Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read.

Could Canada avoid a second wave of COVID-19?

Predictions on when a second wave of COVID-19 could hit Canada have ranged from the fall and winter months of this year, when flu season traditionally starts, to early next year, similar to the way the pandemic began. But experts say the likelihood of a second wave isn't set in stone, and Canada could instead see several smaller waves in the coming months or avoid a second wave altogether — especially if we keep our guard up.



"There's actually nothing preordained about a second wave," said Steven Hoffman, director of the Global Strategy Lab and a global health law professor at York University in Toronto who studies pandemics. "We might have a second wave, we might have a third, fourth and fifth wave — we might not have a second wave at all."



Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease physician and scientist with Toronto General Hospital, said instead of one cohesive second wave, we'll likely face smaller outbreaks in the coming months that will need to be clamped down on quickly.



The largest risk factor for another wave of infection is connected to the fact that most Canadians are susceptible to COVID-19 simply because they haven't had it. Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said almost 2.5 million Canadians have been tested for COVID-19, with an average of about four per cent testing positive and more than 100,000 confirmed cases.



"We have very small penetration of this disease in our society," said Raywat Deonandan, a global health epidemiologist and an associate professor at the University of Ottawa. "That means the vast majority are still susceptible, and if they are susceptible, then it doesn't take a whole lot for something to trigger another explosive growth."



For that reason, Deonandan said there is a mathematical probability that another wave of infection is possible, but it may be less severe based on what we've learned about how to control the virus in the past six months. Read more on this story here.

Prepare for kickoff

(Richard Heathcote/AFP/Getty Images)

A member of the grounds staff disinfects a ball ahead of an English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton and Bournemouth yesterday in Wolverhampton, England.

In brief

Five current and former female employees at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights allege they've been sexually harassed by the same male colleague and say their complaints to human resources were dismissed. The women, who've come forward to CBC News, allege the man, who works with visitors at the national museum in Winnipeg, has grabbed and touched them, stared at their genital areas and made inappropriate comments about them and other women for years. Museum spokesperson Louise Waldman said while she was unable to comment on a particular case, the CMHR has twice hired an external lawyer to lead investigations into sexual harassment complaints. "In both of those instances, we have accepted their findings and followed the recommendations provided." Read more on this story here.



A group of high-profile Canadians, including former parliamentarians and senior diplomats, say Justice Minister David Lametti should end extradition proceedings for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to give Canada a chance to "re-define its strategic approach to China." In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dated June 23, the signatories say Canada has the legal right to intervene to free Meng and end the extradition trial that could send her to the U.S. They cite a legal opinion published earlier this week by Toronto-based lawyer Brian Greenspan. "There is no question that the U.S. extradition request has put Canada in a difficult position. As prime minister, you face a difficult decision. Complying with the U.S. request has greatly antagonized China," the letter says. Read more about the letter here.

Watch | Pressure grows for Ottawa to act on Meng Wanzhou's extradition:





A 19-year-old former intern at the centre of a political tempest that is now the subject of police investigations says he never "hacked" into Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole's video conferencing account. The young man, who was fired from his summer job in a Calgary MP's office and who supports contest front-runner Peter MacKay, says a member of O'Toole's team gave him the password. "He neither mentioned that this information was confidential nor anything of that nature, nor that I was only allowed to download a specific video," the former intern said in a statement. He said he never asked for the login information. The young man says he did download some videos from the O'Toole Zoom account and shared them with Jamie Lall, a regional organizer on MacKay's team, but doesn't know if they were ever accessed. The former intern shared the statement with CBC News on condition he not be named.



The Kelowna, B.C., nursing student seen in an apartment surveillance video being dragged by an RCMP officer down a hallway before being stepped on during a wellness check says police should be accompanied by a health professional. "I don't believe that police officers should go alone to a wellness check," Mona Wang said. "[And] I think it's very important for a mental health nurse or a social worker or any other kind of allied health to accompany police … because they have the skills needed." Wang is suing the RCMP officer involved, alleging physical and emotional abuse. The RCMP have denied the allegations and say Cpl. Lacy Browning used reasonable force given the circumstances. In Browning's statement of defence, she alleges Wang had a box cutter in her hand. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Watch | 'I felt so degraded,' says Kelowna nursing student in wellness check civil suit:





The six-month trial run of a vegetarian burger by McDonald's — which began with much fanfare — has ended quietly with no current plans to add it to the menu. Between Sept. 30 last year and April 6, McDonald's launched two consecutive trials of the burger — made with a Beyond Meat patty — at dozens of its restaurants in southwestern Ontario. The chain publicly promoted the trial, which garnered international headlines due to its partnering with popular faux-meat maker Beyond Meat. The company made no public announcements when the trial ended in April. McDonald's told CBC News it has no updates on the burger's fate. Currently, the company is "evaluating learnings" from the trial "to help inform future plant-based menu decisions," McDonald's Canada spokesperson Veronica Bart said in an email.



We're breaking down what you need to know about the pandemic. Send us your questions via email at COVID@cbc.ca and we'll answer as many as we can. If you have a traveller coming to stay with you, and they're required to isolate, do you have to isolate with them? It's important to understand that Canada's mandatory isolation rules are designed to protect people from travellers who have symptoms or are at risk of developing symptoms and the potential that they could infect others. So, in most cases, you really shouldn't be having people over if they're expected to isolate. "If a family is hosting visitors, then the visitors by definition are not isolating," said Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto. But if there is no other choice, "you must all isolate, and you must accept the risk of cohabiting with that person during the isolation period."



Now for some good news to start your Thursday: Tuktoyaktuk is known around the world for its culture and for its mastery of reflecting that culture in stone carvings, beadwork and other traditional crafts. But within the small coastal hamlet in the Northwest Territories, the community has longed for a public sculpture of its own. That wish finally came true yesterday with the unveiling of a historic cultural sculpture that honours four previous leaders. The carving also features animals significant to the community, like caribou and a beluga whale, which the community use for sustenance. Made from grayish marble, the carved piece weighs in at almost 2,270 kilograms. "We're just in awe with it," said Derrald Taylor Pokiak, the lead carver for the project.

Front Burner: One woman's fight to free her husband from a Chinese jail

In an exclusive interview this week with The National's Adrienne Arsenault, Michael Kovrig's wife spoke out for the first time. Vina Nadjibulla says Ottawa could do more to get her husband — and Canadian Michael Spavor — out of jail in China. Both men were arrested in December of 2018 just days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver on behalf of American justice officials.



Today on Front Burner, Arsenault brings us more on Nadjibulla's fight for her husband's freedom — and how she is helping him stay resilient.

Today in history: June 25

1944: Robert Charlebois, one of Quebec's most influential singers, is born in Montreal.



1950: The Korean War begins when North Korean forces cross the 38th parallel without warning to invade South Korea.



1968: Two notable firsts accompany a sweeping victory for Pierre Trudeau's Liberals in a federal election. Lincoln Alexander becomes Canada's first Black MP when he wins a Hamilton seat for the Conservatives. Len Marchand's victory in Kamloops, B.C., makes him the first Indigenous member of the House of Commons.



1970: Royal assent is given to the revised Canada Elections Act, which lowers the federal voting age from 21 to 18.



1993: Kim Campbell is sworn in as Canada's first woman prime minister. She held office for only 132 days due to the Conservatives' overwhelming loss in the federal election later that year.



2004: Canadian cross-country skier Beckie Scott is awarded an Olympic gold medal, more than two years after the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City. The expulsion of two Russian cross-country skiers for doping violations upgraded the bronze Scott won in the women's five-kilometre pursuit.