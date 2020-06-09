Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

When it comes to leadership, Canada's political parties aren't getting more diverse

Political parties in Canada have a long way to go before their leaders begin to resemble the electorates they seek to lead. As CBC parliamentary reporter Éric Grenier writes, almost all of the people chosen to lead Canadian provincial and federal parties have been white men. Even in more recent years, the leadership of political parties has failed to reflect the gender and racial diversity of the wider population — and parties don't seem to be getting any better at it.



Studies show that systemic obstacles prevent women and people of colour from getting involved in politics in the first place. For them, rising to the party leadership usually means overcoming obstacles and prejudices that white male candidates don't face.



An analysis of data from the last few decades shows the result — and it isn't pretty. Since 1990, 175 leaders of provincial or federal parties have either led a party into an election in which it won seats, or (in the case of a shut-out) led into an election a party that had won seats in the previous vote. (This analysis has excluded territorial leaders, interim leaders or leaders of parties that did not win seats in an election.) Only 18 per cent of these leaders were women. Just eight per cent were people of colour.



The current roster of party leaders is not particularly diverse. Every provincial government is led by a white male. (Caroline Cochrane, premier of the Northwest Territories, is Métis and Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq is Inuit). Back in 2013, six provincial premiers and one territorial premier were women.



About 11 per cent of the current party leaders (including a handful of interim leaders) are non-white Canadians. Just 16 per cent of current provincial or federal party leaders are women — and none of them is in a position of power right now.



The representation of people of colour and women among party leaders is even lower than it is among MPs in the House of Commons — which itself is well below the national average. Only 29 per cent of MPs are women and about 18 per cent are people of colour.



There is some diversity in the leadership races being held across the country right now. The federal Green Party leadership is very diverse, and both declared candidates for the B.C. Green leadership are women. One of four candidates for the Conservative leadership is a Black woman, Leslyn Lewis, but the front-runners in that race (based on fundraising, polls and endorsements) are two white men — Peter MacKay and Erin O'Toole — as are both candidates for the leadership of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party and nearly all of the candidates running for the leadership of the Parti Québécois. Read more on this story here.

A colourful reopening

(Francois Lenoir/Reuters)

A worker opens a parasol on a terrace at Brussels Grand Place square in Brussels, Belgium, as restaurants and bars reopened yesterday after weeks of lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In brief

Back at the beginning of April, Doug Ford made a promise to his province. Faced with a rapidly expanding COVID-19 outbreak, and a populace already chafing under shutdowns and restrictions, the Ontario premier agreed to share the scientific modelling of potential illnesses and deaths with the public. And he pledged full transparency going forward. But while Ford continues to invoke "expert advice" to explain his government's U-turns on things like testing protocols and the provincial reopening strategy, there has been little disclosure of who is providing it, and just what they are saying. This situation leaves both medical professionals and laypeople struggling to understand why Ontario is making the choices it's making, and where the science might be leading us, critics say. Read more on this story from CBC's Jonathon Gatehouse here.



It was two weeks ago that George Floyd was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, sparking protests the world over. CBC News spoke to Floyd's former roommate about Floyd's life — and what he has achieved in death. "That's what I'll always remember: 'Big guy, you did it. You're bigger than life, you showed the world,'" Alvin Manago said during a wide-ranging interview, sitting outside the bungalow the two shared in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park. Read more from CBC's Susan Ormiston here.

WATCH | George Floyd's former roommate shares details of his life:





For more than two months, the novel coronavirus ran rampant in Quebec's long-term care homes, killing several thousand people and sending hundreds more to hospital. Recent figures suggest public health officials have finally managed to control the outbreaks. But experts worry some of the problems that contributed to the crisis in the first place haven't been resolved. At the height of the epidemic in mid-May, nearly half of the 412 long-term care centres in Quebec, known as CHSLDs, were dealing with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. By the start of this week, only 23 per cent were dealing with an active case. Since May 18, when the provincial government last changed its counting methods, there has been a 60 per cent decrease in active cases.



The head of the RCMP says her organization will begin the work of outfitting some of its officers with body cameras — a move that comes in the midst of a global wave of mass protests against police brutality. "The commissioner has confirmed that the RCMP will engage in work and discussion with policing partners and the NPF (the RCMP union) on a broader rollout of body-worn cameras," RCMP spokesperson Dan Brien said in a statement Monday evening. He said members in operational roles will wear body cameras. The policy shakeup comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushed the issue on a call with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki earlier in the day.



Many Canadians are now wearing face masks that are mostly made from plastic fibres that can survive for hundreds of years. Some of those masks, along with gloves and wet wipes, are being flushed down toilets and causing problems at wastewater treatment plants. It's a problem that's drawn the attention of researchers at the University of British Columbia, who are at work on creating a protective mask that biodegrades or can be recycled.

WATCH | PPEs create a waste problem, but Canadian scientists are working on a solution:

Amid the economic destruction wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, some Canadian entrepreneurs are switching gears to find new opportunities. In Moncton, N.B., Luc Jalbert saw sales plummet for his bathroom deodorizer product, so he decided to launch a series of new products, including a portable, low-suds "Soap on the Go," based on a recipe dating back to the bubonic plague of the 14th century. "We would be in a pickle if it wasn't for us pivoting," he said. Countless business owners have suffered devastating losses during the pandemic, but many are intent on making it through by generating revenue in a new way. They're motivated not only to save their companies from bankruptcy, but to save their employees' jobs. Read more of their stories from CBC's Dianne Buckner.



Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: Mike Doucette loves riding his motorcycle. He loves his dogs, too. So when he goes out riding, he takes Ruby, his seven-year-old golden retriever, and Reno, his five-year-old golden doodle with not a spot of gold, with him. Reno rides on the back of Doucette's three-wheeled motorcycle wearing a baby blue helmet and matching goggles, while Ruby follows along in a custom-made trailer wearing a pink helmet and goggles. The two dogs have been a consistent source of joy and distraction for Doucette and others in the otherwise difficult time of COVID-19 isolation and unrest. Check out the photos of the ride-along canines and read more about them here. If you want some more good news, check out CBC News' daily good news video compilation here.

Today in history: June 9

1793: The importation of slaves into Upper Canada is prohibited. This was the first move to limit slavery in any of the British colonies. While it didn't free any slaves, it did set a timetable for the eventual end of slavery in Upper Canada.



1846: A fire ravages St. John's, leaving nearly 12,000 people homeless.



1866: A 20-year-old Irish soldier wins the only Victoria Cross awarded for an act of valour on Canadian soil. Private Timothy O'Hea saves 800 German immigrants locked in converted boxcars on a train stopped at Danville, Que. He single-handedly put out a fire in another boxcar filled with ammunition before it could explode.



1881: Captain Angus Walters, skipper of the famed schooner Bluenose, is born in Nova Scotia. Walters took command of the Bluenose in 1921 and raced against other East Coast schooners until 1938.



1959: One of Canada's most sensational criminal cases begins when 12-year-old Lynne Harper is murdered near the southwestern Ontario community of Clinton. Fourteen-year-old Steven Truscott was convicted and served 10 years in prison. In 2007, the Ontario Court of Appeal unanimously overturned that conviction, declaring the case "a miscarriage of justice."



1973: Secretariat becomes thoroughbred horse racing's first Triple Crown winner in 25 years. New Brunswick-born jockey Ron Turcotte rides the horse to an incredible 31-length victory in the Belmont Stakes.