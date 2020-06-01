Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

TD Bank charges $30,000 mortgage penalty to woman forced to sell home due to pandemic

When the pandemic hit, Kristina Barybina's income as a real estate agent based in East Gwillimbury, Ont., dried up and she knew the writing was on the wall — she'd have to sell her own house. She also knew there'd be a penalty for getting out of her five-year mortgage with TD Bank early — she just wasn't expecting it to be almost $30,000.



She requested a one-month deferral on her mortgage, but says she quickly realized that deferring it any longer would just be pushing debt she couldn't pay further down the road. She says she was fortunate to sell in April, just as the housing market started to plunge. She was only 19 months into her mortgage, with a fixed-rate of 3.71 per cent, and still owed $591,000. TD used a controversial calculation to arrive at the penalty for breaking the terms. She owed $29,530.



All of Canada's big banks use similar methods for calculating what penalty people owe if they end a fixed-rate mortgage early. They can either charge three months' interest or what's called the interest rate differential (IRD) — whichever is higher. The IRD is a calculation involving the difference between the interest rate on the negotiated mortgage and the bank's current posted fixed interest rate, and the length of time remaining on the contract. Banks argue they lose anticipated revenue from their client if they end the mortgage prematurely. When the Bank of Canada lowers interest rates, the banks' posted fixed rates also drop, increasing the penalties for people breaking fixed-rate mortgages.



"TD is profiting by collecting this ridiculous amount of penalty, which is only based on the fact that the interest rate posted by Bank of Canada is so low — which was done to help people," said Barybina. "It's heartless." Had the bank used the option of charging three months' interest, Barybina says she would only have owed $3,000.



TD Bank declined an interview request. In a statement to Go Public, a spokesperson said the bank takes care to make sure customers understand mortgage penalties and that Barybina was offered an additional five-month mortgage deferral. Read more on this story here.

Protests in the United States

(Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/The Associated Press)

A protester tries to talk the police back amid clouds of tear gas in downtown Atlanta on Sunday. Protests continued across the United States over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Read more on the developments in the U.S. here.

In brief

A Montreal anti-racism protest demanding justice for a black Minnesota man who died after being restrained by police turned violent last night. A march snaked its way through downtown Montreal during the afternoon without incident, but police declared the gathering illegal about three hours after it began when they say projectiles were thrown at officers, who responded with pepper spray and tear gas. Tensions flared after the formal rally concluded and some demonstrators made their way back to the starting point, in the shadow of Montreal police headquarters downtown. Some store windows were smashed, fires were set and the situation slid into a game of cat-and-mouse between pockets of protesters and police trying to disperse them. Read more about the demonstration here.



In the United States, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across the country on Sunday, but peaceful demonstrations against police killings of black people were overshadowed by unrest that ravaged cities from Philadelphia to Los Angeles and flared near the White House. City and state officials deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers, enacted strict curfews and shut down mass transit systems to slow protesters' movements, but that did little to stop parts of many cities from again erupting into mayhem. Read more about the U.S. protests here.

Watch | Weekend of protests, unity throughout U.S.:





In most instances, people with COVID-19 recover at home, but what's growing clear, patients and clinicians agree, is that some of those people wind up facing a long, rocky road to recovery. Early notions of a roughly two-week recovery period for mild cases have been questioned by people who say their less-severe illnesses are still taking weeks, if not months, to fully clear up. "One symptom would get better, and I'd start to feel optimistic I was through it," said Ottawa resident Chandra Pasma, who got sick, along with her husband and children. "Then something new would set in — something totally random and strange."



In most instances, people with COVID-19 recover at home, but what's growing clear, patients and clinicians agree, is that some of those people wind up facing a long, rocky road to recovery. Early notions of a roughly two-week recovery period for mild cases have been questioned by people who say their less-severe illnesses are still taking weeks, if not months, to fully clear up. "One symptom would get better, and I'd start to feel optimistic I was through it," said Ottawa resident Chandra Pasma, who got sick, along with her husband and children. "Then something new would set in — something totally random and strange."

