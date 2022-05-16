Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Undaunted by mass shooting, mostly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo comes together

Tony Marshall, who's been driving customers to and from the downtown Tops Friendly Markets location in Buffalo, N.Y., for 13 years, had just left the store Saturday afternoon and stopped off at his home nearby when he heard the shots.



Marshall arrived back at the store and found two colleagues he's particularly close with were dead on the parking lot ground.



"And I knew a third person that I knew was laying dead inside," he told CBC News on Sunday. "And I knew as the photos of the people came out that I was going to know every last one of of them. I've been here 13 years. I know everybody in this store.

WATCH | 'Longest 10 minutes of my life': mother and daughter separated during mass shooting:



"One of my drivers who was opening up his truck to put some groceries in was dead," he said. "The young lady I know from the neighbourhood, I see her every day, she says hi to us every day — she was dead."



Marshall was among a number of Tops employees, along with members of the predominantly Black neighbourhood, including representatives of local churches, who gathered at the intersection of the market to offer support and hold impromptu prayer sessions, but also to express anger and grief, a day after the shooting.



It left 10 people dead and three wounded in what authorities have described as "racially motivated violent extremism."



We're still learning more about the victims, but it's known that they include 11 Black people and two white people. Scribbled on the street in chalk, right by the sidewalk where a makeshift memorial of flowers and candles had sprung up, were the names of some of the victims, along with a message: "Victims of Racism." Read the full story here.

Lunar eclipse doesn't disappoint

(Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

In this collection of photos, the moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, upper left, and then at various stages as it emerges from the Earth's shadow on Sunday. The orange color is caused by the moon passing into the shadow of the Earth.

In brief

Everywhere around Vilkhivka, Ukraine, there are renewed signs of life and even more potent, lingering signs of death following the savage struggle that unfolded this spring on the edge of Kharkiv. Until just a few weeks ago, Vilkhivka, a rustic village in the eastern part of the war-torn country, was under the boot of the Russian army. It was one of the first communities near the country's second-largest city to be liberated in a slow, painful counter-offensive that has only recently gathered momentum. Russian troops are now giving ground northeast of Kharkiv, taking their massive artillery pieces and the death they rained down on unsuspecting civilians with them. On Sunday, there was still the rumble of shellfire as the Ukrainian military conducted a tour of the marshy fields and lightly forested laneways that were littered with wreckage, including burned-out Russian tanks, a downed, incinerated attack helicopter, empty ammunition boxes and a body. Read more from CBC's Murray Brewster in Ukraine.

WATCH | Ukrainians confront war's aftermath near Kharkiv:





When the Ontario Progressive Conservatives took control of the province in 2018, much of the credit for their victory was given to the former Liberal government's unpopular leader. "The PC party did not win because of Doug Ford. The PC party won despite Doug Ford. They won because of [former Ontario premier] Kathleen Wynne," said Greg Lyle, a veteran pollster and president of Innovative Research Group. Now, with current polling showing the Tories in the lead as Ontarians prepare to vote on June 2, Lyle said that "the size of the victory that we see at the moment, which may not last, is due to him." This is not to say that Ford is beloved across the province or that he doesn't have a significant number of detractors. There are still large swaths of Ontario voters who don't support the PC leader — many who may still be angered by his handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Yet there are also those who offer praise for him, analysts say, and, more importantly for Ford, have since moved on from the pandemic to other issues. Read more on this story here, and click here for information on how to watch or listen to Monday's provincial election debate.



A drive through the Canadian Rockies will treat you to views of blue mountain lakes, wildlife and, of course, glaciers. But with our changing climate and warming winters, glaciers are receding at an alarming rate in Canada and around the world. Globally, that will impact sea levels, while on the Prairies, the loss of Rocky Mountain glaciers will affect the freshwater supply. "We're past the tipping point for the glaciers in the Canadian Rockies," says John Pomeroy, professor and Canada Research Chair in water resources and climate change at the University of Saskatchewan. Pomeroy says over the last few decades, almost all the world's glaciers have shrunk and the rate of decline is accelerating. "Even if somehow, magically, we're able to stop global warming tomorrow and return the atmosphere to more normal CO2 concentrations, we would lose most of the Rockies' glaciers." Read the full story here.



