Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

What Canada can learn from U.S., U.K. about COVID-19 vaccinations and reopening

After three national lockdowns and a brutal second wave, the U.K. may be on the verge of normality. Its approach to pandemic management could offer lessons for parts of Canada still struggling and a contrast to the United States — which, like the U.K., has vaccinated millions, but is still reporting tens of thousands of new cases of COVID-19 every day due to some lingering hot spots.



Restrictions have slowly lifted in England over the past couple of months. On March 8, children returned to school. On March 29, a stay-at-home order was lifted after nearly three months. On April 12, non-essential retail, gyms, salons, libraries and community centres reopened.



On June 21, England's restaurants, pubs, cinemas and theatres are expected to reopen indoors without physical distancing or capacity limits, but with some requirements around masks.



About two-thirds of U.K. adults have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Roughly one-third have had their second shot.



In both the U.K. and the U.S., the daily number of COVID-19 cases has dropped dramatically as millions of people have been vaccinated. But the per capita case rate in the U.S. remains about four times higher than in the U.K., and there are hot spots such as Michigan, which has the highest seven-day case rate in the country — 218 cases per 100,000 people.



Unlike in the U.K., the vaccination rollout in Michigan has not been accompanied by strict public health restrictions, which has been a point of contention.



Omar Khan, professor of bioengineering at the University of Toronto, said Canada can take an important lesson from the U.K. He said the secret to the U.K.'s success was not only its swift vaccination campaign, which kicked off before that of any other Western country, but the five-week waiting period between its stages of reopening.



Those five weeks not only allow more people to be vaccinated, he said, but also allow their bodies to develop the "optimal" immune response. "As soon as you pass that one-month mark, your rate of developing disease just plummets," he said. "It's incredible." Read more on this story here.

Going for distance

(Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)

Erina Yuguchi of Japan competes in the women's long jump during a test event today at the National Stadium in Tokyo for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games. International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound of Canada gave assurances on Monday that the Olympic Games will go ahead as scheduled despite concerns over rising COVID-19 case numbers.

In brief

A brazen, brief abduction of an infant boy in west Ottawa on Mother's Day and his subsequent rescue by neighbours began after the child's mother was offered a free gift basket from someone she met on Facebook. Melissa Armstrong, 31, says she connected with a woman on a Facebook page about free giveaways for moms in the Ottawa area, and met her on Friday when she dropped off free clothing for her newborn son. The two had arranged to meet again on Sunday after the woman told Armstrong her employer was giving out free gift baskets for Mother's Day. When she came to the door, Armstrong said she quickly realized there was no basket. "I got bear-maced in the face," Armstrong said. Read more here about the attempted child abduction.

WATCH | Ottawa family recovering after alleged baby abduction:

‘I started screaming for help’: Ottawa family recovering after alleged baby abduction 2:13





A B.C. woman who learned second-hand that her breast implants had been linked to a rare form of cancer is demanding that the federal government mandate a system of personalized recall alerts for all items surgically implanted in people's bodies. To prevent cancer, Carmen Smith opted to have both of her breasts surgically removed and five months later received implants as part of her reconstructive surgery. Seven years later, she paid $10,000 to have her breast implants removed after they were recalled by the manufacturer. She was shocked to learn that there's no central registry kept or required to ensure people with breast implants are notified personally if something goes awry. While the federal government says the responsibility for notifying patients rests with manufacturers when an issue arises with an implant, plastic surgeons in Canada say there's a need for a registry, noting that thousands of people in the country were affected by the breast implant recall. Read more on this story here.



Canadian workers and others who benefit from Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline are anxiously watching what's playing out this week in Michigan, which has given the Calgary-based company until tomorrow to shut down the pipeline. While backed by Indigenous groups, decommissioning the pipeline would cut off a major source of fuel for Ontario and Quebec. For its part, Enbridge insisted to CBC News that it won't halt operations unless forced by a court to do so. The pipeline carries some 540,000 barrels of Canadian crude oil and other petroleum products per day across Wisconsin and Michigan to Sarnia, and accounts for nearly half of the supply of light crude oil, light synthetic crude oil and natural gas liquids in Ontario and Quebec. Read more about the pipeline here.



As some experts continue to warn of very rare side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, Canadian health officials are now reviewing the research on mixing various COVID-19 shots. A study of a "mismatched" vaccine regimen is underway in the U.K. — but some scientists say there's reason to believe that administering two doses of different products could boost a person's immune response beyond what can be achieved by giving the same shot twice. According to the lead scientists, the study is "looking for clues as to how to increase the breadth of protection against new virus strains." Some early results may be available soon; the study team told CBC News it's "anticipating sharing data in the next week or so." Read more about the study on mixing vaccines.



Allegations of racial profiling at the U.S. border are nothing new: A number of reported incidents have made headlines, including last year's flood of detentions of Iranian-born travellers. But now they're coming from U.S. border officers themselves. They're contained in a lawsuit against the U.S. government from three officers stationed at a Michigan-Ontario border crossing. The officers are all Black men, all U.S. military veterans and they're all employed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency at the Blue Water Bridge crossing between Port Huron, Mich., and Sarnia, Ont. The complaint recounts several anecdotes in which, the plaintiffs say, their white colleagues were harsher on people of colour entering from Canada than on whites. The allegations have not yet been tested in court. The border agency has not yet filed its response to the lawsuit, and a spokesperson said its policy is not to comment on matters of pending litigation. Read more about the lawsuit here.



Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: Every spring, when her tulips emerge from the ground, France Lafortune is flooded with memories — of her father, Marcel, and of Expo 67, the world fair that brought travellers from around the globe to Montreal. The tulips were once part of massive gardens that welcomed tourists and Montrealers alike, as they strolled through the grounds of the futuristic displays. One day, as Marcel was heading home, he saw gardeners digging up the bulbs and tossing them into garbage bags. He brought the bags back to his neighbourhood and shared them with others. Decades later, France took some for her own home. "I just think it's extraordinary that there are tulips that old that have continued to grow and multiply," she said. "It's like they are eternal." Read more about the flowers here.

Front Burner: Trudeau's chief adviser grilled over sexual misconduct in the military

If you've been listening to the show over the last few months you know we've been doing a lot of coverage on the sexual misconduct crisis in the military.



On Friday, the prime minister's chief of staff, Katie Telford, appeared before a parliamentary committee to testify about her knowledge of an allegation of sexual misconduct against the former chief of defence staff, Jonathan Vance, that was raised in 2018.



Today, CBC senior defence writer Murray Brewster joins Front Burner to cover the latest in this ongoing investigation and to report on the latest chapter in the broader crisis of sexual misconduct in the military.

Front Burner 27:08 Trudeau's chief adviser grilled over sexual misconduct in the military

Today in history: May 11

1870: Canada pays the Hudson's Bay Co. $11 million for its territorial holdings in Rupert's Land and the Northwest Territories.



1904: Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali is born in Figueras, Spain.



1997: An IBM super-computer becomes the first machine to beat a reigning world chess champion in a classical match of several games. Deep Blue defeats Russian grandmaster Gary Kasparov in the deciding game of their six-game series in New York. Before the final game, each had won one, with three games ending in draws.



2003: Team Canada wins the men's world hockey championship in Helsinki, Finland, defeating Sweden 3-2 in overtime. It was Canada's first world championship since 1977.