member Jason Whiskeyjack said Tuesday. Read more on this story here.

International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't enough space for the long lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council. It's calling on the federal government to do away with random tests and public health questions at customs to ease the serious delays passengers face when they arrive in Canada. The extra steps mean it takes four times longer to process people as they arrive than it did before the pandemic, said the council's interim president Monette Pasher. That was fine when people weren't travelling, she said, but now it's become a serious problem. "We're seeing that we clearly cannot have these public health requirements and testing at our borders as we get back to regular travel," she said. Read the full story here.



For Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservatives, the 2022 Ontario election is a "win big or go home" situation. To get a second term in office, Ford must win a majority. That's because all of the opposition parties say they will not support a PC minority. With 124 seats up for grabs in Ontario on June 2, the magic number for a majority is 63. The PC Party won 76 seats in the 2018 election. Straight-up math says Ford's party can't afford to lose more than 13 of those ridings, unless they manage to grab other seats by outperforming their results last time. There are 14 ridings in which the PCs are most vulnerable, based on their 2018 margins, the 2022 candidates and information from strategists in all parties. If Ford's party can hang on to most of those seats, he'll be on his way to a second term as premier. Read more here.



Between January and April more than four hundred people in the U.S. and Canada became ill with norovirus traced back to raw shellfish from oyster farms in B.C.'s Baynes Sound. The narrow, 40-kilometre channel between Vancouver Island and Denman Island is B.C.'s most prolific oyster farming region. Norovirus causes stomach cramps, nausea and diarrhea. The pathogen that makes people sick is spread through human feces and vomit. Cooking oysters at 90 C for 90 seconds kills the virus. It can also kill business. "Even though people do love oysters, they will take a break or they'll stay away," Shawn Chesney said, reflecting on how several months of recalls and food safety warnings affected his Vancouver restaurant, Oyster Express, until the outbreak was declared over at the end of April. The damage to the B.C. brand was much greater, according to Nico Prins, the executive director of the B.C. Shellfish Growers Association. "I think it's got a huge reputational impact on the entire B.C. industry as a whole," Prins said of international headlines and recall notices that buried details of the problem in fine print: the contamination was traced to just 14 out of more than 500 growing sites. Read the full story here.



Data from Statistics Canada and confirmation from the Saskatchewan government indicate the province might have undercounted COVID-19 deaths in 2021. It's the result of a figure known as excess mortality, which happens when more deaths occur during a certain period of time than what would typically be expected. Data from the federal agency shows that last year Saskatchewan recorded 11,115 deaths. With only 9,833 deaths expected that year, the province experienced 1,288 excess mortalities. Saskatchewan only recorded 839 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in 2021. The province's Ministry of Health confirmed that it's possible the province has not counted all deaths caused by COVID-19. "There could be some proportion of the excess mortality that may be unreported COVID-19 deaths," the province said. The admission — as well as the data from Statistics Canada — does not mean that all excess deaths can be attributed to COVID-19. Tara Moriarty, a researcher at the University of Toronto, says that at least some of the excess deaths are likely the result of drug overdoses. Read more on this story here.



Now for some good news to start your Wednesday: A Windsor, Ont., Grade 10 student is earning accolades for a new artificial pancreas prototype that could help people better manage diabetes. Sohila Sidhu developed the artificial pancreas prototype, which has already won several awards, and secured her a spot in this week's virtual Canada-Wide Science Fair. Sidhu created the prototype, which enhances diabetic patient care, by allowing users to receive insulin administration automatically while being able to view their glucose levels on their smartphone in real time, Sidhu told CBC News on Monday. Sidhu,15, said she was motivated to create the prototype by her mother, who had gestational diabetes while she was pregnant with Sidhu's younger sister. Read more on this story here.

Opinion: To preserve French, Quebec policy must promote linguistic mixing

If we really want to improve the French skills of Quebecers, the efforts have to begin much sooner than college, writes Eric Deguire. Read the column here.

Front Burner: After the attack, a Black community in Buffalo grieves

On Saturday, a white gunman drove to the only supermarket in a predominantly Black area on the east side of Buffalo, N.Y. He shot 13 people — 11 Black, two white. Ten people died. Law enforcement officials have labelled the massacre a racially motivated hate crime.



Many of those killed were pillars of a tight-knit community shaped by decades of segregation.



Today on Front Burner, we talk to former Erie County legislator and former Buffalo city councillor, Betty Jean Grant, about how community members are trying to support one another through their grief and horror.

Front Burner 23:28 After the attack, a Black community in Buffalo grieves

Today in history: May 18

1785: Saint John, N.B., becomes the first incorporated city in Canada.



1920: Pope John Paul II is born Karol Wojtyla near Krakow, Poland. In 1978, he became the first non-Italian pontiff in 455 years.



1953: Jacqueline Cochran becomes the first woman to break the sound barrier as she pilots a Canadair F-86 Sabre jet over Rogers Dry Lake, Calif.



1966: 45-year-old Paul Joseph Chartier is killed when a homemade bomb explodes in a Parliament Hill washroom. He apparently planned to bomb the House of Commons.