Meet the outliers: the last 10 per cent of Canadians stranded abroad who want to come home during a deadly, worldwide pandemic. But the Canadian government may not be able to repatriate them all because of the complexity of their cases. Ottawa is down to its final push to retrieve Canadians, with over 40,681 already repatriated from 107 countries on 378 flights since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But the federal government said these last cases are often the most difficult and unusual. In some countries, there aren't enough Canadians to send an entire plane. In others, repatriation flights are barred from entering. Instead, consular services are helping some citizens hunker down until countries reopen.

Watch | 'The waiting is killing me,' says Lise Blais stuck in Peru:





Sherif Mohsen says he had to speak up after coming close to drinking 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitizer thinking it was water because it came packaged in a bottle typically used for beverages. Health Canada fast-tracked approval of hand sanitizers to address the shortage sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Breweries and distilleries took up the call and switched from boozy beverages to alcohol-based hand sanitizer. The plastic containers normally used for sanitizers were also in short supply, which forced some companies to use beer cans, wine bottles and other beverage containers to package the hand sanitizer.



Sherif Mohsen says he had to speak up after coming close to drinking 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitizer thinking it was water because it came packaged in a bottle typically used for beverages. Health Canada fast-tracked approval of hand sanitizers to address the shortage sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Breweries and distilleries took up the call and switched from boozy beverages to alcohol-based hand sanitizer. The plastic containers normally used for sanitizers were also in short supply, which forced some companies to use beer cans, wine bottles and other beverage containers to package the hand sanitizer.

Now for some good news to start your Monday: Lisa Hodges of Regina had been planning her 40th wedding anniversary for years. Flights and a cruise were booked. But then COVID-19 arrived and the plans were cancelled. Hodges remembers complaining to her husband, who uttered the phrase that started it all: "Well, might just have to be KFC in the parking lot." It got her wheels turning. The couple celebrated their anniversary last Sunday morning, but then it was time for the surprise. "I told him, 'Come on, get your glad rags on, get yourself dressed up. We're going out.' And he did as he was told, I'll give him credit for that," Hodges said. "He had no idea where we were going." She'd hidden a folding table and chairs, a bottle of wine, some flowers, glasses and a tablecloth in their car. Upon arriving at the KFC, Hodges sent her husband to order while she hurriedly set up in the parking lot. "As he came back out with the food, he just looked absolutely gobsmacked."

Front Burner: Police crack down on protests against racism and police violence

This weekend, in at least 75 U.S. cities, demonstrators marched against racism and police violence in the wake of the video showing the last moments of George Floyd's life, with a Minneapolis police officer's knee on his neck. North of the border, thousands of people rallied in Toronto, some holding signs demanding "Justice for Regis." Regis Korchinski-Paquet is a black woman from Toronto whose death last week is now being investigated by Ontario's police watchdog.

Today on Front Burner, we have three guests: journalist Ebyan Abdigir on the Toronto demonstration, CBC senior correspondent Susan Ormiston on the ground in Minneapolis and writer Joel Anderson on the American police response.

Today in history: June 1

1812: U.S. President James Madison sends Congress a list of grievances against Britain that he said called for a declaration of war. Congress made the declaration on June 18, launching the War of 1812.



1831: The North magnetic pole is discovered by Sir James Ross.



1927: After a six-year "dry" spell, liquor stores open in Ontario.



1997: Canadian Christopher Plummer is named best dramatic actor for Barrymore at the Tony Awards in New York.



2009: General Motors Corp. files for bankruptcy protection in the U.S., the biggest industrial bankruptcy in history. The iconic automaker moves to shrink its global operations and shed thousands of jobs, with massive help from Washington and $10.5 billion from the Canadian and Ontario governments.



2009: A new era at the Canada-U.S. border formally kicks in as those entering the U.S., including American citizens, are required to show a passport before making the crossing.