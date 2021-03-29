Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Minneapolis struggles to change policing as officer's trial set to begin

A police officer's trial in the death of George Floyd is about to pull a spotlight back to the place that launched conversations around the world about policing and racial equity: Minneapolis.



Opening arguments today in the murder and manslaughter trial of officer Derek Chauvin will return this city to the news and prompt scrutiny over whether policing has actually changed since last year.



Justice-reform advocate Billie Jean Van Knight was blunt in her assessment of how far Minneapolis has gotten in terms of changing policing in her city. "Nowhere," says the activist with the Racial Justice Network. "Unfortunately, we have not changed. We've actually stepped back a little bit."

WATCH | The struggle to change policing in Minneapolis as Derek Chauvin's trial starts:

The struggle to change policing in Minneapolis as Derek Chauvin’s trial starts The National 2:30





A headline-grabbing vow last year from city officials to disband the Minneapolis police department has quietly dissolved. Talk of defunding the police has been replaced by the funding to hire new officers, amid a flood of personnel departures, with a surge in violent crime unfolding in the backdrop.



At the federal level, reform efforts have lost steam. Yet, despite all this, several activists say they remain hopeful, including Van Knight, as numerous reform initiatives persist in cities across the country — including in Minneapolis, where there's talk of a referendum this fall on reorganizing the role of police. Read more on this story here.

Back in the swim of things

(Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

Nicole Foster swims with the aid of an inflatable flamingo at Hillingdon Sports and Leisure Complex in west London as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease to allow outdoor sports facilities to open today.

In brief

Complaints posted online to Transport Canada and consumer advocacy groups show hundreds of Honda owners stuck with a heating system that doesn't work properly when the temperatures dip on certain popular models. Honda says the lack of heat is part of a problem involving excessive engine oil dilution, and announced a vehicle update campaign in late 2018 that was supposed to fix it. The update included new software, an oil change and, in some cases, a new air-conditioning control unit. But automotive consumer advocate George Iny says, in some cases, it didn't work. "If they're not going to fix the vehicle, they need to offer people the opportunity to trade out of it or [offer] cash back for what they overpaid for a vehicle without a properly functioning heating system," said Iny, director of the Automobile Protection Association. Problems like this go unresolved, he says, because some of Canada's safety standards are decades out of date, so Transport Canada doesn't see them as problems. Read more about the heater issue.

WATCH | Some Honda drivers stuck with vehicles unfit for winter:

Some Honda drivers stuck with vehicles unfit for winter | Go Public The National 2:05





The massive cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week has been "partially refloated," engineers said today. However, there is no indication when the 400-metre long Ever Given will be free. The container ship's bow remains stuck in the canal's eastern bank despite the efforts of 10 tugboats to pull and push the vessel at high tide. Meanwhile, the backlog of ships waiting to get through the canal continues to grow. It's now up to 300 vessels amid worries about what effect further delays might have on global trade. The blockage is holding up about $9 billion US in daily trade. Read more about the latest efforts to free the ship.



The federal government blames the comments of survivors and public officials, including retired senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, for undermining faith in the residential school compensation process, according to a legal filing obtained by CBC News. The filing asks judges overseeing the compensation process to launch a review into how Ottawa handled cases involving St. Anne's residential school in northern Ontario. It was one of Canada's most notorious residential schools, where a homemade electric chair was just one form of punishment used on First Nations children. Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett announced last week the federal government was seeking the independent review. Read more on this story here.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ventured into Quebec twice in the past two weeks to make joint announcements with Premier François Legault. As CBC's Éric Grenier writes, if the two leaders' new friendliness is a sign of rapprochement between them, that should make the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois a little nervous. There was an air of collegiality between Trudeau and Legault at the announcements, as they exchanged compliments and addressed each other by their first names. It's the sort of the thing that can only help the federal Liberals in Quebec. Legault remains one of the most popular politicians in the province and his Coalition Avenir Québec party appears well-placed to remain in power for some time to come. Read more analysis here.



Three years after Raqqa's liberation from Islamist militants by Syrian Kurdish forces and 10 years after the start of the Syrian civil war, the city that was once the home base for ISIS is struggling to come back to life. Raqqa's residents have been traumatized by years of brutal ISIS rule and an intense bombing campaign by the U.S.-led coalition trying to root out the militants, but there are slivers of light beginning to emerge from that dark recent past. CBC's Margaret Evans, Stephanie Jenzer and Jean-François Bisson travelled to Raqqa this month and found signs of a return to normalcy alongside scars of the war that devastated the northern city. See more of the scenes from Raqqa here.

WATCH | Raqqa tries to rebuild after years of war:

Raqqa tries to rebuild after years of war The National 4:15





Now for some good news to start your Monday: Every Saturday morning, a Montreal woman sits down in front of her laptop, opens Zoom, and forces a group of viewers, mostly aged 40 and over, to laugh for 10 minutes straight. Meera Trivedi is not a comedian — she's leading her students through a laughter yoga session. Participants are taught how to laugh, without a reason. There are no jokes but there are some physical movements — like two thumbs up, or pointing at someone else in the class and laughing all together. If the giggles don't come authentically, participants are encouraged to fake it. "Laughter yoga actually is based on the principle that laughter is the best medicine, but laughter, you cannot make a capsule of laughter, so you have to laugh," Trivedi said. Read more about the laughter yoga sessions here.

Front Burner: Post-vaccine isolation impacting Ontario long-term care residents

Most long-term care residents have now been vaccinated, prompting British Columbia to announce looser restrictions for visitors. But in Ontario, residents are still starving for connection — and they're calling for changes.



Today, we hear from a long-term care resident and a geriatrician about how to balance outbreak prevention with people's need for human contact.

Front Burner 21:55 ‘It feels like I’m in jail’: Post vaccine isolation in LTC

Today in history: March 29

1848: Niagara Falls stops flowing for the only time in recorded history. The flow was blocked for 30 hours by an ice jam at the Lake Erie entrance to the Niagara River.



1867: Royal assent is given to the British North America Act, creating the Dominion of Canada. It took effect July 1. Exactly 115 years later — on March 29, 1982 — the bill patriating Canada's constitution also received royal assent.



1976: Budge Crawley of Ottawa-based Crawley Films wins the best feature-length documentary Oscar for The Man Who Skied Down Everest. Crawley is the first Canadian to win in the category.



1993: Catherine Callbeck becomes the first female party leader in Canada to be elected premier. Callbeck and her Prince Edward Island Liberals win 31 of 32 seats in a provincial election. The lone opposition seat went to another woman, Tory leader Pat Mella.