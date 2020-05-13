Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

What Canada can learn from other countries about lifting lockdown measures too soon

As Canada moves to start easing lockdown measures, experts say there are key lessons we can learn from other countries to avoid risking a sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases. Countries like South Korea and Germany lifted some restrictions and have faced setbacks — but also did some things right.



South Korea moved quickly to flatten its curve of COVID-19 cases, focusing on aggressive testing and elaborate contact tracing to track and isolate new cases. The efforts paid off, setting an example for the world on how to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19 despite early signs the country could be overwhelmed. But a recent cluster of cases at a nightclub district in Seoul is calling into question whether the country lifted certain lockdown restrictions too soon.

WATCH | Quebec becomes 1st province to reopen some schools, with some safety measures





Germany focused the bulk of its containment efforts on extensive testing to get a handle on its true caseload and combat regional outbreaks of COVID-19 — seeing its daily numbers drop in recent weeks as a result. Shops can now fully reopen with increased hygiene and physical distancing measures, schools have been partially reopened, Bundesliga soccer matches will resume this weekend and members of two different households can meet together.



But German Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week that an "emergency brake" will be applied if a spike in new COVID-19 infections happens anywhere in the country. Early signs show Germany may need to consider pumping the brakes sooner rather than later, as the reproduction rate of the virus rose just days after easing restrictions.



Raywat Deonandan, an associate professor at the University of Ottawa and a global health epidemiologist, says a one-size-fits-all approach to testing, contact tracing and surveillance is not possible globally, and what has worked for other countries may not necessarily work for Canada due to our geographical, cultural and societal differences. While Canadians may be receptive to physical distancing and widespread testing measures, they may be less inclined to allow extensive surveillance through digital contact tracing, like South Korea, he said. Read more on this story here

Time for a trim

(Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

A nurse from the Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris gets a haircut yesterday at the Hovig Etoyan salon, where the first two days of work were dedicated to nursing staff after France began easing its lockdown measures on Monday.

In brief

Canadians normally don't have to give much thought to buying their favourite cuts of meat at their local grocery store. The ease of making such purchases belies the complex system behind it, from farms to feedlots to processing plants and retailers. But the last several weeks have put this supply chain to the severest of tests. COVID-19 has afflicted workers and spurred processors to slow or temporarily halt production. The resultant backlog of animals has many farmers fearful for their livelihoods. Yet experts say the system has managed so far. Read more here about the supply chain, and why prices could still climb.



The CH-148 Cyclone helicopter has what the air force calls a triple redundant flight control system — and during a 2017 training mission off Nova Scotia, all three of those computers momentarily failed at once. It was a major software glitch alarming enough to ground the fleet for nine weeks. The military described the incident publicly as a "severe bump" that reset the controls and caused the aircraft to briefly and suddenly lose altitude. The pilot managed to recover and land safely. One defence expert now says that incident may prove to be vitally important as investigators probe the cause of last month's Cyclone crash in the Ionian Sea that claimed the lives of six Canadian service members. Read more about the flight control system here.



Had things worked out differently, the Liberal government's post-election agenda might have started to take shape this spring with a budget focused on addressing climate change. CBC parliamentary reporter Aaron Wherry writes that responding to an economic crisis brought on by a global pandemic is presenting the government with new opportunities to combat climate change — and the Liberals might be judged by how well they seize the moment. Read more on this story here.



Contact tracing is what public health authorities use to follow the spread of a virus. It involves tracking the movements and interactions of people who have COVID-19 symptoms, and then informing the people they've had contact with of their status. The National's Adrienne Arsenault recently spent a day with contact tracers in London, Ont., who help figure out where someone caught COVID-19 and determine who else may be at risk. Watch the video here.



Singapore has had an enviable record in handling the coronavirus outbreak. Based on the latest figures, the country has had only 21 deaths, or four per million of population, compared to 137 per million in Canada, 251 in the U.S., 482 in the U.K. and 511 in Italy. Singapore's government was ready with an elaborate testing and contact tracing regime that nearly snuffed out the COVID-19 outbreak at an early stage. But as the CBC's Terence McKenna writes, the COVID-19 wave has a way of exposing a society's faults. In China, it's an authoritarian government that covered up the severity of the outbreak. In Canada, it's a long-neglected long-term care system. In Singapore, the fault-line has been its guest-worker system, where a majority of the cases have been found. Read more on the situation in Singapore here.

WATCH | A look at Singapore's efforts to tame COVID-19





We're answering your questions about the pandemic.



Send yours to COVID@cbc.ca , and we'll answer as many as we can. Because some COVID-19 symptoms are similar to those of seasonal allergies, Beatrice asks if allergy sufferers should stay home from work, rather than risk catching the coronavirus and not realize it? "You should be OK," according to Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease physician at the University of Alberta, provided you have "the classic [allergy] symptoms" like itchy eyes. "Seasonal allergies are often accompanied by a lot of itching." But take note, said Saxinger, of whether those symptoms respond to antihistamine medication. If they don't, they might be a sign of something more serious. Read more from our Q&A here

Thomas Khairy may very well be the only person ever to find out they would be published in the New England Journal of Medicine while riding the school bus. The 15-year-old's study, titled Infections Associated with Resterilized Pacemakers and Defibrillators, was published in the prestigious publication last week. Khairy is listed as the lead author. "At first, I didn't believe it," the Montreal teen, who learned of the news months ago, told The Current's Matt Galloway. "Throughout the whole publication process, the biggest message that was being sent my way was to not get my hopes up." Read more about the young researcher here . If you want some more good news, check out CBC News' daily good news video compilation here

Front Burner: Bryan Adams backlash sparks conversation about xenophobia

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is facing a backlash after posting a rant about the origins of the pandemic on Instagram on Monday. And although Adams doesn't name China, or Chinese people, the comments are clearly about them. Today on Front Burner, we focus on concerns about growing xenophobia, including a series of racist attacks, against East Asians, with help from Susan Eng, director of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, and dance artist Ziyian Kwan.

Today in history: May 13

1898: The Yukon Territory is organized with Dawson City as its capital.



1940: Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands flees the Nazis from The Hague to London during the Second World War. Her daughter, Princess Juliana, brought her children to Canada for safety. Every spring, Ottawa receives a gift of thousands of tulips from the Netherlands.



1954: Canada and the U.S. agree to build the St. Lawrence Seaway. The project included building seven locks, deepening navigation channels and constructing a power facility near Cornwall, Ont. As well, bridges and tunnels were built and parts of two Ontario communities were relocated.



1998: Dr. Maurice Généreux, the first Canadian doctor convicted of assisted suicide, is sentenced to two years less a day in jail and three years probation. Généreux, a Toronto AIDS specialist, prescribed lethal doses of sleeping pills to two healthy but HIV-infected men. One man killed himself with an overdose; the other patient overdosed but survived.



2003: Insolvent Air Canada cuts routes and grounds 40 planes as a result of a steep drop in traffic due to the SARS outbreak that came on the heels of war in Iraq.



2003: John Savage, the former Nova Scotia premier who rose from running a free clinic to holding Nova Scotia's highest office, dies at age 70.