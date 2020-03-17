Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Stranded abroad? What you need to know about returning to Canada

The federal government is shutting the border to most foreigners, but Canadian citizens, permanent residents and Americans can still enter. At the same time, the number of international flights back to Canada is shrinking.



The federal government said stranded travellers shouldn't fret because it's offering emergency loans of up to $5,000 to help Canadians find a way home.



If you fall ill with the coronavirus while abroad, don't expect to fly home anytime soon. The prime minister said anyone displaying symptoms won't be permitted to board a flight to Canada, but they can get financial assistance.





To stay abreast of the situation, Canadians abroad are encouraged to register with the government's free information service for international travellers. They can also contact



Airlines and travel agencies have been swamped with calls from customers, so many people aren't able to reach them by phone. For travellers with internet access, many airlines, including Air Canada, WestJet and Air Transat, are waiving change fees and have set up systems where passengers abroad can rebook their trips online.



The latest in bridal accessories?

(Denis Lovrovic/AFP/Getty Images)

In this photo taken yesterday, a pedestrian walks by the display window of a famous bridal dress store in Zagreb, Croatia, where mannequins were decked out with protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In brief

WestJet Airlines is suspending all international flights — including to the U.S — for 30 days, beginning Sunday, March 22. The final commercially scheduled, Canada-bound flights taking off from international destinations will leave by 11:59 p.m. local time, that night. After that, the airline said it will operate rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government. As of last night, when the announcement was made, tickets were no longer available for sale for the 30-day period after March 22. Read more on this story.



The Canadian Snowbirds Association says it's advising all of its members to heed the prime minister's advice and head for home. The advocacy group, which represents tens of thousands of Canadians who winter in warmer climes, has told members to leave their residences in places like Florida and Arizona because insurance options will become increasingly limited in the days ahead as some providers move to cancel or restrict policies — including policies that were signed well before COVID-19 spread to parts of Canada and the U.S. Read more on this story.



Tightening public health restrictions will not immediately slow COVID-19 cases. The cases appearing today are a snapshot of infections that happened about two weeks ago. It takes about five days for symptoms to appear and another six or seven days for people to become sick enough to seek medical help. However, experts say don't despair if it looks like social distancing is not working. They say the impacts won't be apparent for at least two weeks and probably longer. Read more on this from the CBC's Kelly Crowe.



Paralysis isn't supposed to be a symptom of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus sweeping the world. But as CBC business columnist Don Pittis writes, drastic action by the world's central banks — the "bazooka" as it has been called — has left economic actors stunned and immobilized. As markets continue to gyrate and tumble, there is increasing evidence that even free money, now being offered at nearly zero per cent, is simply not enough to offer reassurance. Read more on this story here.



Ohio suspended its presidential primary just hours before voting was due to begin today. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state's health director declared an emergency that prevents polls from opening out of fear of exposing voters and volunteer poll workers to the virus. Meanwhile, primary voting in three other states — Arizona, Florida and Illinois — will go ahead as officials felt they had done enough to ensure the safety of voters. Read more on today's primaries here.



Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: The Parlour Barber Shop in Yorkton, Sask., is decorated with echoes of the 1920s: vintage lamps and recovered photographs from the Prohibition Era. The images tell of Yorkton's connection to bootlegged liquor and the struggles men have historically faced in the area. The shop's owner, though, is using the business to prioritize a very present and pressing concern: men's mental health. "I want to make that man feel important," says Sean Craib-Petkau. "You know, feel at least as if one person cares about him and his well-being." Read more about the shop here.

Front Burner: When social distancing is a matter of life and death

Government and public health officials are urging Canadians to practice social distancing. But what, exactly, does that mean? Andrew Gurza lives with cerebral palsy and is vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19. He explains why social distancing is a deadly serious issue for him. Then, a public health expert answers some of our questions about how to do social distancing right.

Today in history: March 17

1765: St. Patrick's Day is celebrated for the first time in Canada, in Quebec City.



1866: The U.S. government ends reciprocal tariff concessions for Canadian trade, a month after Canadian fishing concessions to Americans ended. The move helped swing opinion in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in favour of Confederation.



1955: The "Richard Riot" breaks out in the Montreal Forum. Canadiens fans were enraged that NHL president Clarence Campbell suspended star forward Maurice Richard for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs for a stick-swinging incident with a Boston player and an assault on a linesman.



1967: For the first time in Canadian history, a special Commons-Senate committee recommends the removal of a federally appointed judge. The committee said Justice Leo Landreville should be removed from the Ontario Supreme Court for misconduct. He was accused of compromising his judicial functions by accepting shares in a natural gas company. Maintaining his innocence, Landreville resigned on June 7. In 1977, a Federal Court invalidated the committee's report, ruling that Landreville was not given an opportunity to refute the charges.



2018: The New York Times and The Guardian report that Cambridge Analytica, a voter-profiling firm based in the U.K., improperly harvested Facebook data of some 87 million users (including 622,000 in Canada) in order to help manipulate the outcomes in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.