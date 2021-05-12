Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Future of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in question in Canada over blood clots, supply issues

The future use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in Canada is now in question due to concerns over the increased risk of rare but severe blood clots connected to the shot, an unpredictable future supply and a significant amount of other vaccines.



Alberta was the first province to confirm it would stop administering first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing a scarcity of supply. The province will instead prioritize mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna while reserving existing AstraZeneca for second doses.



Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams announced in an impromptu news conference late Tuesday afternoon that the vaccine would also no longer be offered to Ontarians as a first dose and future supply would instead be reserved for optional second shots.

But unlike Alberta, Ontario's decision was made largely due to the rising rate of the blood-clotting condition connected to the shot known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).



Williams said that in the past several days there have been a growing number of reports of VITT in Ontario. Out of more than 850,000 AstraZeneca doses given, there are now eight cases in the province as of Saturday at a rate of about one in 60,000 shots administered.



Other provinces have yet to follow suit, but there are growing signs the vaccine will not be prioritized in provincial and territorial rollouts across the country. Read more on this story here.

Waiting time

(Alvaro Barrientos/The Associated Press)

A man waits after receiving the Pfizer vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign yesterday in Pamplona, Spain.

In brief

Vaccine hesitancy is decreasing in Canada, according to those who work on the issue and two recent surveys. Health-care workers say it's due to a combination of more information being communicated to the public, people seeing others get their shots and on-the-ground work addressing hesitancy in various communities. Jennie Powell, 73, says she was scared of the possibility of COVID-19 vaccine side effects because years ago she had a severe reaction to the flu shot. Last month, however, she changed her mind after her doctor invited his patients to attend a virtual information session on vaccines. She promptly booked an appointment near her home in Ontario's hard-hit Peel Region. "The educational information I received changed my mind completely," she said. Powell is proud to say she was vaccinated last month, and she encourages others to get their shots. Read more about overcoming vaccine hesitancy.

Some Alberta rodeo organizers worry the recent, unsanctioned event near Bowden, Alta. — marked by anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers and COVID deniers — made their sport look bad, and that it reinforced long-held stereotypes about Western Canada. "It could be seen as a bit of a black eye," said Tanya Froh, the president of the High River Agricultural Society. "There were so, so many people that are unhappy with how that has gone." The pandemic has hit the rodeo community hard with cancelled events, fans shut out and sponsorships put on hold. Rodeos can be a lifeline for some small, rural communities, and the sport has been slowly coming back to life. But there's concern the Bowden event could threaten that recovery. Read more here about the fallout from the rogue event.



Some Canadian Armed Forces veterans and first responders who are sexual assault survivors said they were outraged to learn their peer mentor at a women's trauma retreat was himself a registered sex offender. Seven female participants who attended one of the six-day retreats in early July 2018 said the program failed to warn them that one of their peer mentors — retired army major Jonathan Hamilton, who came home with PTSD from multiple deployments to Afghanistan — had a history of sexual assault. They said the program put Hamilton's health and safety ahead of the needs of women traumatized by sexual assault. Read more on this story here.



Significant travel restrictions remain in place in jurisdictions across the country, but the steady increase in vaccinations may mean Canadians could be able to carry out their domestic vacation plans for at least part of the summer, experts say. "I don't know if I'd be planning something for June, but looking into late July and August, I'd be surprised if we didn't see an ability to travel within your province for sure, and very likely between provinces," said Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious diseases specialist at University of Alberta Hospital. She said that even if a vaccine rollout is not complete, experience from elsewhere would suggest that once there's 50 to 60 per cent vaccination coverage of adults, transmission drops a lot more. "At the moment, it actually looks pretty promising because the rate of vaccination is going up beautifully right now," she said. Read more about possible summer travel.



Problems with two major oil and gasoline pipelines in the United States underscore how fragile the North American energy infrastructure grid is and how vulnerable Canadians are to having their supplies disrupted. The Colonial Pipeline taking gasoline from refineries on the Gulf of Mexico up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard was hit by a cyberattack this week, taking tens of millions of litres of gasoline offline. That's led to gas stations from the mid-Atlantic states to New York running out, and long lines at stations that still have gas. While the prospect of Canadian gasoline being siphoned off to be used in the U.S. is remote, a far greater concern for Canadian drivers is the deadlock over the Line 5 pipeline. Michigan has given Enbridge an ultimatum to shut down the pipeline between Ontario and the state by today. Roughly half of the oil that comes into Ontario to be refined into gasoline passes through the pipeline, says one market watcher. Read more about the pipelines here.



Republicans will vote Wednesday on whether to purge Liz Cheney from her position as No. 3 in the party leadership in the House of Representatives. It would have been a mind-boggling turn of events not too long ago. She's very conservative, she's been a fierce partisan and is the daughter of former vice-president Dick Cheney. Yet party leaders are now angling to replace her with the less-conservative Elise Stefanik. The episode sheds light on the state of American politics in 2021 — and into former president Donald Trump's dominance over the party. Read more here from CBC Washington correspondent Alexander Panetta.



Now for some good news to start your Wednesday: Some students from St. John Bosco elementary school in St. John's recently took a little field trip that might have a big impact on their neighbourhood. As April wound down, the Grade 3 and 7 students brought bags of food to a home in the Shea Heights neighbourhood that hosts a Little Free Pantry. People can use the pantry to pick up what they need or drop off what they can. Over a two-week period, the students collected non-perishable food items in their classroom before delivering them to the pantry. School principal Linda Hart wanted to use the opportunity as a teachable moment. "Anybody can need help at any time. It doesn't have to be people who are suffering," she said. "It's good for kids to recognize that." Read more about the students helping fill the pantry.

Front Burner: Metro Vancouver's gang wars

In the last three weeks, there have been 10 shootings in Metro Vancouver. Eight of them were fatal, and most believed to be connected to gang conflict. The most brazen one happened on Sunday, in broad daylight, at the Vancouver International Airport.



Today on Front Burner, host Jayme Poisson talks to two people who are working with families directly affected by gang violence. Harpreet Singh and Manpreet Sarai work with the anti-gang program at Abbotsford's South Asian Community Resource Office. They'll talk about the impact that this recent spate of shootings is having on their clients, and what might be at the root of the problem.

Today in history: May 12

1820: Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, is born. Despite opposition from her family, she began studying nursing in 1844. In 1854, during the Crimean War, she assembled a unit of 38 nurses and became known as the Lady with the Lamp for her nighttime rounds. She later established a nursing school in London.



1870: The province of Manitoba enters Confederation.



1921: Author Farley Mowat is born in Belleville, Ont. The son of a librarian, he grew up in Windsor, Ont., and Saskatoon. His novels, including Lost in the Barrens, which won the Governor General's Award in 1956, and other non-fiction works, have been translated into more than 20 languages.



2009: Gordon Campbell and his B.C. Liberals win a third consecutive term in office. Voters gave the Liberals 49 seats to the NDP's 35 in the new legislature.