Department of National Defence launches investigation over racist workplace poster

A racist poster featuring the N-word that appeared in an office at the Department of National Defence has now become the focus of an investigation ordered by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.



The case relates to a 2016 incident in which a supervisor at DND in Ottawa put up a flyer in a kitchenette showing a photo of a white van made to look like an ad for a Detroit moving company. The logo featured caricatures of two Black men carrying spears and an offensive slogan containing the N-word.



The original complaint was launched by Andrea Kenny, a Black employee, in the spring of 2017. She said she was "shocked" when she first saw the image in late 2016. She said she complained to the supervisor's boss, and the supervisor was ordered to apologize to the Black employees in the office.



Kenny launched a formal internal grievance with DND after the supervisor, a senior military officer, posted a second image in the kitchenette — this time, a racist joke referencing Jews and Hitler. That complaint alleging racial discrimination as well as systemic racism was repeatedly rejected in decisions by the department's internal grievance mechanism.



Kenny has been waiting for a hearing date for her appeal before the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board. A backlog of cases at the board means that process could take another couple of years, according to Kenny's advocate, Doug Hill, from the legal services branch of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC). Hill said 70 per cent of employees choose to resolve issues related to workplace discrimination through mediation, which includes confidentiality clauses, effectively burying the magnitude of the public service's race problem.



After CBC inquired about the case with the Department of National Defence this week, the defence minister weighed in. "This serious incident in Ottawa has just recently been brought to my attention," Sajjan said in an interview. "I have directed that it be thoroughly investigated immediately, and appropriate action will be taken at its conclusion." Read more on this story here.

In brief

Concerns remain about the Canada student service grant and whether it's appropriate to pay students effectively less than minimum wage for their volunteer hours. The program's design is to give students $1,000 for every 100 hours they volunteer, up to a maximum of $5,000. "The idea of giving bonus grants to young people who serve has long existed," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said recently. Toronto-based labour lawyer Andrew Langille, a longtime advocate for fair compensation for interns and other young workers, disputes Trudeau's claim that this is common practice. It's great for young people to volunteer, the lawyer said. "The problem is when you blur the lines and start paying an hourly rate that is below the minimum wage," he said. "It falls into the grey area that we saw with unpaid internships and the vast expansion of precarious employment targeting young people." Read more on this story here.



For First Nations that rely on collecting royalties and rent from oilpatch activity on their reserve land, the revenue has quickly dried up. In fact, it's becoming costlier to manage oil and gas production on First Nations land than the amount of money collected from industry. Chief Roy Fox, with the Blood Tribe in Alberta, is keenly aware of the financial situation in the oilpatch, considering there are about 300 oil and gas wells on Blood Tribe land, and the First Nation has a working interest in some of them. Compared to the beginning of the year, revenue from oil and gas activity is down 75 per cent, according to Fox. The First Nation uses the revenue to provide programs for elders and youth, improve housing, offer social programs and invest in business programs, among other initiatives. "Because of the downturn we won't be able to help as much," he said. Read more about the impact of falling royalty revenue on First Nations.

Watch | Chief Roy Fox on the plunge in oil and gas royalties:

Like the U.S. in an earlier stage in its own development, China may be on the verge of building a domestic economy so large that exports become of decreasing importance, writes CBC business columnist Don Pittis. Even if Canada and the U.S. could do without China's increasingly high-level technology, of which Huawei is only a single example, and even if they could withstand a reduction in the Chinese market for their exports of food and resources, the Asian country's increasing self-sufficiency means some sort of new economic cold war is unlikely to have the desired impact. But while Beijing rejects attempts at outside coercion, developments in Hong Kong may reveal a path to domestic transformation. Read more analysis here.



Canadian Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41. According to his wife, Amanda Kloots, he died after spending more than 90 days in the hospital. Cordero grew up in Hamilton and attended Ryerson University in Toronto for acting. He specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway. Cordero also appeared in film and television roles. Read more about the late actor here.



In a major step toward the return of hockey this summer, the NHL and NHL Players' Association agreed Sunday on protocols to resume the season. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said there was an agreement on protocols for training camps and games and the sides are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement, which is crucial to the process. To complete a return to play, two-thirds of the league's board of governors and majorities of the players' executive committee and full membership must vote in favour. If everything is ratified, games would resume in late July or early August with 24 teams taking part in an expanded playoffs, finishing with the Stanley Cup being awarded in October. Read more about the possible return of the NHL.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: Charmaine Holland says she has always been close to her grandmother — the woman who inspired her to become a geriatric doctor and who she thought of when she decided to act on the news of COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, killing isolated seniors. Now, she and Aliza Prodaniuk, a fellow graduate of McMaster University, are running a pen pal service that is reaching long-term care homes as far as the Prairies with letters coming from as far as Bermuda and Iran. "It's extending a web of kindness to the whole nation and beyond," Holland said. Instead of handwritten letters, she decided people would email their letters. Holland covers the organizational side of the initiative, while Prodaniuk, a professional writer, formats the letters and sends them to homes. The seniors also write replies. They call their project the Caring and Connecting Pen Pal Initiative. Read more about the pen pal service here.

Front Burner: Can an ad boycott fix Facebook's hate speech problem?

Over 800 companies, including Microsoft, Lululemon, Pfizer and Canada's five biggest banks, are pulling their ads from Facebook this month. They're just a few of the companies responding to the Stop Hate for Profit boycott, led by civil rights groups who want white supremacist content and misleading climate and vaccine information off the platform.



Today on Front Burner, we talk to McGill's Beaverbrook Chair in Media, Ethics and Communications and Big Tech Podcast co-host Taylor Owen on whether a threat to the tech giant's bottom line is the right incentive to deal with hate speech on the platform.

Today in history: July 6

1906: Parliament passes the Lord's Day Act to prohibit work, entertainment, sport and almost all commerce on Sundays. The Supreme Court of Canada struck it down in 1985.



1977: Federal Solicitor General Francis Fox announces a royal commission to investigate mounting allegations of wrongdoing by members of the RCMP.



1980: Former Canadian lightweight champion Cleveland Denny, 24, dies 17 days after being knocked out by Gaétan Hart in a fight in Montreal.



2000: Kingston's infamous Prison for Women closes its doors in a private ceremony marking the end of a turbulent history at the 66-year-old institution. The dreary stone facility had been the subject of at least 13 inquiries and commissions.



2013: A runaway train carrying crude oil derails in Lac-Mégantic, Que., igniting explosions and fires that incinerate the small town's centre, killing 47 people and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 others from their homes. Millions of litres of oil also leak into the soil and nearby bodies of water.