Years of mistrust have undermined relations between Minneapolis police and black community: ex-chief

When veteran police officer Janee Harteau became Minneapolis police chief in December 2012, there was hope that the noted reformer could help mend the force's historically poor relations with the city's black community.



But when asked Tuesday whether or not she failed in that task — given the eruption of outrage, protest and violence in the city over the death of George Floyd — she chose her words carefully.



"I would say that clearly what we did wasn't enough," Harteau, the first woman to hold the position, said in a phone interview with CBC News.



The comments from Harteau, who resigned as chief in 2017, come as protests and scattered violence have rocked Minneapolis and other cities across the U.S. following the death of Floyd, who had been arrested on May 25 by police on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.



Floyd was on the ground face down and handcuffed while one officer held his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes, according to a criminal complaint. At one point, Floyd stopped breathing. Derek Chauvin, 44, who has been fired from the force, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

WATCH | A community organizer in Minneapolis speaks about the anger directed toward the city's police force:

Harteau believes she made progress with some initiatives, including implicit bias training, along with increasing the number of officers on foot so that they could connect better with the community. However, she said, "when you look back, it makes you question everything you knew. But what I know for certain then is I was doing all of the things that everybody was saying needed to be done."



The current tensions are an "accumulation of years of issues, years of mistrust," she said. "Then things seem to get better. We start making progress. And then each time it seems an incident becomes more egregious." Read more on this story here.

(Agustin Paullier/AFP/Getty Images)

A protester shakes hands with a Los Angeles Police Department officer during a demonstration on Tuesday in Hollywood, Calif., over the death of George Floyd.

In brief

Canadian troops serving in long-term care facilities are not being uniformly tested for the novel coronavirus — an omission that alarms a leading health and safety policy expert. The Department of National Defence said that soldiers, sailors and aircrew throughout the Canadian Forces are tested if they show symptoms of the virus. Those personnel on deployment providing support to seniors homes in Quebec and Ontario are administered the test — but only in certain circumstances. Read more on this story here.



The police response across Canada to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has been uneven, and work to create national policing standards remains aspirational, according to a CBC News survey of law enforcement agencies. CBC News contacted police services from Victoria to Halifax and found there is still no uniform or co-ordinated approach to handling cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women one year after the release of the inquiry's report and recommendations. The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, the national policing organization asked by the inquiry to develop a national strategy by developing unified terminology and coding of cases, said improving the consistency of reporting by police agencies across the country and addressing gaps in data collection remains a goal. Read more on the police response here.



A new study from researchers at Environment and Climate Change Canada has found that climate change has made rainfall more extreme and storms with extreme rainfall more frequent. "We're finding that in North America, we have seen an increase in the frequency and severity of heavy rainfall events. And this is largely due to global warming," said Megan Kirchmeier-Young, a research scientist at Environment and Climate Change Canada and lead author of the study published this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Already, the resulting flooding has destroyed homes and belongings, leading to billions in damage, and the study projects it will get worse. Read more on the study here.

Watch | Research warns of more extreme rainfall, flooding if climate change not addressed:





The crisis cascading through American cities has allowed voters to make real-time comparisons of two presidential candidates' leadership styles. It's been instructive, writes CBC Washington correspondent Alexander Panetta. Donald Trump and Joe Biden have responded to civil unrest by revealing different behaviours, priorities and ideas about government itself. The current president called for the military. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, called for social change.



The current struggles of the U.S. shale oil sector are making news around the globe and could have various implications for the Canadian oil and gas sector, whether it's on prices or discussions on energy security. With falling crude production in North America, the U.S. may face having to import more oil from overseas, and Canada's share of those imports may fall, said analyst Kevin Birn. That means North American self-sufficiency in energy could decline. "Canada and the United States were each other's largest source of foreign oil," Birn said. "While Canada will remain the U.S. primary source of imports, the North American reliance on offshore imports could increase."



Front Burner: Trump's response in an unprecedented time

Demonstrations across the U.S. protesting the death of George Floyd are coinciding with a pandemic and an economic crisis. And it's a moment when many Americans are calling on the president for leadership. Keith Boag, a longtime political correspondent and a contributor to the CBC News on U.S. politics, joins us to talk about how Donald Trump is responding to this critical moment — and what lies ahead as the November election date looms.

Today in history: June 3

1789: Fur trader Alexander Mackenzie leaves Fort Chipewyan in northern Canada and travels down the river that will eventually bear his name to its mouth.



1799: The Island of St. John is proclaimed as Prince Edward Island.



1935: During the Great Depression, about 1,000 unemployed men from Western Canada begin their "On to Ottawa Trek" to confront Prime Minister R.B. Bennett over his government's operation of relief camps.



1987: Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and the 10 premiers sign the Meech Lake constitutional accord. It calls for Quebec to have special status within Canada, plus more powers for the other provinces. But the deal died in June 1990 when the Manitoba legislature failed to approve it within a three-year time limit. As well, Newfoundland had rescinded its initial approval following a change of government.



2011: Twenty-one-year-old Senate page Brigette DePape is fired for walking to the centre of the chamber in the middle of the throne speech and holding up a stop sign reading "Stop Harper." She called Prime Minister Harper's agenda disastrous for her generation.