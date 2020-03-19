Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Why some Canadians abroad aren't rushing home, despite Trudeau's plea

Some Canadians abroad are choosing not to rush home during the coronavirus pandemic. Several travellers told CBC News they feel their decision to stay put for now is prudent; that they're safer where they are.



Giles Slade is continuing his vacation in Havana. The 66-year-old from Brockville, Ont., has even extended his stay by a month, until May 5, hoping to ride out the worst of the outbreak in a country where the weather is warm and there are currently only 10 confirmed cases.



"I feel like I drew a lucky straw, or something like that, when I decided to come to Cuba this year," said Slade, who spends his days scuba diving, learning Spanish and writing.



While some Canadians abroad are convinced they're safer where they are, the federal government suggests otherwise. That's because border restrictions are tightening in many countries and Canadians abroad could face problems accessing affordable health care.



"If people do become ill, it is much better to become ill in your own home country, where you know that you have appropriate health coverage," said federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu.



Some travellers have protected themselves with medical insurance, but there's a risk it will run out if they extend their stay. Since Canada has advised against non-essential international travel due to the coronavirus, many insurance companies are refusing to extend medical coverage beyond a traveller's original return date, said insurance broker Martin Firestone.



Sandy Munro and his wife, Lynn, plan to drive back to Canada from Venice, Fla., when their medical insurance expires on April 6 — but not a day sooner. They feel they're better off right now in Florida than at their home in Aurora, Ont., north of Toronto. Munro said people in his Florida community are practising proper protocols by social distancing, while still enjoying the outdoors.



If he were able to extend his medical insurance, he said he'd consider staying longer — if it weren't for constant pressure from his four children. "Our kids are pushing us hard to come back," he said. Read more on this story here.

Taking precautions

A man and a boy walk past a double-decker bus that is used as a cafe, symbolically wearing a face mask, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this photo from Wednesday, March 18.

In brief

Two senior citizens say they feel gouged by Air Canada after having to fork over an extra $2,000 to get earlier flights back from Chile amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. "I do feel quite taken advantage of," Lopez, 65, told CBC News from Santiago, Chile — where she and her husband, Emilio Godoy, who's 75, are visiting family. They and others say Ottawa needs to do more to fight inflated prices and an unwillingness among airlines to refund tickets amid the coronavirus pandemic. The airline wouldn't address questions about the price paid by Lopez and Godoy, and instead sent CBC a statement saying that it is offering "special one-way fares for Canadians returning from Europe, North America, South America and the Caribbean." Read more on this story.

Experts say recent federal government measures to support small businesses are all welcome and important measures, but won't be enough to save many of the companies hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Those measures include a wage subsidy, tax deferrals and $10 billion available in loans to help keep companies afloat. "Even with this package, a lot of businesses are going to have to make painful decisions," said Frances Donald, chief economist at Manulife Investment Management. "It's just not enough." Read more about the business aid package here.



For almost 20 years, the dominant theme of Canada's approach to relations with the U.S. has been the need to keep the border as open as possible. But when the scope of the coronavirus pandemic threat became obvious, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence on Tuesday afternoon with a proposal: could Canada and the United States agree to ban all non-essential travel between the two countries? As CBC's Aaron Wherry writes, getting both sides to agree to border restrictions took practically no time at all. Read more on the border closure here.

As reports of coronavirus scams pop up across the country, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is advising people to stop and think before sharing personal information over the phone or clicking on COVID-19-related links. The most prolific scam in Canada so far has been a text message, from a number claiming to be the Red Cross, offering free face masks. There are also scams involving phone calls and voicemails from scammers pretending to be from a public health agency. In those calls, the fraudster says the person has tested positive for the coronavirus and, to get a prescription, must provide the scammer with their credit card and health card numbers. "Fraudsters are quick to pick up on world news," said Jeff Thomson, a senior RCMP analyst with the anti-fraud centre. Read more on scams to avoid.



After two leading epidemiologists published duelling commentaries about the coronavirus response, it ignited a debate on social media. Influential Stanford University epidemiologist John Ioannidis wrote a commentary asking whether taking such drastic action to combat the pandemic without evidence it will work is a "fiasco in the making." Prominent Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch punched back with a defiant response titled: "We know enough now to act decisively against COVID-19." The debate comes down to questions about data. What is the true fatality rate of COVID-19? How many people are already infected? Read more on this story from CBC's Kelly Crowe.



Now for some good news to start your Thursday: Medical student Daniel Lee and his classmates may not be able to fight COVID-19 on the front lines in hospitals, but they can at least pitch in with some babysitting for those who are. "We know that we're still learners and we're not as qualified as we need to be to serve patients on the front line," said Lee, who is studying medicine at the University of Toronto. "But we also have experience as babysitters and as camp counsellors, and we've had roles like this in the past," he told The Current's guest host Anthony Germain. Lee says more than 200 students signed up to lend a hand in the span of 72 hours, and more than 100 front-line health-care workers have requested help. Read more here.

Front Burner: Laid off? Gig gone? Company closed? Government says COVID-19 help is on the way

COVID-19 has sent an economic shockwave through this country, with countless livelihoods affected in the short term, and maybe permanently. To help, the federal government announced an $82-billion aid package. Today, one woman who has been laid off tells her story. And CBC senior business correspondent Peter Armstrong unpacks how the federal response is intended to help.

Today in history: March 19

1885: A provisional government led by Louis Riel is proclaimed in Batoche, Sask.



1937: The Commons passes a bill banning Canadians from enlisting to fight in the Spanish Civil War. Many Canadians did so anyway.



1941: Canada and the United States sign a pact to develop the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence waterway, later known as the St. Lawrence Seaway.



2003: Two hours after the U.S. deadline for Saddam Hussein to get out of Iraq expires, U.S. President George W. Bush announces war has begun. Cruise

missiles and bombs hit selective targets in and around Baghdad, while ground forces rolled into Iraq from Kuwait.



2007: Defence Minister Gordon O'Connor formally apologizes for misleading the House of Commons over the monitoring of prisoners taken by Canadian troops during fighting in Afghanistan.