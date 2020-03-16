Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

How Canadians are helping each other amid the COVID-19 outbreak

As governments respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus, individuals across Canada are taking matters into their own hands by offering support to their neighbours. Online support groups are popping up to give self-isolating people the opportunity to both ask for and offer help. And that's just the start: others are channelling their positivity into fan clubs for public health officials.



Jane Affleck, an instructor at the University of Prince Edward Island, began her Facebook group, Caremongering - PEI: Response to COVID-19, on Saturday, after noticing a similar group in Halifax. Within 24 hours, the group had hundreds of members offering each other practical advice and support. Some are offering to pick up and deliver supplies for seniors and others who can't do it for themselves.



Kari Hollend set up a similar group in Toronto: How can I help COVID 19 Toronto. Her original intent was to help people in the film industry, which is specifically hard hit. The amount of support within the group is astounding, she said. "In dark times, what's always amazing is to see the solidarity, and people wanting to help each other," Hollend said.



Cape Breton fiddler Ashley MacIsaac is organizing a "Quarantine Ceildh," a streamed music festival, after seeing more and more event cancellations for musicians and entertainers. The festival will give musicians the chance to fundraise without increasing the risk of disease spread within the public. It is slated for April 1. Performers Bette MacDonald and George Canyon have already signed on to participate, he said.





Other online groups have shown appreciation not just for grassroots efforts like Affleck's and Hollend's, but for public service officials. British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's daily press briefings have gained a following of not just concerned citizens, but enraptured fans. The "Dr. Bonnie Henry Fan Club" account, created only days ago, already has over 3,200 followers.

Worshipping when you can't congregate

(Jason Redmond/Reuters)

Carrie Hopkins worships yesterday during a "drive-in" church service at The Grove Church in Marysville, Wash., where people stayed in their cars and tuned in to the pastor on their car radios after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee banned large gatherings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In brief

The City of Calgary has declared a state of local emergency in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. Officials said the state of emergency was issued for two reasons: the number of cases in Calgary jumped in the last 24 hours with 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the city, taking Alberta's total up to 56; and the city appears to be seeing the first instances of cases spread through the community, rather than by travel or contact with someone who is sick. City-operated recreation centres, pools and arenas, and libraries have been ordered closed until further notice.



A growing number of retailers are closing stores or limiting their operating hours as customers remain home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Over the weekend, some Canadian mall owners announced they would cut back shopping hours by as much as 30 per cent for at least the next two weeks.



Italy's death toll in the coronavirus outbreak now exceeds 1,800 people, the highest anywhere in the world outside China. There is a debate about why Italy was the first major Western country to be hit, especially since it was among the first to ban flights from China. Some people point to the average age of the population, the oldest in Europe, while others cite the bad air pollution in the northern industrial areas that has caused widespread lung disease. Regardless of the reason, experts say Canada can take lessons from what happened there.



The relatively few COVID-19 cases in Africa so far has perplexed governments and health-care administrators. But now, as the novel coronavirus pops up across the continent, there's less looking back and more looking forward with alarm. "This is our morning. China is seeing the sunset. Europe and other countries maybe the middle of the day," said Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as he characterized the timeline of the deadly virus.



A new study suggests that the federal government's proposed regulations to reduce methane emissions would be more effective than competing regulations proposed by the Alberta government. But there's room for improvement for both, and a question mark over whether either set of regulations would meet Canada's methane reduction targets. Read more on this story here.



Former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders sought in yesterday's Democratic debate to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the United States through a global pandemic. Biden pledged to deploy the military to help with recovery efforts, while Sanders used the crisis to pitch his long-sought overhaul of the country's health-care system. The fast-moving coronavirus dominated the first one-on-one faceoff of the 2020 Democratic nomination campaign. Read more from the debate here.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: It was early in her ballet career when Maria Seletskaja recognized she aspired to become a conductor. Out loud and somewhat unexpectedly, she said she would give two years of her life to stand in front of an orchestra and "wave my hands" as a conductor. She expected the person she had just told, a violinist for the ballet orchestra, to laugh. "He turned toward me and said, 'Why don't you become a conductor for ballet? You are a dancer and we all know you are playing piano here every day until midnight,'" she said. Now, she's taking over in the orchestra pit as conductor-in-residence for the National Ballet of Canada. She'll conduct select performances of Romeo and Juliet this month and Swan Lake and The Nutcracker later this year. Read more about her move from dancer to conductor.

Front Burner: Peter Mansbridge on COVID-19, 9/11 and the 2008 market crash

It's been an overwhelming few days of developments around the COVID-19 pandemic. As cases tick upwards — and more drastic measures are taken to curb the outbreak — CBC's former chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge helps us set it in historical context with other global crises.

