Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

New head of Canada's vaccine rollout named after predecessor accused of misconduct

Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, an army logistics officer who's spent more than 30 years in uniform, has been named the military officer in charge of the Public Health Agency of Canada's vaccine rollout.

PHAC announced the appointment of Brodie yesterday following the sudden departure of Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who left the post on Friday after an allegation of sexual misconduct was raised.

At one point in her career, Brodie commanded 1 Service Battalion, one of the military's largest units. She has also served in overseas deployments in Croatia, Bosnia and Afghanistan.

Since the military was brought in last year to help with the planning and logistics of vaccine distribution and to keep the supply chain safe from cyberattacks, Brodie has been a key member of the team led by Fortin.

WATCH | Military officer in charge of Canada's vaccine rollout replaced:

Military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout replaced The National 1:23

Sources told CBC News on Friday that the sexual misconduct allegation against Fortin predated 2015 and the start of Operation Honour, the military's now-defunct campaign to stamp out inappropriate behaviour in the ranks.

Fortin joins a list of half a dozen military leaders who have come under fire for alleged sexual misconduct.

CBC News reached out to Fortin for comment, but he declined and has referred questions to the Department of National Defence. Read more on this story here.

Mideast violence continues

(Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images)

Israeli jets kept up a barrage of airstrikes against Gaza City on Tuesday as a week of violence that has killed more than 200 people — most of them Palestinians — pushed world leaders to step up mediation. The White House said Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden expressed "support" for a ceasefire in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Biden stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to the Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket barrages. Read more here.

In brief

More TD Canada Trust customers are accusing the bank of losing tens of thousands of dollars in Retirement Savings Plan contributions they deposited with the financial institution. Two TD clients who spoke to CBC News say they made RSP contributions in the 1990s, but say their money has since vanished. Their case comes to light after another case involving a TD customer who originally raised concerns last year and has now filed a lawsuit. Bhuepndra Narsey, 64, and his wife, Alina, say they contributed about $10,000 to their RSPs through Canada Trust in 1994. It merged with TD in 2000. They paid little attention to the RSP accounts after they left Canada in 1996 and moved to New Zealand, where Bhupendra, an engineer, took a job, they said. Last July, the soon-to-be retired pair contacted the bank and discovered their RSPs couldn't be located. TD denies any wrongdoing, saying the couple must have given the bank permission to transfer the RSPs in question to another financial institution more than 20 years ago. Read more about the missing money here.



Many Canadians use medical cannabis products, but not all of those products have been studied for their safety and efficacy. More than 200 scientists and clinicians have signed an open letter calling on Health Canada to change that. According to Health Canada, 321,539 Canadians had active medical cannabis authorizations in December 2020. Researchers suggest that number could be far higher because not all people who use the drug medicinally seek medical authorization. Despite medical cannabis being legal in Canada for 20 years, cannabis researcher James MacKillop said not enough is known about the efficacy or safety of the many products available. "There's not a lot of guidance from either physicians or so-called cannabis professionals because there isn't good evidence to base that on," said MacKillop. Read more about the call for more study of medicinal cannabis.



Months after police unveiled a massive bust at an alleged illegal casino at a sprawling mansion north of Toronto, charges have been withdrawn against a central figure in the case. His lawyers are alleging that police planted evidence and stole watches worth about $450,000 from his bedroom. Danielle Robitaille, a lawyer for 52-year-old Wei Wei, has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director, asking it to investigate what went on with York Regional Police's "Project Endgame." According to police, the Crown withdrew all charges against Wei earlier this month, and he has entered into a common law peace bond — an order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour with certain conditions — for a two-year period. An internal York Regional Police investigation is underway, but Robitaille says the same police force that is alleged to have acted inappropriately cannot properly examine what happened. Read more on this story here.