When Gurpreet Singh packed his bags last fall and arrived in Ontario from India, he soon learned there was one thing some fellow Indians in Canada hadn't left behind in their home country — their prejudices. The human resource management student at Durham College in Oshawa, Ont., said he is viewed as an outcast in the ancient South Asian social structure known as the caste system, but faces more discrimination from Indians in Canada than he did in India. "I have been here for roughly five months and I have faced it in a way more aggressive or aggravated form in this country from my own Punjabi community," Singh said. "They beat their chest with pride that they come from this caste or that caste." India is a main source of immigrants to Canada. It's also a huge pipeline for international students both to Canada and the United States, and some universities are taking note of concerns around discrimination based on caste. In Ottawa, the academic staff association at Carleton University passed a motion in November to include caste-based discrimination in its policies. Read more on this story here.



Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in game seven on Sunday in Calgary, to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Gaudreau's goal meant the Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years. Tyler Toffoli and Matthew Tkachuk had the other two goals for Calgary, while goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots. The Flames will now face the Edmonton Oilers, who won their own game seven on Saturday against the L.A. Kings. It will be the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991. The series opens Wednesday in Calgary. Read more on the Flames' win over Dallas here.

WATCH l Gaudreau hands OT victory, series win to Flames:





The 51st Juno Awards brought the music back to a live audience on Sunday and marked a triumphant return for the beleaguered ceremony celebrating Canadian talent. Organizers put on a tight and impressive entertainment showcase in Toronto from the start, and managed to not only keep everything running, but also to keep it interesting — no mean feat for a production years removed from its last live version. Montreal's Charlotte Cardin capped a stellar showing as this year's top winner, Ontario's Arkells nabbed best group for a historic fifth time in the span of a decade, and live music reigned once again. Read more on the awards here



Now for some good news to start your Monday: Cendikiawan Suryaatmadja may not be able to legally buy a lottery ticket or vote yet, but the 17-year-old University of Waterloo whiz has already completed his master's degree in physics. "It feels good. I am very proud of it," he humbly shared. Suryaatmadja, originally from West Java, Indonesia, came to the Ontario city when he was 12 to kickstart his post-secondary journey. By 16, he had successfully completed a bachelor's degree in mathematical physics with a minor in pure mathematics. Next month, he'll attend his master's degree graduation ceremony, as one of the three youngest master's grads in the history of the university. The other two were even younger than him. "I hope that by doing this, I could encourage all the younger people out there to really strive up to their potential," he said. Read more on the young scholar.

Opinion: Forget Ottawa — Albertans growing alienated from their own leaders, too

In each of the three Prairie provinces, the proportion of people saying their provincial government is the one that best represents their interests has declined significantly over the past two years, writes Andrew Parkin, the executive director of the Environics Institute for Survey Research. Read the column here.

First Person: I'm a pastor who has counselled against abortion. I know first-hand how hard that decision is

When it became apparent that Jason McAllister's daughter would be born with major developmental challenges, he and his wife were offered the option to abort. Read his column here.

Front Burner: Controversial Michelin Guide comes to Canada

Right now, undercover inspectors from France's prestigious Michelin Guide are visiting Canada for the first time, to see if any of Toronto's restaurants are worthy of a coveted Michelin Star.



Getting that designation from the de facto gastronomical authority can propel a chef and their restaurant to stardom. But the Michelin Guide has also been plagued with allegations of bias, elitism, putting dangerous levels of strain on chefs, and ignoring how the workers making the food are treated.



Today, food writers Nancy Matsumoto and Corey Mintz join us to hash out what the guide's arrival in Canada could mean for a beleaguered industry — and whether it even matters.

Front Burner

Today in history: May 16

1871: British Columbia is authorized to become Canada's sixth province.



1929: The first Academy Awards are handed out at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angles. Wings is named Best Picture, Emil Jannings wins Best Actor and Janet Gaynor wins the Best Actress Oscar.



1975: Japan's Junko Tabei becomes the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest. She would go on to become the first woman to ascend the Seven Summits — the highest peak on every continent.



1997: NATO's 16 member states ratify a historic agreement with Russia. It gives Moscow a voice, but not a vote, in NATO business and decisions.