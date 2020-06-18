Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Video captures residents wandering into woman's room at Ottawa long-term care home hit hard by COVID-19

A camera installed by a woman concerned about her mother's health inside an Ottawa long-term care home overwhelmed by COVID-19 shows several residents wandering into a private room at the height of the outbreak.



The footage shared with The Fifth Estate shows lapses in infection control and provides a glimpse into how Madonna Care Community, one of the hardest-hit nursing homes in Ontario, responded to the crisis. Madonna Care has one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in Ottawa. Ninety-seven of the home's 160 residents contracted COVID-19. Nearly half of them died.



Stephanie Kocielski installed a camera in the room of Beverly Peterson, her 73-year-old mother, one day before the province banned non-essential visitors to long-term care and retirement homes. Madonna's management knew about the camera.



The camera in Kocielski's mother's room sits on top of a corner shelf and flickers to life when there is movement in the room. Video reviewed by The Fifth Estate from April 23 shows four residents wandering into Peterson's private room that afternoon. In most of the cases, Peterson was not in the room. She tested positive for COVID-19 three days later.

Watch | Video shows residents wandering in Ottawa nursing home room during COVID-19 outbreak:





"It's horrible. Horrible," said Kocielski, who is angry at what she saw. "My mom has dementia, and she can't speak for herself and she has a hearing problem.… I want to be her voice."



In an email to The Fifth Estate, Sienna Living, the company that owns Madonna Care, said that "as soon as any resident displays any kind of respiratory flu-like symptoms, they are placed in isolation and are closely monitored by our team as required by our infection and control protocols."



In an email to The Fifth Estate, Sienna Living, the company that owns Madonna Care, said that "as soon as any resident displays any kind of respiratory flu-like symptoms, they are placed in isolation and are closely monitored by our team as required by our infection and control protocols."

Sienna Living's response did not specifically address the issue of wandering residents. The corporation also declined a request for an interview. The company, which owns 70 seniors' homes in Canada, said it has followed all public health directives with regard to testing.

Getting their thrills again

(Sakchai Lalit/The Associated Press)

Visitors wear face masks and sit spread out as they ride the Vortex roller-coaster at the recently reopened Siam Amazing Park in Bangkok on Wednesday. Daily life in the city resumed to normal as the government continued to ease restrictions related to running businesses and activities that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In brief

Current and former employees of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg say its management would sometimes ask staff not to show any gay content on tours at the request of certain guests, including religious school groups. The employees say the practice was common for at least two years, and in one case a staff member from the LGBT community was asked to physically block a same-sex marriage display from a passing group. The museum confirmed that from January 2015 until the middle of 2017, schools and classes could make a request for content to be excluded. That included stories about diverse sexual orientations and gender identities. "We no longer adapt any of our education programs at the request of schools," said CMHR spokesperson Maureen Fitzhenry. Read more on this story here.

Watch | Museum employee speaks out about frustrating workplace culture:

The four candidates vying for the federal Conservative leadership will be on stage tonight for the only English-language debate of this campaign. For the two front-runners — former cabinet ministers Peter MacKay and Erin O'Toole — it's a chance to shore up support and woo party members away from their rivals. For the relative newcomers in the race — Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and rookie MP Derek Sloan — it's an occasion to introduce themselves to people who will pick Andrew Scheer's replacement. The four contenders agree on many things — reducing the size of government, shrinking the tax burden and cracking down on crime. However, there are some notable differences among the candidates on the three issues that have come to the forefront in this leadership race: energy and the environment, social issues, and the economy in a post-pandemic world. Read more about the candidates's positions.



Despite an intense and costly diplomatic push, Canada yesterday lost its bid for a coveted seat on the United Nations Security Council. Norway and Ireland won the two available temporary seats, with 130 and 128 votes respectively. Canada won 108 votes, falling 20 short of the 128 needed to win a spot at the table. It's a heavy blow for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne and other high-level officials who had been reaching out to political leaders around the world in a campaign to secure one of the two available rotating seats. Read more about Canada coming up short in its campaign.

Watch | Canada loses bid for UN Security Council seat:





The CH-148 Cyclone was cutting-edge tech when it became the Canadian military's new maritime helicopter. Industry experts said the digital system opened up a world of new possibilities for flight operations and the future of helicopter aviation in general. However, after a crash killed six service members, investigators are being confronted with some awkward questions about how ready both the machine and the military were for fly-by-wire technology.



We're breaking down what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic. Send us your questions via email at COVID@cbc.ca and we'll answer as many as we can. Whether they have to travel across the country or within their province or territory, many Canadians, like Cathy G., are wondering what's the safest way to get to their destination. If you absolutely have to go, the experts we spoke to said car travel is safest when it comes to avoiding the coronavirus, assuming that you're travelling with people in your household or social bubble. "Maintaining social distancing is much easier in a car and motels, or camping, than it is on a plane or in a train," said Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital. "I don't think that there is any question that driving is safer."



Now for some good news to start your Thursday: At a time when many people are seeking ways to support Black-owned businesses, a Halifax non-profit group has come up with a way to help seven Black entrepreneurs reach more customers. The Buy Black Halifax campaign was organized by ACCE HFX, which stands for Arts, Community, Culture, Economics. "We said, 'There's this want to give, but how can we amplify a want into a relationship with a business?'" said co-founder Bradley Daye. Organizers of Buy Black Halifax are putting together 300 bags for sale that will contain products from seven different Black-owned businesses from around Halifax. The idea is that people who purchase the bags will sample products from each business and consider shopping from them in the future.

Front Burner: Why the $2-billion Quibi video app is failing

In the midst of a pandemic, two veteran executives launched Quibi — a video-streaming app intended for watching on the go. With nearly $2 billion in cash invested and a huge roster of A-list celebrities creating content, it seemed like a recipe for success. But two months later, the app has largely missed the mark, with subscriptions way below expectations.

Today on Front Burner, we talk to Kathryn VanArendonk, staff writer for New York magazine, to find out why Quibi is failing.

Today in history: June 18

1812: The U.S. declares war on Britain following disputes over maritime rights.



1985: Ontario's Progressive Conservative minority government loses a motion of no confidence on the speech from the throne, ending its four decades in power. David Peterson's Liberals take over through an alliance with the New Democrats.



2010: The inquiry report into the death of Robert Dziekanski concludes that RCMP officers were not justified in using their Taser on him at Vancouver's airport in October 2007, and that their explanations of the events that unfolded the night he died were "patently unbelievable."



2015: Manitoba becomes the first province to formally apologize for the Sixties Scoop, when child-welfare agents removed Indigenous children from their families and placed them for adoption in non-Indigenous homes.