For hospital social workers in the thick of the pandemic, their jobs these days involve everything from providing emotional support to ailing COVID-19 patients and their families to helping them arrange video calls and access vital services. At Humber River Hospital in northwest Toronto, an area hit hard by the pandemic, the intensive care unit's 22 beds are full with the sickest COVID-19 patients. Over social worker Paula Abramczyk's 30 years at the hospital — 20 of them in ICU — she says she's never been as frantically busy as she is during the third wave of COVID-19. "So I worked in the ICU through SARS [in 2003], and that was bad. But this is something that's unbelievable. You can't even imagine that it's happening. It's extremely busy and it's constant," Abramczyk told White Coat, Black Art host Dr. Brian Goldman. "And it's been like that for the last year, but particularly since the third wave started, it's just tenfold." Read more about the social workers helping patients and families deal with COVID-19.

WATCH | Families losing multiple members to COVID:

Families losing multiple members to COVID White Coat Black Art from CBC Radio 1:15





Hockey fans are set to experience an escape from the pandemic thanks to the NHL North Division playoffs, which begin tonight in Edmonton. The Oilers will clash with the Winnipeg Jets for the first time in the playoffs since 1990. The Oilers enter this series as heavy favourites after winning seven of nine regular season games against the Jets, who have struggled to contain Connor McDavid. On Thursday, Toronto and Montreal meet for the first time in a playoff series since 1979, when Guy Lafleur and Larry Robinson led the Canadiens to a 4-0 sweep over Darryl Sittler, Borje Salming and the Maple Leafs. The current crop of talent-laden Leafs out-classed the Canadiens in the regular season with seven wins in nine games. First-place Toronto finished the campaign 18 points ahead of fourth-place Montreal. Read more ahead of the return of playoff hockey in Canada.

WATCH | Playoff preview for the NHL's North division:

Stanley Cup Playoff preview: North division Sports 3:08



Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: Restaurant patios in Toronto might be closed right now, but one couple brings their own everywhere they go. Jacob Leo and Lotte van Gelderen keep a folding table in the back of their pickup truck. Whenever they want to go out for dinner, they just pull up to the curb, set up the table and chairs in the truck bed and get takeout for an al fresco dinner. "Honestly, for me, it's definitely just the change in scenery," said van Gelderen. "You spend so long inside it's nice just to go outside and be able to eat, kind of, like normal." Leo said they get people stopping to take photos whenever they take their portable dining room out for a spin. Restaurant patios in Toronto might be closed right now, but one couple brings their own everywhere they go. Jacob Leo and Lotte van Gelderen keep a folding table in the back of their pickup truck. Whenever they want to go out for dinner, they just pull up to the curb, set up the table and chairs in the truck bed and get takeout for an al fresco dinner. "Honestly, for me, it's definitely just the change in scenery," said van Gelderen. "You spend so long inside it's nice just to go outside and be able to eat, kind of, like normal." Leo said they get people stopping to take photos whenever they take their portable dining room out for a spin. Watch the video of the couple's idea for dining out

Front Burner: Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's pitch to Canadians

In Part 1 of a wide-ranging interview with Erin O'Toole, leader of the federal Conservative Party, host Jayme Poisson asks why he thinks there is space in his party for people who question a ban on conversion therapy, whether struggling politicians such as Doug Ford in Ontario and Alberta's Jason Kenney will make it hard for him to win a federal election, and about his views on regulating big tech.

Front Burner 24:31 Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (part one)

Today in history: May 18

1953: Jacqueline Cochran becomes the first woman to break the sound barrier as she pilots a Canadair F-86 Sabre jet over Rogers Dry Lake, Calif.



1980: The Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state erupts. The blast left 57 people dead, took 400 metres off the top of the mountain and blew an ash cloud around the world.



2001: Newspaper magnate Conrad Black announces he is giving up his Canadian citizenship to accept an appointment to Britain's House of Lords. He later became Lord Black of Crossharbour.



2010: The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia announce that Sable Island, a 40-kilometre long crescent-shaped island in the North Atlantic about 300 kilometres southeast of Nova Scotia, will be designated a national park.